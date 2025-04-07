Stormont ‘life-line’ crucial for local agricultural shows: MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP is continuing to press the Stormont Assembly to deliver a scheme to provide financial assistance for local agricultural shows.

The Upper Bann MP said: “The annual show season kicks off at Balmoral in mid-May. The shows make a valuable contribution in showcasing the excellent farm livestock and agri-food produce that Northern Ireland has to offer. They also boost the economy and provide tourism and social networking opportunities for rural communities.

“Last year I wrote to the DAERA Minister and other Stormont departments requesting an independent review of local agricultural shows. The Stormont Assembly needs to throw our provincial shows a financial ‘life-line’ so they can remain sustainable in the future.

“Local shows have struggled post-Covid, and with the looming threat from the Labour government’s pending ‘tax grab’ on family farms, it is more crucial than ever to showcase Northern Ireland’s farming industry to promote food security and facilitate future economic growth, not only for farmers and artisan food producers, but for the wider economy.”

Carla Lockhart MP wiith Lurgan Show’s Michele Doran and John Harrison.

Ms Lockhart added: “Three years ago, my DUP colleague and former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announced a £200,000 package of support for agricultural shows in Northern Ireland. The ‘bounce-back’ scheme recognised that rural shows were impacted during the Covid pandemic, with all shows cancelled in 2020 and only a few taking place in 2021.

“Last year I was saddened to learn that Fermanagh County Show, which has been around for almost 190 years, said the show was unsustainable in its historic format, mainly due to soaring overhead costs.

“Organising a provincial show is a huge task and heavily reliant on local volunteers. Show organisers are bound by risk assessments, health and safety protocols and insurance cover.

"In some cases, prices for service provision have increased by more than 35 per cent, leaving events untenable. The weather on the day can also have an impact on the success of events.”

Concluding, the MP stated: ““Consumers and businesses have been hit with the cost of living and inflationary pressures. The DAERA Minister has recently announced the 2025/26 NI Regional Food Programme, which will provide funding to support agri-food promotion at local shows and exhibitions. This is a small step forward, but I feel a more bespoke financial aid package must be made available to safeguard the long-term future of agricultural shows.”