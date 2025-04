Steers sell to a height of £2500 for 640kg Lim (391.00) at Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Once again a good entry of stock at Dungannon on Wednesday, 16th saw Steers sell to a height of £2500 for 640kg Lim (391.00).

Heifers peaked at £2780 for 775kg AA (359.00); Fat Cows sold to £2120 for 675kg HER (314.00); Dropped Calves peaked at £770 for aa Bull Calf, while Heifer Calves sold to £540 AA for Calf.

Meanwhile Weanlings sold to £2100 for 525kg Char Male (398.00), While Weanling Heifers sold to £1820 for 425kg Char (428.00).

STEERS

Steers sold to a height of £2500 for a 640kg Lim (391.00) presented by A McMullan, £2480 585kg Lim (424.00); D Cush £2480 600kg Char (414.00), £2240 575kg Lim (390.00), £2210 585kg Lim (378.00); H Kerr £2380 600kg Char (397.00), £2280 565kg Char (404.00); P McGee £2240 585kg Lim (383.00), £2130 560kg AA (380.00); J Gormley £2180 565kg Char (386.00), £2140 565kg Char (379.00); P Trainer £1830 470kg BB (390.00), £1750 465kg BB (376.00), £1740 460kg BB (378.00), £1730 4545kg BB (389.00), £1720 450kg BB (382.00); C Finnegan £1750 445kg BB (393.00), £1390 370kg BB (376.00), £1330 350kg BB (380.00); R Burton £1700 375kg BB (453.00), £1640 395kg BB (415.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers cleared to £2780 775kg AA (359.00) presented by B Daly, £2560 715kg AA (358.00); C Rafferty £2480 595kg Lim (417.00), £2420 585kg Lim (414.00), £2000 520kg Lim (385.00), £2000 530kg Char (377.00); M Rafferty £2300 560kg Lim (411.00), £2230 575kg Char (388.00); N McElduff £2180 585kg Lim (373.00); S Hoines £2150 560kg Lim (384.00), £1990 510kg Lim (390.00), £1980 510kg Lim (388.00); J Stewart £2000 530kg BB (377.00), £1880 495kg BB (380.00), £1800 465kg BB (387.00); S Hoines £1970 505kg Lim (390.00), £1750 415kg Lim (421.00), £1730 425kg Lim (407.00), £1700 400kg SH (425.00), £1590 415kg DAQ (383.00), £1370 360kg Lim (381.00); I Young £1650 425kg Lim (388.00), £1595 410kg Her (389.00).

Fat Cows sold to £2120 for a 675kg Her (314.00) presented by E Marshall, £1790 590kg BB (303.00), £1770 525kg HER (337.00), £1620 625kg SH (260.00); P McGee £2050 830kg FR (247.00), £1400 510kg AA (275.00); J Hamill £2000 730kg Char (274.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Once again a large entry of Calves were easily sold to a packed ringside of buyers from near and far to peak at £770 for 5 AA Bulls presented by G McGlone, £590 x 3 AA Bulls; P McGee £700 x 2 AA Bulls, £600 SHB Bull; R Douglas £690 Sim Bull; O Toland £670 AA Bull, £620 BB Bull; W Campbell £590 BB Bull; W & H Gourley £550 AA Bull, £435 Her Bull, £425 AA Bull; E Speers £525 x 2 Sim Bulls; G Hazlett £475 AA Bull, £410 AA Bull; R Crawford £475 AA Bull, £430 AA Bull, £425 AA Bull; M McLean £465 x 3 AA Bulls, £435 x 3 AA Bulls; J Fields £460 Sim Bull, £445 Sim Bull; K Watson £440 Sal Bull; A McGovern £415 x 3 AA Bulls; Fr Bull Calves sold to £290.

Meanwhile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer Calves topped at £540 x 4 AA Hfrs presented by G McGlone; E Speers £480 x 2 Sim Hfrs; A Moore £460 BB Hfr £410 AA Hfr; J Fields £450 Sim Hfr; W& H Gourley £420 AA Hfr, £360 x 3 AA Hfrs; E Robinson £410 Her Hfr, £375 AA Hfr, £360 Her Hfr; M McLean £390 x 3 AA Hfrs, £355 x 3 AA Hfrs; A McGovern £390 AA Hfr; R Crawford £390 AA Hfr;

WEANLINGS

Weanlings sold to £2100 for a 525kg Char Male (398.00) presented by D Hammond, £1650 x 2 395kg Chars (418.00); S Somerville £1860 365kg Char (511.00); C Murphy £1730 430kg Sim (402.00), £1450 355kg Sim (410.00), £1350 315kg Sim (425.00); D Rainey £1600 395kg AA (404.00), £1590 380kg AA (420.00), £1570 375kg AA (416.00), £1570 400kg AA (385.00), £1270 300kg AA (421.00); B Lagan £1430 x 2 310kg Char (461.00); P McNamee £1390 305kg Lim (455.00); J McMullan £1360 360kg Lim (378.00); B McGeown £1280 290kg Lim (440.00), £1180 255kg Char (460.00), £1010 235kg Char (425.00), £960 235kg AA (403.00); W Conn £1070 260kg AA (407.00); P Mullan £1060 x 245kg Lims (430.00); P Jackson £1040 235kg Sim (443.00), £990 235kg Sim (420.00); J McKenna £930 195kg Lim (475.00), £880 x 2 190kg Lims (458.00).

Weanling Heifers sold to £1820 425kg Char (430.00) presented by P O’Kane, £1770 390kg Char (455.00), £1670 370kg Char (450.00), £1610 375kg Char (426.00), £1380 335kg Lim (412.00), £1360 360kg Char (376.00), £1350 340kg Lim (394.00), £1310 355kg Char (370.00); P McKenna £1310 330kg Sim (395.00), £1120 280kg Lim (401.00), £930 210kg Lim (441.00); M Campton £1230 315kg Lim (387.00); B McGeown £1130 275kg Sim (411.00), £1120 255kg Sim (441.00), £1060 x 2 255kg Sims (411.00), £950 190kg Sim (495.00), £900 230kg Sim (391.00), £790 200kg AA (390.00); M Campton £790 210kg Lim (371.00).