Stock sells well at Enniskillen's pre-Christmas sale

A smaller pre Christmas entry of stock sold well at Enniskillen on Thursday.

Bullocks sold to at 1910 for a 512kg CH at 373ppk, lighter weights sold to 425ppk for a 320kg DAQ at 1360.

BULLOCKS

Ballinamallard producer 512kg CH at 1910, 486kg LIM at 1760; Dromore producer 464kg LIM at 1450; Derrylin producer 362kg CH at 1300, 320kg DAQ at 1360, 426kg AU at 1180, 352kg CH at 1290; Sixmilecross producer 442kg CH at 1600, 470kg CH at 1800, 508kg CH at 1850, 422kg CH at 1560, 490kg CH at 1650; Newtown producer 456kg CH at 1580; Clogher producer 356kg CH at 1170, 444kg CH at 1430; Fivemiletown producer 264kg LIM at 1030, 328kg SH at 1160; Omagh producer 368kg BB at 1090

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1740 paid for a 374kg CH and hfrs ranged from £750 to £1290 for a 393kg LIM.

Ruling Prices:

Lisbellaw producer 374kg CH steer at 1740, 339kg CH steer at 1340, 367k CH steer at 1470, 355kg CH steer at 1400; Florencecourt producer 445kg LIM at 1450, 360kg LIM hfr at 1110, 356kg LIM steer at 1400; Belcoo producer 268kg CH hfr at 1000, 287kg CH hfr at 1170, 291kg CH hfr at 1120, 288kg CH hfr at 1130; Enniskillen producer 254kg LIM hfr at 840, 313kg LIM bull at 990, 207kg LIM bull at 700, 252kg LIM hfr at 830, 237kg LIM hfr at 790; Ballinamallard producer 281kg LIM hfr at 1120, 295kg LIM hfr at 1040, 315kg LIM hfr at 1150; Derrygonnelly producer 275kg LIM bull at 1090, 274kg LIM bull at 1040, 321kg LIM hfr at 1090; Newtown producer 408kg CH steer at 1280, 382kg CH steer at 1240, 425kg CH steer at 1320; Derrylin producer 430kg CH bull at 1560, 355kg CH bull at 1460, 374kg CH bull at 1480, 360kg CH bull at 1520; Brookebrough producer 292kg LIM steer at 1100, 360kg CH steer at 1150, 299kg CH steer at 1060; Rosslea producer 300kg CH hfr at 1110, 360kg CH steer at 1220; Enniskillen producer 286kg CH steer at 1100, 261kg CH hfr at 920

CALVES

130 drop claves sold well for Hfrs up to at 460 for a CH and bulls up to at 440 for SIM.

SUCKLER COWS

Cows and calves sold well for LIM cow with LIM hfr at foot at 2580,

Heifers

Macken producer 490kg LIM at 1560; Tempo producer 514kg CH at 1330, 470kg CH at 1540, 482kg LIM at1500, 474kg CH at 1580, 429kg LIM at 1440, 492kg LIM at 1590, 472kg at 1560; Kinawley producer 570kg CH at 1660, 502kg CH at 1550; Boho producer 484kg CH at 1480, 408kg SIM at 1290; Castlederg producer 432kg AA at 1150, 410kg AA at 1190; Rosslea producer 470kg LIM at 1460, 516kg LIM at 1490, 400kg CH at 1300

Fat cows

Lisnarick producer CH 850kg at 2170; Derrygonnelly producer CH 758kg at 2030, LIM 690kg at 1680; Maguiresbridge producer LIM 586kg at 1590