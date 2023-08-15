Springhill Star.

The Springhill and Droit Herds are two of the most recognised and prestigious herds in Northern Ireland, with stock seeing top prices throughout sales across the UK.

The online sale which begins on Friday 25th August and runs to Monday 28th August is a special opportunity to acquire come of the best breeding available in Northern Ireland. The sale will see 13 lots from the Springhill Herd and five lots from the Droit Herd, along with a consignment of semen and embryos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlights of the Springhill team include five served heifers sired by Springhill Mighty Mate who scooped 12,000gns at the annual Carlisle British Blue Cattle Society sale in May 2019. Also present, will be daughters from Springhill Karla who was awarded Royal Ulster Reserve Champion in 2017, and a few daughters of from the famous Springhill Golden Girl who held the unbeaten record of winning five Royal Show titles.

Springhill Natural.

Established in 1988, the Springhill Herd has continued to invest in leading bloodlines to produce stock that meet the requirements of both dairy and suckler producers. Having many connections with leading breeding companies across the UK, the standard of their breeding has been grounded with the ability to meet market requirements. The docility of the British Blue breed, along with their fantastic mothering abilities, adds great value and shape to offspring to increase market gains.

Running the family dairy business with his father James Martin, Sam comments on the exclusivity of the upcoming sale: “This is the best batch of heifers we have ever offered for sale. The pedigrees and back breeding of these heifers goes back generations of using top performing bulls. There are cattle in the sale that would suit any producer need, whether it be a foundation heifer for starting a new venture, an addition to an existing herd for genetic improvement, or for those commercial herds wanting to breed top quality show calves.”

Joining this prestigious sale is the Droit Herd, founded 20 years ago and seeing stock continuously top cattle sales in Northern Ireland and England with heifers reaching £9,500gns and bulls selling to £9,500gns, £10,000gns, £11,000gns twice, £13,000gns, and a top of £14,000gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Mowbray from the Droit Herd comments: “In 2021 with new rules for Cattle movements to GB we held a very successful sale at Omagh Auction Mart. We saw 9 maiden heifers averaging £4,277gns and a top of £8,000gns. We also saw Droit Penny, purchased by Dean Saunders (Maidenlands Herd) go on to win reserve overall British Blue champion at the Royal Highland Show. The Herd has high status Johnes Level 1 & BVD accredited Heifers can be viewed by arrangement on or after the 19th of August.”

All stock is BVD accredited and hold a Johnes Level 1 certification.