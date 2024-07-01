South Belfast company recognised for sustainable marketing at Remarkable Marketing Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural Remarkable Marketing Awards recognised 20 experts across the industry recently at a glittering awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel. Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute (AFBI) were highly commended at the inaugural Awards on May 31.

Based on New Forge Lane, the South Belfast team, led by Communications Officer Debra Castles were commended at the Europa Hotel following their marketing of revolutionary campaign The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).

Distributed to all farmers in Northern Ireland, the scheme was incredibly complex and AFBI acted as the delivering agent which meant that the required marketing campaign was on an impressively large scale.

Host Emer Maguire, Debra Castles, Communications Officer - AFBI and lead sponsor Ursula McKinley

Speaking on the project, Debra said: “Balancing agricultural productivity and sustainability is one of the greatest challenges of our time and this scheme impacts at a local level by ensuring nutrients are applied in the right place at the right level for crop needs to reduce farmer costs and improving water quality by minimising run-off through an awareness of hot spots to avoid.”

Debra also identified that the Remarkable Marketing Awards proved to be not only a celebration of the best in the business, but also a marker to identify whether the team at Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute were on track.

She added: “The apparent calibre of the judges was evident and their impartiality creating a level playing field was very appealing.

“It was a litmus test to see if we were hitting the mark.”

Scooping the commendation for the Sustainable Marketing category, Debra was thrilled that her team were recognised at the RMAs, saying: “It is an honour to have been highly commended in the inaugural awards.

“It is a culmination of multi-disciplinary team effort to be able to share the results that our scientists, partners and stakeholders have achieved through collaboration and sheer hard work in this new and literally groundbreaking scheme.”

As well as keynote speaker Walter Campbell’s talk on how he became one of the most awarded creative thinkers and inspirational Executive Creative Directors in the advertising industry, Debra praised the evening for its socialising capabilities and positive ambience.

She added: “[It was a] great atmosphere and marketers had a chance to get together for a celebration.”

“I was awestruck by the keynote spot with Walter Campbell, and to hear how the boy from New Lodge had taken the marketing world by storm.

“I enjoyed the details of the event and entertainment, and the MediaLab experience.

Headline sponsors for the RMAs, Card Group Research and Insight, were joined with category sponsors Excalibur Press, Horrible Brands, Mrktsearch, Belfast Academy of Marketing, Thought Boxes, Creating Retail Magic and CO3.