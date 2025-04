Steers sell to £2060 at Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slightly smaller entry of stock at Dungannon on Wednesday, 23rd April saw Steers sell to £2060 for a 600kg BB (343.00).

Heifers peaked at £2480 for a 620kg Char (400.00); Fat Cows sold to £840 for a 515kg Fr (163.00); Dropped Calves topped at £800 AA Bull and Heifer Calves to £800 BB; Suckled Cows and Calves peaked at £1900 for Her Cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £2070 for a 485kg Char Male (428.00), While Weanlings Heifers £1460 for a 440kg Lim (332.00).

STEERS

Steers cleared to a height of £2060 for a 600kg BB (345.00) presented by P Connolly, £1990 515kg BB (386.00), £1710 460kg AA (372.00); A Cush £1990 565kg AA (352.00); J Ferry £1980 545kg Lim (364.00), £1800 465kg Lim (387.00), £1760 445kg Lim (396.00); R Burton £1780 400kg SH (445.00); H Quinn £1600 395kg Lim (405.00), £1600 405kg Lim (395.00), £1540 390kg Lim (395.00), £1280 345kg Lim (371.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers sold to a height of £2480 for a 620kg Char (400.00) presented by S O’Neill, £2470 580kg Char (426.00), £2400 560kg Char (429.00), £2390 560kg Char (427.00), £2390 575kg Char (416.00), £2330 575kg Lim (405.00), £2240 530kg Char (423.00), £2210 530kg Char (417.00); W Morrow £2160 535kg Char (404.00), £2060 505kg Lim (408.00); G McMahon £2070 505kg Char (410.00), £2000 495kg Char (404.00), £1810 450kg Lim (402.00); Elliott Agri £2000 510kg Lim (392.00); R Boyd £1920 480kg Sim (400.00); J Hobson £1860 475kg Char (392.00); J Conroy £1800 450kg Sim (400.00), £1770 420kg Char (421.00); C Armstrong £1690 405kg Char (418.00); D McManus £1600 400kg Char (400.00), £1520 380kg Lim (400.00), £1450 360kg Char (403.00), £1420 330kg Char (428.00); Fat Cows sold to £880 595kg Fr (148.00) presented by C Warnock, £840 515kg Fr (163.00); E McVeigh £700 420kg Fr (168.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves continue to sell sharply to peak at £800 for a AA Bull presented by P McGee; A Moore £790 x 2 BB Bull, £670 AA Bull; M Robinson £640 Lim Bull; S Anderson £525 Lim Bull, £475 Lim Bull, £475 AA Bull; P Dychie £520 Lim Bull, £510 AA Bull; D Robinson £505 Her Bull, £500 Lim Bull, £470 x 2 Lim Bulls, £445 Lim Bull, £440 Her Bull, £415 Lim Bull; C McCartan £480 AA Bull, £435 AA Bull; F Burrows £450 AA Bull; G Hazlett £445 AA Bull, £410 AA Bull; D Quinn £445 AA Bull; K Loughran £440 Her Bull, £430 Her Bull, £400 Her Bull; M Rea £420 Her Bull; W Smith £400 Her Bull Fr Bulls sold from £200 to £300 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £800 for a BB presented by A Moore, £790 BB Hfr, £760 x 3 AA Hfrs, £695 AA Hfr; D Montague £690 x 2 BB Hfrs; J Smith £650 Her Hfr; S Quinn £625 x 4 AA Hfrs, £620 x 3 AA Hfrs; P McGee £620 AA Hfr; S Anderson £485 Lim Hfr; K Loughran £465 x 2 Her Hfr; A Emerson £440 BB Hfr; W Smith £440 Her Hfr; M Rea £420 x 2 Her Hfr; D Allen £400 AA Hfr; P Dyche £400 x 2 AA Hfrs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1900 for a Her Cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot presented by P Collins.

WEANLINGS

Weanlings cleared to £2070 x 2 485kg Chars Males (428.00) presented by D Hammond, £1970 x 3 450kg Chars (438.00), £1820 x 2 425kg Char (426.00); K Fox £2060 440kg Char (468.00); P Mullan £1380 295kg Char (465.00), £1240 270kg Char (458.00); W Conn £1270 300kg Her (425.00); A Moore £1270 325kg BB (392.00); l & C Allen £1020 x 3 240kg Sim (420.00), £800 x 2 195kg BB (408.30); A Little £1000 250kg Lim (401.00), £1000 250kg AA (402.00); D Montgomery £900 x 2 200kg Her (445.00), £890 195kg Lim (459.00), £860 180kg Lim (470.00), £860 180kg SHB (470.00); Weanling Heifers sold £1460 440kg Lim (332.00) presented by K McVeigh; F Reid £1400 365kg Char (385.00); Mountview Cattle £1350 x 2 375kg AA (361.00); P Mullan £1250 305kg Lim (406.00), £1200 275kg Char (438.00); A Moore £1050 x 3 260kg BB (404.00).