Social value in ESG under the spotlight at upcoming manufacturing industry conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The upcoming Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition, set to take place on September 12 at TEC Belfast, will bring renewed attention to the often-overlooked aspect of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) frameworks: social value.

The event, which is the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland, will feature a diverse range of speakers and exhibitors, with a particular focus on integrating social value into sustainable business practices.

Rachel Doherty, Director of Inspired Business Consultancy, will be leading a key session titled "Putting the S back into ESG," where she will address the critical role of social value in today’s manufacturing industry. While ESG has become a major focus for businesses, the social component frequently takes a back seat to environmental concerns such as carbon emissions and sustainability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel’s session will argue that this imbalance needs to be corrected to ensure that social value is delivered effectively, monitored appropriately, and integrated into broader business strategies.

Rachel Doherty, Director of Inspired Business Consultancy

“ESG is crucial for the long-term sustainability of any business, but too often, the ‘S’ in ESG is overshadowed by environmental issues,” said Rachel Doherty.

“Social value is not just a box-ticking exercise; it has real implications for maintaining margins, avoiding non-compliance penalties, and fostering strong community and stakeholder relationships.

“At the conference, I will be discussing how businesses can take a strategic approach to ensure that the social value they deliver is both cost-effective and genuinely impactful.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel will also explore the challenges businesses face in measuring social value, particularly through tools like Social Return on Investment (SROI). Her session aims to provide attendees with practical strategies to enhance their ESG frameworks by placing equal emphasis on social value alongside environmental and governance concerns.

Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Events, the organisers of the conference, emphasised the significance of this discussion in the current business climate.

“The manufacturing sector is increasingly recognising the importance of ESG, but there is still a gap in how social value is addressed,” he said.

“Rachel Doherty’s session on social value will be a key highlight of the conference, offering valuable insights for businesses looking to strengthen their ESG strategies. We’re pleased to have experts like Rachel contributing to this vital conversation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition is now in its fifth year and has established itself as a pivotal event for the manufacturing sector in the region. This year’s conference is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates from across the UK and Ireland, making it the largest gathering of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The event will feature over a hundred trade stands showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and services that are driving the future of manufacturing.

In addition to Rachel Doherty’s session on social value, the conference will host a comprehensive programme of workshops and keynote speeches covering a wide range of topics critical to the industry.

These include sustainability, lean productivity, continuous improvement, automation, robotics, procurement, 3D printing, and precision engineering. The conference will also address emerging trends such as IoT and Industry 4.0, highlighting how these technologies are transforming manufacturing processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s event will also place a strong emphasis on networking and collaboration. Special networking zones will be set up to facilitate connections between buyers, suppliers, and industry leaders. These zones are designed to maximise the opportunity for attendees to make new contacts, explore potential partnerships, and discuss pressing issues facing the industry.

The conference is supported by leading organisations and institutions, including the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), a £100 million innovation centre led by Queen’s University Belfast in partnership with industry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Ulster University. AMIC’s involvement underscores the event’s importance as a platform for advancing manufacturing innovation in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the event Sam Turner, CEO of AMIC, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition once again in 2024.

“This event is a fantastic platform to showcase innovations in manufacturing and the cutting-edge research that underpins them. It also allows us to highlight our £100m Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), which will turbocharge Northern Ireland’s manufacturing capabilities and embed a culture of innovation to drive increased productivity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Registration for the 2024 Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on September 12 at TEC Belfast is free and tickets are available from northernirelandmanufacturing.co.uk/register