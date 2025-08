Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena

stock image

300 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday, 31st July resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 408p for a Lim 680Kg at £2774. Fr cows to 288p 760kg at £2188, beef heifers to 400p for 550Kg at £2360. Beef bullocks to 406p 810Kg £3288.

Beef cows

J Hunter, Larne Lim 680Kg £2774.40 (408), J J W Farms, Armagh Bel 720Kg £2908.80 (404), R Fulton, Dungiven Cha 590Kg £2360 (400), G & J McEwen, Downpatrick Cha 640Kg £2547.20 (398), G A McMaster, Broughshane Lim 650Kg £2547 (396), A Ferguson, Killysally Cha 860Kg £3388.40 (394), S Knox, Broughshane Sim 670Kg £2639.80 (394), J & N Martin, Moneymore Blo 590Kg £2312.80 (392) x2, Local farmer, Lim 750Kg £2925 (390), P McConnell, Belfast Sim 480Kg £1862.40 (388), Lim 650Kg £2509 (386), W Carson, Cloughmills Sim 700Kg £2688 (384), B McAfee, Coleraine Bel 720Kg £2750.40 (382), W Carson, Cha 650Kg £2483 (382), T & T Wilson, Ballymoney Lim 660 £2521.20 (382).

Fr Cows

W Beattie, Glarryford 760Kg £2188.80 (288), 830Kg £2357.20 (284), I Stewart, Bushmills 800Kg £2160 (270), S Kennedy, Doagh 750Kg £1995 (266), D Parke, Magherafelt 660Kg £1729.20 (262), D S & D McKay, Rathkenny 670Kg £1675 (250), D Parke, 850Kg £2125 (250), T Adams, Rathkenny 600Kg £1488 (248), M Nelson, Ballyclare 570Kg £1413.60 (248), J McKeown, Ballymena 540Kg £1296 (240), J & M Wilson, Broughshane 700Kg £1652 (236), I Stewart, Bushmills 770Kg £1808.80 (234), J McKeown, 610Kg £1415.20 (232), T Adams, 740Kg £1716.80 (232), R Millar, Ballymena 600Kg £1380 (230), C Logan, Broughshane 480Kg £1104 (230).

Beef Heifers

R Fulton, Dungiven Char 590kg £2360 (400), G & J McEwen, Downpatrick Char 640kg £2547 (398), G A McMaster, Broughshane Lim 650kg £2574 (396), S Knox, Broughshane Sim 670kg £2639 (394), J & N Martin, Moneymore Blo 590kg £2312 (392) x2, Local Farmer Lim 750kg £2925 (390), P McConnell, Ligoniel Sim 480kg £1862 (388), W Carson, Cloughmills Sim 700kg £2688 (384), B McAfee, Aghadowey BB 720kg £2750 (382), W Carson Char 650kg £2483 (382), T & T Wilson, Ballymoney Lim 660kg £2521 (382), J & N Martin Blo 570kg £2177 (382), R Fulton Sim 620kg £2368 (382), B McAfee BB 680kg £2584 (380), B O'Kane, Martinstown Char 560kg £2128 (380).

Beef Bullocks

Top per kilo

A Hutchinson, Coleraine Lim 420kg £1722 (410), W Nutt, Bushmills Char 810kg £3288 (406), G A McMaster, Broughshane Lim 740kg £2960 (400), A Hutchinson Char 500kg £1980 (396), W Nutt Char 800kg £3160 (395), B McAfee, Aghadowey BB 730kg £2876 (394), B Taggart, Bushmills Lim 610kg £2403 (394), P Graffin, Portglenone Char 780kg £3073 (394), J & N Martin, Moneymore Blo 710kg £2797 (394), 690kg £2718 (394), B McAfee, Aghadowey BB 670kg £2626 (392), T & T Wilson, Ballymoney AA 780kg £3042 (390), Char 740kg £2886 (390), D Woodburn, Broughshane BB 680kg £2652 (390), 650kg £2535 (390), J & N Martin Blo 650kg £2535 (390).

Top per head

W Nutt, Bushmills Char 810kg £3288, 800kg £3160, P Graffin, Portglenone Char 780kg £3073, T & T Wilson, Ballymoney AA 780kg £3042, R Fulton, Dungiven AA 790kg £2970, G A McMaster, Broughshane Lim 740kg £2960, P Graffin Lim 760kg £2918, T & T Wilson Char 740kg £2886, B McAfee, Aghadowey BB 730kg £2876, R Fulton Char 790kg £2844, B McAfee BB 730kg £2832, S & V Quinn, Magherafelt AA 790kg £2812, D Hanna, Ballymoney Char 740kg £2812.

FRIDAY 1ST AUGUST 2025

Dairy Cows

A small entry of dairy cows topped at £3000 for a 2nd calver from D McNeilly, Randalstown.

D McNeilly, Randalstown Fri £3000, I Small, Ahoghill £2900, D McNeilly Fri £2850, I Small, Ahoghill Hol £2800, B McStravick, Lurgan Hol £2700, T Carlisle, Dundrod Fri £2500, W G Johnston, Belfast Hol £2400, I Small £2000.

Suckler Cows

Another show of some super stock through the suckler ring topped at £4400 for a Pedigree Limousin maiden heifer. Cows and calves topped at £3850 for a Simmental heifer with a bull calf at foot from E C Smylie, Crumlin and Bulls to £3350 for a Beef Shorthorn from A Christie, Ballymoney.

T Shields, Kilkeel Lim £4400, Lim £4300, Lim £4100, Lim £3900, Lim £3700, Lim £3700, Lim £3300, Lim £3100, Lim £3100, Lim £2800, Lim £2600, E C Smylie, Crumlin, Sim & bull calf £3850, Sim & hfr calf £3800, A McKillop, Loughgiel Char & hfr calf £3550, A Christie, Ballymoney BB & bull calf £3500, BB £3450 & bull calf, K McBride, Mallusk Lim & bull calf £3400, S Moore, Aldergrove Lim £3100 & hfr calf, Lim & hfr calf £3100, BB & bull calf £3000.

Calves

280 calves on Friday sold with a flying trade with a sale average of £744! Bulls to £1490 for a Charolais, Heifers to £1380 also for a Charolais and reared Friesians to £550.

Bulls

P McConnell, Ligoniel Char £1490, S Wharry, Glenarm BB £1360, H & E McDowell, Castlereagh Lim £1320, P McConnell Lim £1270, S Wharry BB £1240, S Gillespie, Portglenone BB £1220 x3, P McConnell Lim £1210, S Wharry AA £1200 x3, R Thompson, Glenarm Brb £1200.

Heifers

M Murphy, Ballyclare Char £1380, N Booth, Bushmills Char £1240, local farmer Char £1190, P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim £1170, S Irons, Coleraine Sim £1120 x2, local farmer Lim £1120, Char £1110, P McConnell Char £1110, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry Char £1110, local farmer Char £1090, S Kennedy, Doagh BB £1060 x2, A Wharry, Glenarm BB £1030, P McConnell Lim £1030.

Hol/Fr Bulls

S & T Clyde, Straid £550, £540 x2, W Hoey, Ballymena £540, D Lyttle, Kells £530, E & J Arthur, Templepatrick £515, £500, W Hoey, Ballymena £500 x2, R & C Steede, Cullybackey £500, G & A Patton, Newtownards £490, E & J Arthur £490 x2, A White, Kells £445, S & T Clyde £445 x2.

Weanlings

230 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1870 over for a BB 440kg at £2310 offered by Laura Ervine, Newtownabbey. Heifers sold to £1680 over for a Char 400kg at £2080 presented by Danny Gallagher. Omagh.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Char 220kg £1540 (700), 220kg £1380 (627), 230kg £1420 (617), 220kg £1340 (609), 230kg £1400 (608), 250kg £1520 (608), 250kg £1420 (568), BB 240kg £1320 (550), L McClinton, Glenarm Lim 240kg £1260 (525), R & G Bell, Nutts Corner Lim 300kg £1570 (523), L McClinton Lim 250kg £1270 (508), H & E McDowell, Castlereagh Lim 280kg £1380 (492), H Thompson, Lisburn Lim 290kg £1400 (482), R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 290kg £1400 (482).

301 to 350kg

R & G Bell, Nutts Corner Char 320kg £1680 (525), H Thompson, Lisburn Sim 320kg £1660 (518), L Ervine, Newtownabbey BB 330kg £1690 (512), J & C Hooks, Newtownards BB 330kg £1680 (509), S McAlister, Ballintoy Char 320kg £1610 (503), 350kg £1720 (491), S Minn, Moorfields BB 350kg £1620 (462) x3, J & C Hooks, Newtownards BB 340kg £1540 (452), 310kg £1400 (451), H O'Neill, Glenarm Sim 340kg £1510 (444), J & C Hooks BB 340kg £1500 (441), D Robinson, Glenarm Lim 320kg £1410 (440).

Over 351kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 370kg £2060 (556), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Char 390kg £2080 (533), L Ervine, Newtownabbey BB 440kg £2310 (525), E Donnelly, Ballycastle Char 370kg £1900 (513), D Gallagher, Omagh Char 380kg £1940 (510), E Donnelly, Ballycastle Char 410kg £2070 (504), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 400kg £2000 (500), T J McLornan Char 390kg £1930 (494), H & E McDowell, Castlereagh Lim 370kg £1830 (494), D Gallagher, Omagh Char 440kg £2170 (493), T J McLornan Lim 380kg £1870 (492)420kg £2060 (490), Char 400kg £1960 (490).

Heifers

Up to 300kg:

L McClinton, Glenarm Lim 240kg £350 (562), Lim 220kg £1210 (550), Lim 250kg £1350 (540), Lim 250kg £100 (440), D J McFerran, Ballymena Cha 240kg £1180 (491), H O'Neill, Glenarm Sim 300kg £1470 (490), S McAlister, Ballintoy Cha 300kg £1460 (486), McClurg & Mullen, Dundrod St 240kg £100 (458), St 240kg 31100 (458), St 300kg £1270 (423), R Hill, Ballynure Sal 290kg £1280 (441), S McCann, Bangor Spk 230kg £930 (404), Sim 280kg £1120 (400), A Haddock, Lisburn Her 300kg £1040 (346), Her 300kg £1040 (346).

301-350kg:

T J McLornan, Nutts corner Cha 330kg £1660 (503), Cha 320kg £1520 (475), E Donnelly, Ballycastle Cha 340kg £1700 (500), J Wray, Carnlough Lim 350kg £1690 (482), Lim 350kg £1640 (468), S McAlister, Ballintoy Cha 320kg £1520 (475), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Sim 350kg £1660 (474), I & C Hunter, Straid Cha 350kg £1650 (471), R McNabney, Broughshane Cha 350kg £1620 (462), W Moore, Ballycarry Lim 350kg £1610 (460), K McBride, Mallusk Lim 350kg £1550 (442), M McDonnell, Larne Lim 330kg £1430 (433),Lim 350kg £1500, A O'Neill, Lurgan Bel 320kg £1360 (425), Bel 320kg £1360 (425), S McCann, Bangor Sim 320kg £1330 (415).

351kg ad over

T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Cha 360kg £1940 (538), D Gallagher, Omagh Cha 400kg £2080 (520), H & E McDowell, Castlereach Lim 360kg £1830 (508), Lim 390kg £1890 (484), R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 360kg £1740 (483), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Sim 420kg £2020 (481), E Donnelly, Cha 370kg £1700 (459), Cha 430kg £1940 (451), Cha 400kg £1780 (445). Cha 400kg £1760 (440), Cha 420kg 31790 (426), H O'Neill, Glenarm Sim 400kg £1800 (450), S McCann, Bangor Spk 400kg £1790 (447), V N Fleck, Broughshane Lim 420kg, £1850 (440), M McDonnell, Larne Lim 390kg £1700 (435), W Eccles, Portavogie Abe 380kg £1620 (426).

BALLYMENA SUFFOLK CHEVIOT & CONTINENTAL HOGGET SALE 2025

The first of the annual breeding sales at Ballymena mart got off to a flyer with hogget averages rising to £287 per head for 2849 hoggets sold, a rise of £46 per head on 2024 but perhaps more significantly a rise of £99 per head on 2023.

Top price of the day was paid to local exhibitor Wilson McCurdy who sold a tremendous pen of Suffolk X hoggets at £390 per head and returned an average of £377 per head for 60. There was a similar rise in prices in the ewe lamb ring where the entry of 728 lambs averaged £179 per head, a rise of £31 per head on 2024. Leading this ring was a show lamb from Crocknataggart at £420, the same seller also receiving £260 for a pen of SuffX lambs and Texel lambs sold to £270 paid to D&J Boyd.

Leading prices and averages in each section are as follows:- Hoggets – W McCurdy B’shane 12 at £390, D Knox Ederney 12 at £385, W Blackburn Clogher 12 at £385, W McCurdy 12 at £385, M Breen Tempo 12 at £380, W McCurdy 12 at £380, 12 at £380, D Knox 12 at £370, 12 at £370, I McCluggage Glarryford 11 at £370, M Breen 12 at £360, WJ Donaghy Rasharkin 12 at £360, B McKinley Armoy 11 at £360, 11 at £360, P Donnelly Rathkenny 10 at £355, 10 at £350, 10 at £350, W McCurdy 12 at £350. (Averages – W McCurdy 60 ave £377, D Knox 119 ave £344, WJ Donaghy 49 ave £341, M Breen 52 ave £334, B McKinley 98 ave £326.) Lambs – Crocknataggart Drumderg1SX at £420, D&J Boyd Doagh 2 Tex at £270, Crocknattagart 3 SX at £260, L Anderson K’waughter 11 SX at £255, J Adams C’backey 5 Tex X at £250, R Workman K’waughter 12 Tex X at £240, C&M Mullan Drumsurn 12 SX at £235, A McFarlane Dungiven 4 Tex X at £235, L Anderson 10 SX at £235, Crocknattaggart 7 SX at £230, L Anderson 11 SX at £225.

BALLYMENA, MONDAY 4TH AUGUST 2025

An increased entry of 1700 sheep sold to a terrific trade. Breeders sold to £300, ewe lambs to £161 and stores to £136.

Breeding Ewes

Sales toppers sold by V Anderson, Ballymena for x12 Tex £300, x2 Suf £280, x2 Spo £230, x2 Spo £205, RHA Barkley, Dunloy x12 Suf £290, D Moses, Omagh x7 Suf £205, x7 Cro £230, x7 Suf £205, J Adams, Ballymena x5 Cro £245, x1 Cro £240, x1 Cro £225, X1 Cro £220, L Conn, Limavady Suf x20 £244, Suf x10 £238, H Burgess, Newtownards Mul x8 £206.

Ewe Lambs

D Hamilton, Carrickfergus 7 Mil £161, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 10 Tex £150, 8 Tex £148, J McLaughlin, Carnlough 1 Tex £148, J & C Reid, Carnlough 2 Tex £143, B McLoughlin 8 Tex £140, T Wray, Carnlough 8 Suff £140, G Christie, Claudy 6 Suff £136, P McAleese, Loughgiel 12 Suff £132, Local Farmer 2 Ham £130, T Wray 4 Char £130, P McAleese 7 Suff £130, S Gregg, Glarryford 4 Tex £130.

Store Lambs

Sale topper from P J V Hamilton, Cushendun Tex x1 £136, K Kidd, Ballymena Tex x53 £132.50, Tex x54 £132, R Loughery, Gortnarney Mul x66 £132.50, P McAleese, Loughgiel Tex x3 £132, J H Donnelly, Martinstown Tex x9 £131, J & C Reid, Carnlough Tex x9 £130.50, Tex X23 £128, J Hamilton, Ballymena Mul x37 £130, A McClernon, Carrickfergus Tex x8 £129.50, R & J Kennedy Tex x31 £129, Parkmore Farms, Ballymena Tex x62 £128.50, J Lamont, Ballymena Suf x54 £128, J E O'Kane, Ballymena Suf x41 £128, J McNaughton, Waterfoot Suf x24 £127, B Watt, Ballymena x45 £126.50.

TUESDAY 5TH AUGUST Store Cattle Sale

200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £2160 over for a Lim 640kg at £2800 offered by Rodney McCurdy, Broughshane. Heifers sold to £1780 over for a Char 590kg at £2370 from J McHenry, Armoy.

Heifers

0Kg to 500Kg

W Ward, Crumlin Cha 440Kg £1900 (431), J Percy, Randalstown Lim 360Kg £1540 (427), W Ward, Cha 490Kg £2080 (424), Cha 460Kg £1940 (421), A M & M McKeegan, Glenarm Bel 330Kg £1380 (418), A Ferguson, Ballyclare Abe 480Kg £1970 (410), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Sim 400Kg £1640 (410), J Percy Lim 330Kg £1340 (406), W Ward, Cha 500Kg £2000 (400), C Christie, Cloughmills Abe 450Kg £1790 (397), A Ferguson, Abe 470Kg £1860 (395), S McCullough, Broughshane Sim 420Kg £1660 (395), C Stewart, Randalstown Abe 490Kg £1930 (393), Hay Bros, Sim 460Kg £1790 (389), W Ward, Cha 500Kg £1930 (386), Hay Bros, Sim 470Kg £1800 (383).

501Kg and over

R McKeown, Portglenone Lim 520Kg £2150 (413), M McKenna, Ballymoney Lim £510Kg £2090 (409), J McHenry, Lisburn Cha 590Kg £2370 (401), B McAdam, Ballyclare Cha 580Kg £2310 (398), R McKeown, Cha 580Kg £2300 (396), A McCullough, Broughshane Cha 550Kg £2120 (385), R McKeown, Cha 550Kg £2110 (383), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Sim 530Kg £1990 (375), R McKeown, Lim 550Kg £2060 (374), M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 550Kg £2050 (372), Abe 570Kg £2110 (370), Abe 520Kg £1910 (367), Abe 550Kg £2010 (365), Hay Bros, Sim 510Kg £1850 (362), M Crawford, Abe 510Kg £1850 (362), M McKenna, Ballymoney ST 510Kg £1730 (339).

Bullocks

0Kg to 500Kg

T H W McDowell, Belfast Lim 400Kg £1960 (490), S McCullough, Broughshane Cha 400Kg £1910 (477), T H W McDowell, Lim 430Kg £2030 (472), A Clements, Antrim Lim 420Kg £1970 (469), J McHenry, Lisburn Cha 480Kg £2210 (460), T H W McDowell, Lim 400Kg £1840 (460), Lim 430Kg £1970 (458), B McAdam, Ballyclare 450Kg £2050 (455), D Mulholland, Crumlin Lim 440Kg £1970 (447), B McAdam, Cha 470Kg £2100 (446), Cha 430Kg £1900 (441), A Clements, Lim 450Kg £1950 (433), J McHenry, Lim 500Kg £2150 (430), A Clements, Lim 430Kg £1820 (423), A Devlin Lim 440Kg £1860 (422), A Clements, Lim 450Kg £1890 (420).

501Kg and over

Local farmer, Cha 540Kg £2380 (440), B McAdam, Ballyclare Cha 520Kg £2290 (440), R McCurdy, Broughshane Lim 640Kg £2800 (437), J McHenry, Lisburn Cha 540Kg £2350 (435), Local farmer, Cha 540Kg £2300 (425) X2<, R McCurdy, Cha 650Kg £2730 (420), J McHenry, Sim 540Kg £2260 (418), R McCurdy, Lim 650Kg £2720 (418), Local farmer, Cha 580Kg £2410 (415), Wm j & I Brown, Magherafelt Abe 550Kg £2280 (414), J McHenry, Sim 530Kg £2190 (413), Local farmer Sim 560Kg £2310 (412), A Devlin, Ballycastle Abe 540kg £2205 (408)

BALLYMENA, WEDNESDAY 6TH AUGUST 2025

Fat Lambs and Ewes Sales report

1959 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a slightly sharper trade. Fat lambs sold to 668p for 6 Texels 20.5Kg at £137 offered by E Clyde, Muckamore and a top per head of £187 for a 30.5Kg Dutch Spotted from V Anderson, Cloughmills. Fat ewes sold to £288.

Fat Lambs

Top Per KG

H Park, Ballymena 7 Tex 17.5Kg £118 (674), E Clyde, Muckamore 6 Tex 20.5Kg £137 (668), J McDonald, Innisrush 1 Tex 22Kg £147 (668), I Minford, Nutts Corner 3 Tex 27Kg £180 (666), W & G Hanna 22 Cha 22.5Kg £149 (662), J Maxwell, Upperlands 4 Tex 20.5Kg £134 (653), T Gilbert 7 Tex 21Kg £137 (652), N Wilson, Ballymena 22 Cha 22Kg £143.50 (652), J Jones, Belfast 18 Tex 23Kg £150 (652), J Clarke, Gracehill 5 Spo 22Kg £142 (645), E Stevenson 39Tex 24.5Kg £158 (644), S Bonnar, Broughshane 20 Tex 24.5Kg £158Kg (644), H Crowe, Greenisland 7 Tex 23Kg £148 (643), G Arthur, Broughshane 9 Tex 24.5Kg £157.50 (642), R Quee, Ballycarry 12 Cha 25Kg £160 (640), J McNeilly & McQuitty, Clough 17 Tex 23.5Kg (638), R McIntyre, Rathkenny 2 Tex 23.5Kg £150 (638), J Maxwell, 2 Tex 22.5Kg 143.50 (637), K W & J T Dickey, Ballyclare 11 Tex 21.5Kg £137 (637), J Connolly, Larne 18 Tex 20.5Kg £130.50 (636), W Craig, Larne 17 Tex 22.5Kg £143 (635), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 10 Tex 21.5 Kg £1350 (634), J McDonald, 1 Tex 20.5Kg 130Kg (634), A & W Gregg, Cloughmills 3 Tex 23.5Kg £149 (634).

Top per head

V Anderson , Cloughmills 1 Spo 30.5Kg £187, I Minford, Nutts Corner 3 Tex 27Kg £180, K Wilson, Broughshane 1 Tex 30Kg £180, A McIlveen, Kells 5 Tex 28Kg £168, R Quee, Ballycarry 3 Cha 27.5Kg £167, A & A Millar, Rasharkin 13 Tex 26Kg £164, E Drummond, Ballynure 2 Cha 29Kg £164, W H Magee, Kilwaughter 17 Tex 27.5Kg £162.550, J Campbell, Carnlough 7 Tex 27.5Kg £162.5, M McKeown, Aughafatten 15 Tex 27.5Kg £160, R Quee, 12 Cha 25Kg £160, J Orr, Moorfields 3 Cha 26Kg £159, J Hamilton, Broughshane 40 Tex 26.5Kg £158, E Stevenson, Crumlin 39 Tex 24.5Kg £158, S Bonnar 20 Tex 24.5Kg £158, G Arthur, Broughshane 9 Tex 24.5Kg £157.50, K Irvine, Carrickfergus 11 Cha 25Kg £156.50, J Somerville, Dungannon 10 Tex 25Kg £155, A Coulter, Doagh 9 Cro 25Kg £155, A Millar, Antrim 17 Tex 25.5Kg £154, J Boyd, Doagh 13 Tex 25Kg £152, C Boyd, Portglenone 6 Tex 24.5Kg £150.50, J McNeilly & McQuitty, Clough 17 Tex 23.5Kg £150, R McIntyre, Rathkenny 2 Tex 23.5Kg £150.

Fat Ewes (553)

1st Quality

Suff- £160-£248

Tex- £170-£288

CB- £120- £180

BF- £85- £119