Steady trade with dairy stock to 3,220gns at Dungannon

There was a smaller entry at the monthly sale, generously sponsored by Danske Bank.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe reported that 60 in-milk females sold to average 2,500gns per head, while 20 heifer calves averaged 600gns each.

Topping the sale at 3,220gns was Edenordinary Alcove Marathon 2 PLI £234 bred by George Mitchell. A potential third generation VG or EX, she was sired by Westcoast Alcove, and bred from Edenordinary Priceless Marathon 8 VG-2yr who gave 10,402kgs at 3.64% butterfat and 3.20% protein in her first lactation.

Second highest bid of the day 3,160gns, was paid to Ronald McLean and Sons for the supreme champion Relough Flashback Lila 2 GP83-2yr PLI £377. This second calver is a daughter of Peak Altaflashback, and is bred from Relough Mayday Lila EX91-4E LP60 who averaged 12,999kgs at 3.96% butterfat and 3.44% protein in four lactations.

Calved at the end of January, she is a potential tenth generation VG or EX female.

Judge William McCormick from the 280-cow Drumnaheigh Herd in North Antrim, was impressed with the quality of cows and heifers at the monthly dairy auction. “The champion really stood out. She is a tall, wide and lengthy young cow with a fantastic rear udder.”

Next best at 3,080gns was Annalong Yamaska Froukje 2 PLI £381 from Wesley and David Gordon. Calved in January, this heifer is by Westcoast Yamaska and bred from Annalong George Froukje GP83 who gave 11,717kgs at 4.60% butterfat and 3.28% protein in her fifth 305-day lactation.

Following close behind at 3,050gns was Relough Lambda Danna 45 PLI £308 from the McLean family. A potential twelfth generation VG or EX, she was sired by Farnear Delta Lambda, and is bred from Relough Pepper Danna 11 VG who gave 11,355kgs at 4.53% butterfat and 3.70% protein in her second lactation.

Stephen Haffey and Sons realised 3,000gns for the robot-trained heifer Kilvergan Sizzler Daisy PLI £380. A Denovo Sizzler daughter, her dam is Kilvergan Alcove Daisy SP GP83 PLI £228.

Holstein NI chairman Paul Dunn sold the second calver, Dunbanard Salt Tripoli GP84-2yr PLI £259 for 2,950gns. Sired by Delaberge Salt, this young cow gave 8,593kgs of milk at 4.41% butterfat and 3.46% protein in her first lactation.

The Mclean family realised 2,900gns for Relough Renegade Elisa PLI £398. This heifer is a potential tenth generation VG or EX. She was sired by SSI PR Renegade and is bred from Relough Cleo Elisa VG.

Also selling at 2,900gns was the Blondin Willow Red daughter, Conncorr Willows Alice, from Noel and Helen Willis. This heifer calved in January and is a potential fourth generation VG or EX.

The reserve champion was Relough Lambda Danna 42 PLI £479 from Messrs McLean.

Another by Farnear Delta Lambda, this heifer was bred from Relough Lawson Danna 5 VG-2yr and is backed by fourteen generations of VG and EX dams.

“This is a youthful, well-balanced heifer,” commented the judge.

Claiming the honourable mention award was Paul Dunn’s second calver, Dunbanard Renegade Petri PLI £305. Sired by SSI PR Renegade, she gave 7,833kgs at 4.24% butterfat and 3.46% protein in her first lactation. Calved in December, this young cow is a potential tenth generation VG or EX female.

William McCormick concluded: "This is another quality dairy female. She is well-grown, has super capacity and a great udder.”

Rounding off the sale was a special entry of October to December born heifer calves from William and Andrew McCollum’s noted Ballycairn Herd. The Coleraine-based herd is ranked as the UK’s number one for PLI.

Leading their line-up at 800gns was the four-month-old Ballycairn Aladdin 4993 Sherese PLI £606. Sired by Denovo 16219 Aladdin, her dam is Ballycairn Applejax Sherese EX92-4E LP50 who gave 11,534kgs at 4.48% butterfat and 3.52% protein in her fifth lactation.

Next best at 760gns was the November-born Ballycairn Morpheus 6159 Lilian PLI £625. This potential fifteenth generation VG or EX heifer calf is by Peak Altamorpheus, and bred from Ballycairn Ptime Lilian 2 EX – sold at Dungannon last month for 2,700gns.

Other leading prices for heifers include:

2,880gns paid to S and A McKenna for Friary Topshot Flagship PLI £267.

2,840gns paid to Agnew Bros for Modelfarm Orthild Trudy PLI £319; 2,820gns for Modelfarm Orthild Summer PLI £276; and 2,800gns for Modelfarm Lucky 3 PL £141.

2,800gns paid to R McLean and Sons for Relough Lambda Roxy 7 PLI £291.

Results from the showring:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Lambda Danna 42 PLI £479 by Farnear Delta Lambda; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Lambda Danna 35 PLI £344 by Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Lambda Lou Ella 2 PLI £328 by Farnear Delta Lambda; 4, George Mitchell, Edenordinary Rager Lulu Red 4 PLI £203 by Ri- Val-Re Rager Red.

Cow in-milk – 1, and supreme champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Flashback Lila 2 GP83-2yr PLI £377 by Peak Altaflashback; 2, and honourable mention, Paul Dunn, Dunbanard Renegade Petri PLI £305 by SSI PR Renegade; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Credit Danna 2 VG86-2yr PLI £344 by Relough Credit; 4, R McLean and Sons, Relough Mellencamp Raven 2 GP82-2yr PLI £307 by Fly Higher Mellencamp.

Vendors Paul Dunn, Bangor; Timothy Haffey, Lurgan; and George Mitchell, Banbridge, at the Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Reserve champion was Relough Lambda Danna 42. Andrew McLean was congratulated by William McCormick, judge; and sponsor William Noble, Danske Bank. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Paul Dunn's Dunbanard Renegade Petri won the honourable mention award. Also pictured are judge William McCormick, and sponsor William Noble, Danske Bank. Picture: Julie Hazelton