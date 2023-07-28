The maiden heifer Ballinalare Farm Nikita from Mr J & Mr A Wilson, Newry, Co Down continued her fine showing summer when winning the 2023 NI Simmental National Show Overall Supreme Championship on Saturday 22nd July, held within the Randox Antrim Show.

Along the way, Nikita also picked up the Female Championship, and the Junior Championship from the judge for the day, Colin Inglis of the noted Greencap herd at Dalachy Farm, Aberdour, Fife.

These latest high profile wins, for the now seventeen-month-old maiden heifer, followed on from the Simmental Supreme Championship secured at the RUAS Balmoral Show, Belfast in May, an Interbreed at Ballymena, and multiple wins at various local shows.

February 2022 born, Ballinalare Farm Nikita is sired by the prolific 14,000gns Saltire Impressive She is out of Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa whose Granddam is a full sister of the noted Ballinalare Farm Nightrider who was bought by Iain Green, Fochabers and has bred bulls sold up to 18,000gns for his Corskie herd.

Commenting, the judge Colin Inglis said: “My Champion was just an absolutely stand out heifer. She has size, power with great femininity, and had amazing style and presence in the ring. A terrific Simmental heifer who just had it all, and a very worthy Champion in a great show of cattle.”

Of his day in the ring generally, Colin Inglis went on to say: “I was delighted to be asked to judge at the Northern Irish Simmental National Show, and would like to thank the NI Simmental Club for the invitation and for looking after me so well, it was a very enjoyable day. There was a really good standard of cattle overall showing the Simmental breed off so well, and as such every class was a strong one to judge. My Champion and Reserve came from the heifer classes and both were just the quality of animals that you’d be thrilled to have in your herd. Despite the female one, two, the bull classes were all of a very high standard and comprised of a good style of cattle, it really was a wonderful show of Simmental bulls.”

Having completed a memorable ‘summer show double’, a delighted Alan Wilson said: “We’ve very much enjoyed the summer and the show successes we’ve had with Nikita and against some strong competition. She’s always been a heifer with great style, and ‘look at me’ presence in the ring. When she’s in the ring there’s very little work for us involved as she shows herself off so well! The shows continue to be a shop window to promote your herd and this summer will help to profile the planned production sale for the Ballinalare herd next year, and being held along with the Ranfurly herd.”

At the time of the report, the plan was for Ballinalare Farm Nikita to have one final outing this summer at Clogher Valley.

Taking the Reserve Overall, Reserve Female, and Reserve Junior titles was Coolcran Heidi’s Noreen from Shane and Paul McDonald, Tempo, Co Fermanagh. With plenty of breeding behind her, the October 2022 born Noreen is also by Saltire Impressive, the same sire as the Champion, and is out of Coolcran Ellas Heidi, a Dermotstown Delboy daughter and one of the most consistent breeding cows in the herd. Her Granddam, Coolcran Juliet’s Ella is a full sister of Coolcran Dazzler who was Intermediate Champion at Stirling in February 2014.

It was a high quality Championship shoot out and the judge Colin Inglis commented on his Reserve: “My Overall Reserve is just another high quality heifer, very correct and with plenty of style. She was that little bit younger but a terrific female full of potential.”

The NI Simmental National Show was the first outing for this autumn born heifer and speaking afterwards Shane MacDonald was delighted with her performance: “Noreen is only nine months old and she showed herself really well in competing with the older heifers. From the word go, there has always been something very smart and sweet about this heifer and thankfully she seems to be living up to expectations at the moment. We think she has all the makings to be a star of the future.”

Forward plans see the Champion and Reserve heifers likely to go head to head again with Coolcran Heidi’s Noreen also being aimed at Clogher Valley Show.

Consistent supporters of the NI Simmental Show, this year was the second consecutive year that the Coolcran herd has lifted the Reserve Overall Supreme title. Last year they picked up the award with Ashland Topaz Mair, another heifer who is sired by Saltire Impressive.

Lifting the Male Championship was the February 2022 born bull Craigy Notorious from William & Jane Dodd, and their sons Jamie and Lewis, Saintfield, Co Down. Craigy Notorious is by Keeldrum Fabregas 14, and is out of the Popes Barclay daughter Craigy Violet G6. Also with a bit of a show record behind him, Craigy Notorious was Reserve Male and Reserve Junior Champion at the RUAS Balmoral Show this year. For the Dodds it’s been quite a start to their Simmental showing careers with back to back Male Championships at the RUAS Balmoral, the Reserve Male, and the Reserve Junior at this year’s RUAS Balmoral, and now the Male Championship at the NI Simmental National Show!

Showing for the first time in some 23 years, to support the National Show, was the noted Kilbride Farm herd of WH Robson & Sons, Doagh, Ballyclare. The Robsons duly picked up the Reserve Male Champion with their April 2022 born Kilbride Farm Neymar. With polled genetics on either side of his pedigree, Neymar is by Kilbride Farm Jetstream (P), and is out of Kilbride Farm Eunice 287 J (P). So far eight Jetstream sons have been sold to pedigree herds and with a top price to date of 13,000gns. A full brother Kilbride Farm Marvel has been sold to Andrew Clarke of the Breaghey Herd, the current Chairman of the NI Simmental Breeders’ Club.

Commenting, Norman Robson, who is the President of the British Limousin Cattle Society said: “It was a one off for the herd to show again to support the National Show, and we’re delighted to win the Reserve Male Championship. The aim from here is that Kilbride Farm Neymar will go to either the October 2023, or February 2024 Stirling Simmental Sale.”

2023 NI NATIONAL SIMMENTAL SHOW CLASSES & RESULTS

Class 61 - Senior heifer, born between 01/01/21 and 30/06/21 Kindly sponsored by Noel Kilpatrick Financial Services: 1st Kenneth Stubbs - Drumagarner Michelle (29/06/2021) - sire Curaheen Dickens/ dam Drumagarner Gayle; 2nd Brian O’Hare - Clonguish Nova (22/02/2021) - sire Raceview King /dam – Clonguish Eve

Class 62 - Intermediate heifer, born between 01/07/21 and 31/12/21 Kindly sponsored by Biocell: 1st JL & CJ Weatherup - Lisglass Mayflower (26/08/2021) – sire Raceview King/dam Lisglass Jellybean; 2nd WD & JD Hazelton - Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st M14 (14/10/2021)- sire Auchorachan Hercules /dam Ranfurly Lady Diana 33rd J5

Class 63 - Junior heifer, born between 01/01/22 and 30/04/22 Kindly sponsored by Robinsons Quarry Masters: 1st Joe & Alan Wilson - Ballinalare Farm Nikita (08/02/2022) - sire Saltire Impressive /dam Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa; 2nd Molly Bradley - Clonagh Posh Pixie (23/02/2022) – sire Tiset Darwin/dam Cloneygowan Temptress Posh; 3rd Pat Kelly - Ashland Lucy Nora (17/04/2022) - sire Ashland Legacy /dam Ashland Lucy Kay; 4th William Dodd - Craigy Jessica N2 (16/04/2022) -sire Keeldrum Fabregas/dam Craigy Jessica l 14; 5th Kenneth Stubbs - Drumbulcan Nala (14/03/2022) – sire Drumlone Inmate /dam Drumbulcan Hayley

Class 64 - Junior heifer, born between 01/05/22 and 31/08/22 Kindly sponsored by Provita: 1st Nigel Glasgow - Bridgewater Farm Evie 5th (22/08/2022)- sire Auchorachan Hercules/dam Bridgewater Farm Evie 2nd; 2nd Richard Rodgers - Hiltonstown Nadia (ET) (11/07/2022) – sire Raceview King/dam Hiltonstown Topaz

Class 65 - Junior heifer, born between 01/09/22 and 31/12/22 Kindly sponsored by ABP: 1st S&P McDonald - Coolcran Heidis Noreen (12/10/2022) – sire Saltire Impressive/dam Coolcran Ellas Heidi; 2nd JL & CJ Weatherup - Lisglass Nectar (06/09/2022) -sire Alchester Kracker/dam Raceview Favourite; 3rd Nigel Glasgow - Bridgewater Farm Hilda (05/12/2022) – sire Curaheen Bandit/dam Cloone Hilda

Class 66 - Heifer calf born in 2023 Kindly sponsored by T Met: 1st Andrew Clarke- Breaghey Class -P477 (16/01/2023) – sire Omorga Horton / dam Breaghey Class -I286

Female Championship Kindly sponsored by T Met

Female Champion - Ballinalare Farm Nikita

Reserve Female Champion - Coolcran Heidis Noreen

Class 68 - Junior bull, born between 01/01/22 and 30/04/22 Kindly sponsored by Irwin Feeds: 1st William Dodd - Craigy Notorious (20/02/2022) – sire Keeldrum Fabregas /dam Craigy Violet G6; 2nd W H Robson & Sons - Kilbride Farm Neymar (08/04/2022) – sire Kilbride Farm Jetstream (P)/dam Kilbride Farm Eunice 287 J (P); 3rd Cecil McIlwaine - Corrick Nevada (22/04/2022) – sire Dermotstown Delboy /dam Skerrington Rhona 41st; 4th WD & JD Hazelton - Ranfurly Notorious N222 (02/02/2022) - sire Auchorachan ACDC/dam Ranfurly Weikel 18th H2; 5th Alan & Julie Wallace - Ashfurly Notorious (04/03/2022) – sire Grinalta’s Excel 8N/dam Ashfurly Weikel’s Isabella

Class 69 - Junior bull, born between 01/05/22 and 31/08/22 Kindly sponsored by Thompson Feeds: 1st Cecil Mcilwaine - Corrick Nelson (30/06/2022) – sire Corrick Hamlet/dam Corrick Greta; 2nd W H Robson & Sons - Kilbride Farm Normandy (P) (07/05/2022) – sire Sneumgaard Imperator (PP) /dam Kilbride Farm Eunice 308L (P); 3rd Richard Rodgers - Hiltonstown Neymar (17/08/2022) - sire Hiltonstown Lachlan/dam Hiltonstown Joy; 4th Richard Rodgers - Hiltonstown Navigator (ET) (31/08/2022) – sire Celtic Rock / dam Hiltonstown Topaz

Class 70 - Junior bull, born between 01/09/22 and 31/12/22 Kindly sponsored by Animax: 1st JL & CJ Weatherup - Lisglass Nugget (14/09/2022) – sire Kilbride Farm Dragoon /dam Lisglass Jellybean; 2nd W H Robson & Sons - Kilbride Farm Nebulus (06/09/2022) – sire Kilbride Farm Jetstream (P)/dam Kilbride Farm Eunice 175 F; 3rd Andrew Clarke - Breaghey Netflix (07/12/2022) – sire Woodhall Ferrari /dam Breaghey Vida 2

Junior Championship Kindly sponsored by Yara

Junior Champion - Ballinalare Farm Nikita

Reserve Junior Champion - Coolcran Heidis Noreen

DANI Rosebowl bull performance Award awarded to the Bull which has High Index EBV’s and also placed highest in the judging. Kindly sponsored by George Hamilton: 1st Kilbride Farm Neymar 149 points; 2nd Kilbride Farm Normandy (P) 130 points; 3rd Corrick Nevada 122 points; 4th Craigy Notorious 114 points; 5th Corrick Nelson 105 points; 6th Ranfurly Notorious 101 points; 7th Ashfurly Notorious 84 points; 8th Lisglass Nugget 80 points

Male Championship Kindly sponsored by Danske Bank

Male Champion - Craigy Notorious

Reserve Male Champion - Kilbride Farm Neymar

Overall Championship: Overall Champion - Ballinalare Farm Nikita; Reserve Overall Champion - Coolcran Heidis Noreen

Class 72 - Pair of animals, property of exhibitor Kindly sponsored by L & B Estate Agents: 1st Cecil McIlwaine (Corrick); 2nd WD & JD Hazelton (Ranfurly); 3rd Andrew Clarke (Breaghey); 4th W H Robson & Sons (Kilbride Farm); 5th Kenneth Stubbs (Drumbulcan); 6th Nigel Glasgow (Bridgewater); 7th William Dodd (Craigy)

Class 73 - Young handler, aged 8 to 12 years-old on show day Kindly sponsored by Countryside Services: 1st Rhys Rodgers; 2nd Lewis Dodds; 3rd Jamie Dodds; 4th Danny Clarke; 5th Ashton Wallace

Class 74 - Young handler, aged 13 to 18 years-old on show day Kindly sponsored by Fane Valley: 1st Thomas McAlister

1 . Junior Bull Class 70- 341 - Lisglass Nugget.jpg Junior Bull Class 70- 341 - Lisglass Nugget. Pic: Simmental Club Photo: Simmental Club Photo Sales

2 . Junior Heifer Class 64- 323 - Bridgewater Farm Evie 5th.jpg Junior Heifer Class 64- 323 - Bridgewater Farm Evie 5th. Pic: Simmental Club Photo: Simmental Club Photo Sales

3 . Judge Colin Inglis.jpg Judge Colin Inglis. Pic: Simmental Club Photo: Simmental Club Photo Sales

4 . Reserve Male Champion - Kilbride Farm Neymar.jpg Reserve Male Champion - Kilbride Farm Neymar. Pic: Simmental Club Photo: Simmental Club Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3