Standen welcome John A Weir & Sons as their first dedicated NI dealer

Based outside Banbridge, County Down the family business has been operating in the area since 1867 and supplies new and used agricultural equipment as well as spare parts to their network of farmers and growers across Northern Ireland.

As Standen’s first dealer in Northern Ireland, John A Weir & Sons will be selling the full range of Standen manufactured machinery and will have a full stock of spare parts. They will also be offering Standen Import’s full range of imported specialist potato equipment from brands such as Baselier, VHM, AVR, Vegniek and Brettmeister as well as their full range of imported salad and vegetable machinery from Ferrari Growtech, Forigo, Ortomec, ARC, Imants, Bassi, Hoaf and Simon in both Northern and the Republic of Ireland.

Edward Gilbert, Standen’s Sales & Marketing Director said: “We are delighted to welcome John A Weir & Sons to our dealer network, giving us our first dedicated dealer in Northern Ireland. They have a strong and established customer base and many years of knowledge and experience. We are also pleased that they can cover the whole of Ireland in selling our Standen Imports products and parts. We look forward to working closely with them.’

John Weir and John Campbell, the sales manager for John A Weir & Sons.

For Standen & Standen Imports product enquiries in Northern and the Republic of Ireland contact John Campbell at John A Weir& Sons via [email protected] or 07786 239433.

Standen are proud to be a British manufacturer and have been designing and engineering high performance potato planting and harvesting machinery which is sold all over the world since 1846.

