Solpoll herd sale a success

At the Solpoll Celebration Sale held by John & William McMordie excellent prices and clearance left some new herd record prices with new and established herds purchasing a total of 22 cattle, 10 embryos and 25 straws of semen.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping the trade at 13,500gns was Starlet B22, one of the first daughters of Rempstone 1 Worldwide. Her granddam was a previous Calf Show Champion. A 17 month old heifer of great length and stature, she was selling incalf to Panmure 1 Henry and after a fierce bidding war she was knocked down to Paul Sammon, Tipperary for his Firmoll Herd.

​

Topping the trade at 13,500gns was Starlet B22, one of the first daughters of Rempstone 1 Worldwide

Blacksmith with his purchasers

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following closely behind was the 17 month old 13,000gns Blacksmith, an excellent son of stockbull Fabb 1 Top Prize with the figures to match his performance, Top 1 per cent of the breed for weight, carcase weight, TI & SRI.

He sold to Scotland to Peter Eccles of the Rockness Herd, who also purchased a same aged heifer in Pansy B19, a daughter of one of the herd’s most admired cows and incalf to the twice UK Sire of the Year Solpoll 1 Perfection for 5200gns.

The last bull into the ring ended the sale in style when Bruno sold for 10,000gns to Steve & Ben Chilman, Powys. Having been used in the herd this summer he was full brother to last year’s National Show Calf Champion.

Lot 17 Starlet B22

Andrew Shakeshaft, Shropshire got the sale off with a bang when he purchased Fanny A32 for 9000gns. A daughter of Solpoll 1 Spike, she sold due to calve early 2026 to Rempstone 1 Worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining her was Starlet B25. One of the only daughters of CCR Stamina to come to auction, she had previously won her class at the calf show on her only show appearance. Incalf to Solpoll 1 Boomer, she went on to be sold for 10,000gns.

Boomer took the next highest price of the day when he sold for 7000gns to Jimmy Hodge, Berwick upon Tweed. A son from the outstanding breeding Starlet L3, he had been running with the sale heifers this summer and was service sire to nine of them, including one of the heifers joining him in the Fellowhills Herd, the 6000gns Moeskaer Pacman daughter Stella B24. Her dam was full sister to the £13,000 True Grit.

Jimmy also purchased three further incalf females, the 5600gns Promoter daughter Amber B10, Starlet B12 by Top Prize for 4800gns and the 3800gns Humberto daughter Pansy B8.

Mark & Laura Armstrong, Co Antrim paid 6500gns for Banner, a son of the previously mentioned S22 and possibly the last Wonderer son to sell in the UK. He sold with impressive figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third heifer into the ring Dainty B7 was the choice of Greer Watson, a daughter of Top Prize. Her granddam had sons sold to two pedigree herds and, had stood bred Male & Reserve Male Champions at Balmoral Show she staying in Co Down at 6000gns.

Also staying in County Down was lot 2 Amber B6, another daughter of Humberto. Her dam was sister to a Calf Show Senior Champion and a bull sold to a pedigree herd in Ireland, due to calve in January to the AI sire Premier she sold to Erin Hayes for 5500gns.

Also picking up a bull and a heifer was Gavin Dunbar, Lanarkshire. His choice was Bond selling for 5000gns, a full brother to the 6000gns Stella B24 and the incalf Worldwide daughter Starlet B14 who was incalf to Boomer, knocked down at 4,400gns.

Neal Fraser, Belfast purchased two heifers incalf to Boomer for a combined 9000gns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up was Amber B16, whose sister was a class winner at Balmoral Show and Starlet B17, her dam was the 2021 Balmoral Reserve Female Champion.

Embryos sold to a top of 550gns for a pair of embryos from Stardust R8, the dam of the 13,000gns Blacksmith and sired by either Stamina or Henry and sold to Alan Shaw, Dungannon.

The last lot was the last straws of Panmure 1 Henry to be offered for sale. After a lengthy bidding battle, it was knocked down to Peter Vaughan, Herefordshire for 440gns per straw.

Heifers averaged £5979 with Bulls averaging £8715.

Commenting on the sale the McMordies said: “It was a fantastic sale for us and the breed with buyers from both new and established herds on both sides of the sea. To have four five figure sums is a tremendous achievement and for the top price bull and heifer going to repeat customers is very satisfying.”

A huge thank you to all who sponsored, helped and bid to help make the sale a huge success.