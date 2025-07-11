Stay safe while you visit our sites says NI Water

Silent Valley

NI Water is urging the public to be extra cautious when visiting its reservoir sites this bank holiday weekend, reminding everyone that its barbeque and open fires ban remains in place and that water activities are strictly forbidden.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a yellow wildfire warning in place until Monday, NI Water is reminding the public that no barbecues or open fires are allowed at any its publicly accessible sites, including Silent Valley Mountain Park. The company put the measure in place earlier this Spring to help protect the environment, wildlife and drinking water sources after wildfires caused widespread devastation across the Silent Valley Mountain Park area in April.

NI Water is also reminding the public that water activities are strictly prohibited across its sites after rangers received reports of people swimming, diving and paddle boarding across the Silent Valley, Ben Crom and Spelga Dam areas earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Water senior facilities manager Patricia McKee said: “With increasing hot conditions forecast and very little rainfall expected it means severe wildfire conditions are likely to grow day-by-day into the weekend. We are therefore reminding the public that we have banned all barbeques and open fires until further notice. If you see a fire move to safety and phone the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999. If you see someone deliberately setting fires, report it to the PSNI immediately as it is a criminal offence.

“We are also reminding visitors that our reservoirs and the lands around them are working sites and are therefore dangerous and not suitable for any water activities. These bodies of water can be deceptively dangerous, with strong currents, cold water shock and difficulty exiting the water just some of the hazards that pose serious risks. Please remember to stay safe and treat our waterways with respect by adhering to our safety signage on site.”

Some fire safety advice when visiting NI Water sites:

- Do not light fires in and around forests or open land

- Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances

- If you see a fire, gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Telephone the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999 and report the fire and its location

- Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions

- If you see someone deliberately setting fires, report it to the PSNI immediately as it is a criminal offence

- Leave no trace; please take your rubbish with you and never fly-tip waste material

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Extinguish cigarettes and other flammable materials properly, and never throw cigarette ends out of car windows

- Avoid using open fires

Some reservoir safety advice when visiting NI Water sites:

- The water in reservoirs have bitterly cold temperatures, even in the summer months

- Strong underwater currents can trouble even the most confident of swimmers

- Reservoirs are often very deep, much deeper than you expect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- There may be hidden debris or underwater hazards which can cause injury, including weeds and plants, pumps / mechanical equipment which can entangle you under the water

- It can be very difficult to get out of the water (steep slimy banks)

- There are no lifeguards on duty