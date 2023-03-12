Stack bales safely - Don't let them be your downfall

Bales are commonly made from hay, straw or silage and pose a significant risk while being made or handled on the farm.

When moving or stacking bales, take into account the weight of any load and handling equipment attached. Machinery instruction manuals will provide the relevant guidance on safe loads but, for example, a telescopic handler lifting three big bales may be carrying a load of nearly 2 tonnes; a lorry trailer carrying 36 big bales may be carrying a load of more than 20 tonnes and this all must be considered during any operations.

There are many hazards and risks associated with working with hay bales. These can include broken bones, fractures, and head injuries from falls from bale stacks and vehicles, crush injuries or death from being struck by falling or collapsing bales or from being struck by moving vehicles and machinery.

Bales can pose a danger if not stacked properly

When working with bales, always consider the following:

- Any equipment used to stack bales must be suitable for the job, well maintained and used in accordance with manufactures guidance.

- The bottom of any stack should set up a sturdy foundation for all additional bales.

- Bale stacks should only be built on firm, dry, level ground and away from any overhead power lines (OHPL).

- Make sure that bales are ‘tied in’, ie stacked so that lower supporting bales are stabilised by overlapping and interlocking upper bales in alternating layers.

- Check bale stacks regularly to make sure they remain in good condition with no danger of collapse.

- Children MUST NOT be allowed to play on top of stacked bales or use the stack as a play area/den.

- Provide sufficient space around the stack to allow tractors, trailers and other vehicles adequate room to manoeuvre.

