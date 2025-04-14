Springhill Charollais to host first production sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graham Foster is celebrating 15 years of Springhill Charollais sheep by launching his first ever Production Sale set to run in a times format over the weekend 25th-27th April via Marteye and Beatties Livestock Sales.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Springhill name is recognised far and wide as a consistent producer of high calibre Charollais, with ram lambs from the flock reaching heights in the '24 sales season of 10,000 guineas.

There are 50 choice females on offer from this multi award winning flock, most recently crowned Overall Champion Flock in the 2024 Charollais sheep annual awards. Springhill enjoyed a mighty haul of awards in this competition notching up 1st Prize Medium Flock, 1st Prize Medium Flock Ewe Lambs, 1st Prize Junior Stock Ram (Springhill Casino Royale) and Overall Champion Ewe Lambs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The catalogue features all of this year's sales gimmers and the complete offering of December '24 ewe lambs. These include many females that ordinarily would not be offered for sale, however Graham wants to include a number of special lots to mark his anniversary milestone.

Fifty lots will go under the hammer at the online Springhill Charollais online sale to celebrate 15 years since the flock was formed by Graham Foster, Castlederg. The sale takes place via Beatties link on marteye between 25th - 27th April.

Every single proven bloodline at Springhill is represented in the sale, with pedigrees jam packed full of five star breeding on all sides.

The gimmer portion are sired by the much admired stock ram Boyo Bravemansgame who was purchased for 24,000 guineas. He has sired ram lambs to 10,000 and 8000 guineas and levelled at £4370 for his run of tip lambs to date. Full sisters to these rams are included in the online sale. There are a number of exciting sires behind the ewe lambs, namely Springhill Aston Martin, Boyo Bravemansgame, Springhill Casino Royale and Springhill Crackerjack.

Viewers are welcome on farm Saturday 26th April between 2pm - 7pm when they will be able to inspect the females in the sale in addition to stock sires and stock ewes. This takes place at 24 Forsters Road, Castlederg BT81 7PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneer Richard Beattie considers this to be a real opportunity for new and established Charollais sheep breeders.

"The Springhill flock is one of the best in the business, and with all stock eligible for immediate export we anticipate interest from right across Ireland and the UK. Graham is offering free transport to Carlisle and assistance for lots travelling to ROI. Bidding is online only through our marteye sales platform with the sales closing from 7pm on Sunday 27th April," he said.

For more details contact Graham Foster 07921 164651.