Springhill Charollais soar to heights of £5650 for ewe lamb

Topping Graham Foster's Springhill Charollais online sale at £5650 was this smart ewe lamb purchased by David Roberts, Shrewsbury.

Graham Foster celebrated 15 years of breeding pedigree Charollais sheep in style recently when he hosted a special anniversary online sale for his Springhill flock.

Organised by Beatties Livestock Sales and hosted on the online platform marteye, the sale had a massive following on the night of closing with hundreds of registered users tuning in to view and place bids.

The sale was led at £5650 by Graham's presale favourite, a smart ewe lamb sired by Springhill Casino Royale who sold last year for 10,000 guineas. This exciting prospect would ordinarily have stood in the Springhill show team for the season, and now travels to Shrewsbury to join the Boyo flock run by David Roberts.

Her full ET sister also caught the eye realising £2350 paid out by Will Abram, Norfolk.

There was huge interest from Charollais breeders right across the UK and Ireland, with over 30 lots being sold for export. The entire catalogue came back at a healthy average of £1450 for ewe lambs and £2143 for gimmers.

Two ewe lambs lots chalked up £2950, the first being a Casino Royale daughter tracing back to Springhill Aston Martin on the dams side. Proving too tempting to leave behind, she was purchased by Jeremy Price, Hereford.

Selling away at £2950 was a daughter of Boyo Bravemansgame who is breeding tremendously well for Springhill. This growthy lamb comes from a favourite female line, and sold to Will Whiting, Cornwall.

A select entry of gimmers soared to £3050 paid by Raymond Douglas, County Monaghan. This was the buyer's choice of two ET sisters from the dam that bred Springhill Aston Martin. Graham could only bear to part with one of these ladies, the other will now be added to his show pen.

Richard Beattie commented: "The Springhill Charollais Sale was a great event, with a nail biting finish to the lots on line as bidders kept the momentum going. The demand right across the board is testament to the high regard that the Springhill fock has earned over the years."

Graham Foster would like to thank all his buyers and bidders, and also all those that attended his open day over the sale weekend.