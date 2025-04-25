SPAR NI Community Cashback Grant returns after instrumental impact on local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SPAR NI has announced the return of its Community Cashback Grant, which, for the sixth year, will enable organisations to make a difference in their local communities across Northern Ireland.

£20,000 will this year be split between seven organisations, charities and community groups, selected from applications, which are open now.

Last year, The Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland (HDANI), based in west Belfast, was one of twenty organisations awarded with a £1,000 grant. HDANI was set up around 30 years ago as a peer-to-peer support and has developed into a regional charity dedicated to supporting individuals, families, and carers, striving to enhance the quality of life for those impacted by Huntington’s Disease across Northern Ireland.

Sorcha McPhillips, Chief Executive at HDANI spoke of how the Community Cashback Grant made such an impact on the charity, “The grant has enabled us to maintain and enhance our Belfast Support Group, ensuring it is led by a professional facilitator in a safe and accessible space which meets the needs of our users. This has allowed us to offer a structured and supportive environment where individuals and families can share experiences, gain insights, and receive emotional support.

Darcey Wilson, Corporate Marketing Executive at Henderson Group with Katie McClean from The Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland (HDANI), launching the Community Cashback Grant 2025.

“Professionally facilitated peer support groups offer numerous benefits, including reducing isolation, improving coping skills and empowering individuals, enhancing the overall well-being of our service users. Our mission is to secure the best quality of life for people living with Huntington's and their families, and the grant has helped us move a step closer to doing just that.”

In the past five years, the initiative has funded £100,000 to organisations across Northern Ireland, after SPAR NI introduced the grants in 2020 when community groups and charities felt the huge hit of lockdown. It was rolled out across the UK from 2022. This year there are five £1,000 grants, one £5,000 grant and one £10,000 grant available to applicants.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI commented: “It's amazing to hear the difference last year’s grant has made to HDANI and we are thrilled to welcome back The Community Cashback Grant again this year. SPAR was built on the foundations of supporting the neighbourhoods and communities within which they serve, so it means so much to us to be able to help local community groups and charities through this initiative. The rise in applications year on year has shown there is a need for many more organisations to benefit and I would encourage all organisations, no matter their size, to get involved and get their applications in.

“Each applicant is making a difference in their local community or providing a vital service that could even be lifesaving. We’re delighted to award seven of these organisations with significant grants, which can make a huge difference to the work they do and services they provide across the country.”

Sorcha concluded: “Applying for SPAR NI’s community cashback grant has been instrumental in enhancing our support services. The process was simple and the team were so supportive. The funding has allowed us to provide valuable resources to our community, and we believe other organisations could similarly benefit, thereby strengthening support networks across various communities.”

The Community Cashback Grant is open for applications until 4th June, 2025. All information can be found via spar-ni.co.uk/community/community-cashback-grant.