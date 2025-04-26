Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training events to get underway on May 6 th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) training events will get underway in Downpatrick on Tuesday, May 6th.

These opportunities are to facilitate farmers in Zones One, Two and Three of SNHS who have received their soil analysis reports and not yet completed the training, do not have access to the internet or who prefer a face-to-face approach to training.

The upcoming events have been organised by Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd. Completion of the training module within SNHS is a conditional requirement for those farmers claiming the new ‘sustainability support payment’, which comes on stream next year: 2026.

Ai Services’ operations’ manager, Eamonn Matthews commented: “Each of the upcoming events will deliver a comprehensive insight into the value of SNHS at two levels: understanding nutrient management and completing a farm nutrient management plan. Professional training will be provided at each venue by specifically qualified facilitators.”

Steven Johnston, CAFRE senior technologist; Mary-Anne Alexander, CAFRE advisor and Eamonn Matthews, operations' manager, Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd

Understanding nutrient management comprises a number of subject areas, which will be addressed by a series of interactive videos.

The issues to be addressed in this context include: the importance of soil analysis; understanding soil fertility; interpreting the individual farm reports produced by SNHS; defining the sources of farm nutrients, nutrient management, the role and importance of carbon on farms and the protection/ enhancement of carbon in our soils.

The second phase of each training event will focus on the use of a CAFRE Crop Nutrient Calculator to create a Nutrient Management Plan.

Eamonn Matthews again: “Farmers wishing to attend the upcoming events must pre-register on the CAFRE booking system, this can be done by themselves, their appointed Agricultural consultant or through Ai Services. They must also ‘sign-in’ on the day, bringing photographic ID to verify their name on the registered farm business.

“Again, this is a conditional requirement, linked to the eligibility criteria that have been put in place for the new farm sustainability payment.”

The schedule of SNHS training events follows:

St Patrick’s Centre, Downpatrick 06/05/2025 – 10am

Strule Arts Centre, Omagh 19/05/2025 – 10am

Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown 27/05/2025 – 10am

Alley Theatre, Strabane 02/06/2025 – 12pm

Lagan Valley Island Hall, Lisburn 05/06/2025 – 9am

Portadown Town Hall 10/06/2025 – 10am

Newry Town Hall 16/06/2025 – 10am

Limavady Arts & Cultural Centre 17/06/2025 – 10am

Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen 24/06/2025 – 10am

SNHS is providing accurate information on the nutrient levels, including pH, phosphate, potash, magnesium, sulphur and organic matter for each field within a farm business.

It will also deliver an estimate of the carbon stored within soils, hedgerows and trees.

All this information will help producers to make better use of manures, reduce their costly fertiliser bill, minimise the risk of nutrients entering waterways and help them to better- manage carbon on their farms.

The upcoming SNHS training events will allow farmers to make best possible use of the data available from their individual soil analysis reports that relates to theirown farm businesses.

For further information contact Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd on: 028 90833123 or email: [email protected]