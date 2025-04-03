Springhill Charollais announce special sale
This online event will run over the weekend 25th - 27th April on marteye in conjunction with Beatties Livestock Sales. This sale will feature all of his 2025 sale gimmers and the entire crop of this year's ewe lambs.
The Springhill Charollais prefix has earned the reputation as being one of the best in the flock book consistently producing top performing males and females that have excelled for buyers throughout UK and Ireland. All stock will be available for export.
A viewing day will be held on the Foster farm on Saturday 26th April 2pm - 7pm.
A full preview will follow ahead of this important sale.
Pre sale enquiries to Graham Foster 07921164651.
