South Antrim UFU group focus

​South Antrim Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) group would like to congratulate member Sam Wadsworth, who secured third place in the Northern Ireland winter wheat competition.

Sam is pictured with son Matthew in their winning field.

The summer season commenced with a very informative tour to Thompsons Feed Mill followed by a tour of the Docks, an excellent day was had by all, and our thanks go to Sharon and all at Thompsons for hosting.

Next up was Antrim Show where we had a very busy day meeting all our local members, enjoying the craic and soaking up the sunshine.

Looking ahead, as the evenings close in, the group has announced a packed programme of events with the highlights until Christmas as follows.

The first event is a trip to watch Ulster v Dragons on Friday, 26 September 2025. The match kicks off at 8.05pm and there are still some tickets available. Members wishing to attend should contact the office to book.

Moving into October on Monday 13, a combined meeting with South Antrim, Larne and Ballyclare UFU groups will focus on TB and animal welfare. This meeting will be held in St Judes Hall, Muckamore, at 8.00pm. We have an excellent line-up of speakers, and we would encourage all members to attend.

This will be followed by a “Planning for the Future” session on Monday 10 November, aimed at helping members prepare and plan their business in uncertain times.

The County Antrim UFU county dinner will take place on Friday 14 November, offering a chance to connect and celebrate with members across the county.

And finally, leading into the festive season the group will host its annual charity quiz in aid of Dementia NI on Monday 1 December.

For further details on upcoming events please call the agency office on 028 9442 2185 or reach out to your local group manager.