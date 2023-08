Heifers topped at £1740 635kg Char (274.00); Fat Cows sold to £860 for a 660kg Char (130.00); Dropped Calves sold to £360 Lim Bull.

Heifer Calves peaked at £250 AA; Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £1460 for a Lim Cow with Lim Bull Calf at foot; Weanlings Sold to £1140 for a 315kg Char Male (365.00), While Heifers sold to £820 for a 375kg Lim (217.00).

STEERS

Dungannon mart

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1770 655kg AA (270.00) presented by J Doyle, £1690 610kg AA (277.00), £1670 645kg AA (259.00), £1600 650kg AA (246.00), £1590 570kgAA (279.00), £1450 600kg AA (242.00); F McVeigh £1570 615kg SH (255.00), £1530 635kg AA (241.00), £1500 590kg AA (254.00), £1350 550kg Char (246.00); T Montgomery £1510 620kg Char (244.00), £1440 600kg SH (240.00); J Hobson £1300 520kg Lim (250.00); T Wallace £1210 480kg Char (252.00), £1110 435kg Char (255.00).

HEIFERS

A fantastic entry of quality Heifers saw prices top at £1740 635kg Char (274.00) presented by E McCann, £1720 605kg Char (284.00), £1700 640kg Char (266.00), £1650 640kg Char (258.00); J & J Livestock £1690 595kg Lim (284.00), £1545 615kg Char (251.00), £1440 560kg Char (257.00), £1420 565kg Char (251.00), £1410 530kg Char (266.00); W Neville £1660 635kg AA (261.00), £1500 580kg Char (259.00), £1490 570kg Lim (261.00), £1460 565kg Lim (258.00), £1440 570kg Lim (253.00), £1320 515kg Daq (256.00); R Newport £1390 550kg Char (253.00), £1260 490kg Lim (257.00), £1260 495kg Char (255.00), £1210 480kg Lim (252.00), £980 370kg Lim (265.00); R Wright £1360 540kg Char (252.00); Fat Cows sold to £860 660kg Char (130.00) presented by R Stafford; N Stafford £850 655kg Sim (130.00); D Haughian £760 610kg Sim (125.00), £710 515kg Lim (138.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A smaller entry of calves saw Male Calves sell to £360 for a Lim Bull presented by a Moy producer; M McNally £300 Her Bull, £240 Lim Bull, £240 AA Bull; M Rea £285 Her Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £85 to £225 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves cleared to £250 AA presented by B O’Neill, £215 AA Hfr; M Rea £235 Her Hfr.

Suckled Cows and Calves peaked at £1460 for a Lim Cow & a Lim Bull Calf at foot presented by a Portadown producer; K Newell £1160 Her Cow & Her Bull Calf; A & E Ferguson £1060 ST Cow & Char Bull Calf.

WEANLINGS

A full ring side of buyers ensured a brisk trade was recorded for all classes of weanlings with Male Calves selling to £1140 for a 310kg Char (365.00) presented by S Muldoon; K Watters £1050 315kg Char (330.00), £1050 345kg Char (304.00), £1040 340kg Char (308.00), £980 320kg Char (306.00), £955 335kg Char (286.00), £890 320kg Char (279.00), £820 285kg Char (285.00); J Redmond £980 270kg Lim (363.00), £880 260kg Lim (341.00), £790 280kg Lim (280.00); H Givan £960 340kg Sim (282.00), £940 290kg Lim (325.00); S Menary £835 310kg AA (269.00); G Hill £740 255kg Sim (286.00), £680 215kg Her (315.00), £660 220kg Sim (301.00); S Quinn £740 230kg Lim (320.00).