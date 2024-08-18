Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish National Sheep Dog Trials will be taking place in Clonmany, on the Inishowen Peninsula, County Donegal next week from Thursday 22nd to Saturday 24th August.

The annual event, sponsored by SSE Renewables, will see 150 talented sheep dogs and their handlers compete for a chance to represent Ireland at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Scotland this coming September.

The trials, organised by a voluntary Donegal Committee comprised of members of the International Sheep Dog Society, provide a unique opportunity for families and visitors to witness the incredible partnership between handler and dog, showcasing their abilities in a series of challenging tasks.

SSE Renewables is committed to maintaining and fostering strong community ties in Donegal, where it operates several renewable energy sites, including Meentycat Wind Farm, Culliagh Wind Farm, and Lenalea Wind Farm, which achieved full power and connected to Ireland's national grid in late 2023. These wind farms have a combined capacity of 130MW, playing a critical role in helping Ireland achieve its 2030 renewable energy targets. SSE Renewables is also advancing the 72MW Drumnahough Wind Farm near Letterkenny in partnership with FuturEnergy Ireland.

Children of Donegal handler James McCloskey, Ava McCloskey age 5, James McCloskey age 4 and Oliver McCloskey age 2 pictured with puppy at Lenalea Wind Farm. Photo: Clive Wasson

Seamus Herron, Community Liaison Officer at SSE Renewables, said: “SSE Renewables, is delighted to be the principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, and to support the Donegal Committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing this fantastic family friendly event to Donegal. We are looking forward to a few days of great excitement on the beautiful Inishowen Peninsula.”

James P McGee, Chair of the Donegal Committee, said: “The sponsorship and support from SSE Renewables enable us to deliver a memorable event that celebrates both the skill of the sheep dogs and the strong sense of community here in Donegal. As chairman, I would also like to extend a special thanks to Donegal County Council for their Development Fund Initiative support, as well as to all the businesses and people that generously sponsored our event in any way. We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators to Clonmany for a fantastic family-focused event.”

SSE Renewables was announced as the principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials in April this year.