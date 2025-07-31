Steer prices reached a height of £2540 at Dungannon
Heifers topped at £2440 for a 725kg AA (337.00). Meanwhile, Fat Cows sold to £2000 for a 615kg AA (325.00); dropped calves sold to £820 for FKV Bull while heifer calves sold to £740 St.
Suckled Cows and calves peaked at £1700 for a AA Cow with a Lim Heifer Calves. Meanwhile, weanlings sold to £1500 for a 450kg AA Male (333.00). Weanling heifers sold to £1640 for a 345kg Daq (475.00).
STEERS
Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2540 for a 715kg AA (355.00) presented by W Vogan, £1980 555kg AA (367.00); P Rafferty £2270 575kg Char (395.00); A McCaffrey £2130 585kg AA (364.00), £2070 530kg Lim (391.00), £1370 560kg SHB (352.00).
HEIFERS
Heifer prices reached a ceiling of £2440 paid for a 725kg AA (337.00) presented by N Elliott; W & F Brown £2240 585kg SAL (383.00), £2120 565kg BB (375.00), £2030 540kg SAL (376.00); T Boden £1900 500kg Sim (380.00), £1780 440kg Lim (405.00), £1740 400kg Lim (435.00); F McStay £1800 405kg Char (444.00), £1440 385kg Lim (375.00); G McGahan £1790 430kg Char (416.00), £1660 430kg Char (386.00), £1560 385kg Char (405.00), £1520 390kg Char (390.00); W McCavish £1730 440kg Lim (393.00), £1720 435kg Lim (395.00), £1710 415kg Lim (412.00), £1700 395kg Lim (430.00), £1660 410kg Lim (405.00), £1570 375kg Lim (419.00), £1560 355kg Lim (440.00); B Nugent £1480 395kg AA (375.00).
Fat Cows sold to £2000 615kg AA (325.00) presented by P McGee, £1840 790kg FR (233.00); T Hall £930 455kg IM (204.00).
DROPPED CALVES
Dropped Calves cleared to a height of £820 for a FKV Bull presented by O Toland, £750 AA Bull; J Eldon £720 BB Bull, £620 BB Bull; D & F Smyth £640 Lim Bull; S Quinn £400 BB Bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £740 ST presented by A Wilson; J Eldon £690 BB Hfr, £650 BB Hfr, £520 BB Hfr; S Quinn £510 BB Hfr, £490 AA Hfr; P McGee £480 AA Hfr; S Greer £430 Char Hfr, £350 Lim Hfr; Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1700 for an AA Cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot presented by C Haughey; Fr Maiden Heifers sold from £780 to £1120.
WEANLINGS
Weanlings Males sold to a height of £1500 for a 450kg AA (333.00) presented by R Watson, £1480 365kg AA (406.00); D Montgomery £1430 x 3 235kg Lims (606.00); R Glasgow £1410 295kg Lim (475.00), £1410 335kg Lim (421.00), £1140 295kg Lim (385.00); G Hill £1120 x 3 215kg SHB (521.00); D Bell £1120 250kg BB (448.00), £900 220kg BB (410.00); Meanwhile Weanling Heifers sold to £1640 345kg DAQ (475.00) presented by I Allan, £1540 380kg Daq (405.00); R Cooke £1220 x 2 310kg BB (391.00), £1100 250kg BB (436.00), £960 250kg BB (381.00).