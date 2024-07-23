A fine display of Dexter cattle appeared at Omagh Agricultural Show, with classes held for the first time for the breed.

Judge for the occasion was James Eccles from Ballymena who selected the Frith Spida Man, a young red bull from the herd of Matthew Bloomer as his Champion.
Following in close behind was Reserve Champion, Derryola Pixie a three-year-old first calver with heifer calf at foot.
Exhibitors would like to thank Omagh Agricultural Show for hosting classes and James Eccles for judging.
Results:
Bull Class: 1st Frith Spidaman, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigree’s
Cow Class: 1st Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Pinbox Bettyboo, Caitlin Kernan; 3rd Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer
Calf Class: 1st Cadian Bobbi, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Lester’s Trixie, Lester Pedigree’s
Heifer Class: 1st Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Derryola Marian, Lester Pedigree’s; 3rd Lester’s Elaine, Caitlin Kernan
Champion- Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer
Reserve Champion- Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Reserve - Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigree’s
