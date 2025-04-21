​The popular Springtime Sparklers Sale takes place at Richard Beatties, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh on Friday evening 25th April, 7pm in addition to streaming live for bidding via Marteye.

​A first class selection of pedigree ewes and lambs, gimmers and recipients with ET lambs at foot feature from top flocks comprising of Derg, Springhill, Bodoney, Little Whisker, Johnstown, Kockmult and Tullynagowen. In addition to the pedigree lots buyers will be able to select from a a mighty good run of Suftex ewe lambs. Full catalogue is available now on marteye.