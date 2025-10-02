Stay local, study smart - choose a degree at CAFRE

Anna Jackson from Ballynure, invites you to attend CAFRE’s Open Week from Tuesday 07 October to Saturday 11 October, 2025 at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, Greenmount Campus, Antrim and Enniskillen Campus.

Thinking about your next step after school? You don’t have to travel far to go far.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) offers Honours and Foundation Degrees combining academic study with practical, career-focused learning.

Join CAFRE during Open Week from Tuesday 07 to Saturday 11 October 2025 and explore how staying local can still mean aiming high.

Book your place to explore study pathways in the agri-food and land-based sectors and find courses that are affordable, accessible, and designed to meet real-world industry needs. Join in the guided campus tours and information sessions that will run throughout the week.

Studying local doesn’t mean compromising on quality. CAFRE offers a local advantage with students having access to excellent learning facilities, expert teaching and a supportive environment, without the stress and expense of relocating. With campuses located near the main towns of Antrim, Cookstown, and Enniskillen, CAFRE is well-positioned for students travelling from across Northern Ireland. While public transport links vary by campus, many students find commuting straightforward. For those who drive, free on-campus parking adds extra convenience.

CAFRE offers flexible study options to suit your lifestyle. Whether you choose to live on campus or commute as a day student, you’ll be fully supported throughout your learning journey. Residential students benefit from an engaging campus experience, while day students enjoy the flexibility to balance study with home life, caring responsibilities, or running a family business. No matter your choice, you’ll find a welcoming and inclusive environment at CAFRE.

“Choosing to study at CAFRE has provided me with opportunities to maximise my time”, says Food Degree student Anna Jackson. “While studying for my degree I have also found time to develop my own health food business and continue with my sporting commitments. The ease of the daily commute allows me to have more quality time with family and friends and a little extra money in my pocket too!”

For those who choose to live on campus, CAFRE’s flexible living options are competitively priced with student finance packages available to help with living expenses, making the transition to student life more manageable. With no need to book a flight or ferry, home is just a short journey away.

For information on the full range of Open Week events and to book onto a campus tour visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/events/. For specific course enquiries email: [email protected].