Soil sampling is KORE to sustainable farming.

This led them to purchase KORE software from Soil Essentials, a Scottish agriculture technology company specialising in precision farming solutions.

Gary Spence, Technical Services Coordinator, tells how this quest for improvement led them to SoilEssentials: “We were searching for a software solution that would help us drive precision farming in Northern Ireland, display soil data that could be interpreted easily and would show changes over time. SoilEssentials understand what we are trying to achieve and have a team of knowledgeable staff with a solid understanding of UK agriculture.”

Soil sampling is the bedrock of the agronomy & forage division at Fane Valley. Offering a GPS soil sampling service to customers across Northern Ireland and a drop-in service which their team of FACTS qualified agronomists will interpret and make recommendations on.

Gary Spence - Fane Valley, Agronomy & Forage Specialist

Gary explains: “Soil analysis is the foundation to sustainable farming, helping our customers understand the status of their soils, and giving them the right advice to make the best management decisions to grow healthy crops and forage.

“The challenges we were trying to solve were to create whole farm fertility maps and we also wanted the ability to create variable rate nutrient recommendations too - we did wonder if anything existed that could meet our needs.

“KORE allows us to be market leaders in precision farming here in Northern Ireland. The KORE platform gives Fane Valley the opportunity to further develop our precision farming offering and allows us to work with our farmers and agronomists to drive soil, crop, and grassland management for continued improvement.”

“Working with SoilEssentials is great, and very easy, as they are always happy to answer our queries and take on board our feedback to ensure that their KORE software platform is truly tailored to our needs. We are really enjoying the system, can see the evident value for us and the clear benefits for our customers.”

