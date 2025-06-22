Spring into summer in South West Down

​The busy farming calendar over the spring and now into summer, has brought a break from meetings but there has still been a lot going on in the life of the South West Down Ulster Farmers’ Union Group.

​At the beginning of June, the South West Down UFU Group attended Lurgan Show alongside the Lagan UFU Group. The weather looked ominous although the sunshine appeared, and it was lovely to see so many of our members and enjoy a catch up with them over a cup of tea and a bun.

We had a strong number of entries for the winter barley competition. Congratulations must go to group member, Darren McMurran who was placed fourth in the county in the winter barley section of the UFU cereals competition.

We are currently inviting entries for the winter wheat, spring barley and oats section of the competition. If you wish to enter please contact the group office.

UFU group manager Heidi Wylie, UFU group manager Stephen Downard, UFU group manager Alan Miller & UFU group manager Victoria Orr enjoying the Lurgan Show.

Looking on into the summer, we are supporting and sponsoring Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club with their fundraising BBQ. On 19 September the club are holding a family and friends evening at Mackeys Farm, Dromore, and we would encourage all members to attend and support this event. Further details will follow in the press.

Within the office, group managers, Sarah and Heidi are in the throes of beginning to plan a new and exciting group programme for the year which will kick off in Autumn.

We will be holding some joint meetings with our neighbours in the Lagan UFU Group and would like to encourage all our members, both young and old, to come along and take part in the events. If you have any ideas or suggestions for speakers or events for our winter programme, please contact Sarah or Heidi and let them know.

As always, we wish to pass on a big thank you to all our members for your loyalty and support. If you are not yet a member and are interested in joining us, please get in touch with the group office on 02840625444 or contact the membership department in UFU HQ on 02890370222.