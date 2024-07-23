Spida Man claims his second Dexter Championship at Omagh Show

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 08:32 BST
A fine display of Dexter cattle appeared at Omagh Agricultural Show, with classes held for the first time for the breed.

Judge for the occasion was James Eccles from Ballymena who selected the Frith Spida Man, a young red bull from the herd of Matthew Bloomer as his Champion.

Following in close behind was Reserve Champion, Derryola Pixie a three-year-old first calver with heifer calf at foot.

Exhibitors would like to thank Omagh Agricultural Show for hosting classes and James Eccles for judging.

Results:

Bull Class: 1st Frith Spidaman, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigree’s

Cow Class: 1st Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Pinbox Bettyboo, Caitlin Kernan; 3rd Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer

Calf Class: 1st Cadian Bobbi, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Lester’s Trixie, Lester Pedigree’s

Heifer Class: 1st Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Derryola Marian, Lester Pedigree’s; 3rd Lester’s Elaine, Caitlin Kernan

Champion- Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion- Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Reserve - Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigree’s

Second Reserve Champion Dexter at Omagh Show, Planetree Bona Dea led by Erin Quigley and Sarah Jane Lester.

1. IMG_9171 (1).JPG

Second Reserve Champion Dexter at Omagh Show, Planetree Bona Dea led by Erin Quigley and Sarah Jane Lester.Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Reserve Champion Dexter at Omagh Show, Derryola Dixie and calf led my David and Lily Lester.

2. IMG_9170 (1).JPG

Reserve Champion Dexter at Omagh Show, Derryola Dixie and calf led my David and Lily Lester.Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Overall Champion Dexter at Omagh Show, Frith Spida Man, led by Imogen Kirkland.

3. IMG_9169 (1).JPG

Overall Champion Dexter at Omagh Show, Frith Spida Man, led by Imogen Kirkland.Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Related topics:Ballymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.