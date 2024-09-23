This special entry for O’Kane’s, Dungiven, will include 21 top quality natural springing heifers calving down November to January to easy calving pedigree Limousin bulls.

It includes West of Ireland, Belgian Blue, Limousin and Simmental heifers hand picked for ease of calving and milk.

The heifers are very quiet, and will go on to make proper cows with longevity… the suckler farmer’s ideal type cow.

Sires include Ampertaine Torpedo, son of Plumtree Fantastic and Ampertaine Tuxcedo, son of Millbrook Playboy and grandson of Millbrook Gingerspice.

1 . O Kane Cattle 4.jpg Special entry of outstanding cattle for O’Kanes, Dungiven Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . O Kane Cattle 2.jpg The heifers are very quiet, and will go on to make proper cows with longevity Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . O Kane Cattle 3.jpg 1st Annual Springing heifer sale. Photo: freelance Photo Sales