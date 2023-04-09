South Derry/Londonderry winter programme hailed a success

On 13 December, the group visited the local business Jungle NI, to hear how this local farm successfully diversified into outdoor activities.

An interesting presentation was delivered by the owner, Bobby Carmichael.

On 27 January, there was a social outing enjoyed by all to an Ulster Rugby match, when Ulster played south African visitors Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.

Listening intently to the presentation

This visit was all the better as Ulster won 35-5. February then saw the return of the group annual general m

eeting, when UFU deputy president John McLenaghan came down to preside. The group would like to welcome new group chair James O’Brien, along with William Bolton who was elected group vice chair.

In view of the ongoing spate of thefts in Mid-Ulster, the group then organised a one-off meeting involving the Mid-Ulster PCSP and the local PSNI, to highlight the strength of feeling in the local farming community about the high rate of theft in the area which is ongoing.

The meeting was very well supported, with a large number of local farmers attending, showing how important the issue is in the local area.

The group wish to thank the PSNI, Mid-Ulster PCSP, and Pauline from Track-Kit who attended to showcase some of the theft prevention items available.