Stranagone Uncanny crowned Balmoral Charolais Champion

Taking the overall championship award was the two-year-old, in-calf heifer, Stranagone Uncanny, from Robert McWilliams, Maghera, Co Londonderry.

She is sired by the home-bred Blelack Digger son, Stranagone Jones, while the dam, Harestone Panjai, is a heterozygous polled daughter of Harestone Jaquard, bought at a Harestone online sale. As a calf, Uncanny was reserve junior female champion at the Future Stars Calf Show at Swatragh.

Taking the reserve overall title for the second year in succession, was the male champion, the four-year-old bull, Falleninch Sancerr e, from Harry Heron, Newtownards, Co Down. This son of the 70,000gns Barnsford Ferny, out of Falleninch Nigella, was bred by Andrew Hornall and bought at Stirling in February, 2023, for 10,000gns.

Reserve male champion and overall junior champion was Robert McWilliams’ yearling bull, Stranagone Verynice. He is full of home-breeding, by Stranagone Saphir, and out of the Dundas Einstein daughter, Stranagone Spoton.

Reserve female was the three-year-old Crossane4 Tayto, from Eoin McGovern, Kilmore, Co Leitrim. She is sired by Neptune and out of Portnason Hermione, a Thrunton Bonjovi daughter.

In the junior section, Eoin McGovern’s Crossane4 Victorious took the top female accolade and went onto finish reserve overall junior. This 16-month-old is by Goldstar Echo and is another out of Portnason Hermione.

Reserve junior female was the 13-month-old heifer, Brigadoon Virginia, a Newhouse Maxamus daughter from the Connolly family, Ballynahinch, Co Down. Her dam is Brigadoon Nevada, by Goldies Icon.

Reserve junior male was the yearling bull, Ardmachree Vangogh, from the Quigley family’s herd at Macken, Co Fermanagh. This one is a son of the successful breeding sire, Grinshill Roger, while the dam, Ardmachree Olivia, is a daughter of Invictus.

There were more celebrations to come in the inter-breed contests. First up, Robert McWilliams won the reserve junior interbreed title, with his young bull, Stranagone Verynice.

The trio of Ballinlare Ultron (Joe Wilson), Brigadoon Utopia (WD and JA Connolly) and Stranagone Uncanny ( Robert McWilliams) finished reserve champions in the beef bred group of three.

The Tesco exhibitor bred pairs class, saw WD and JA Connolly take second place with a powerful team of first calving heifers, while third place went to Robert McWilliams with a super team of young bulls.

The Charolais continued their success in the continental group championships by taking the reserve champion title, with a well-matched team showcasing the power of the Charolais breed. The exhibitors involved in that team were Joe Wilson, Eoin McGovern, Robert McWilliams, WD and JA Connolly and Thomas Devine.

Meanwhile, the recently appointed Northern Ireland Club chairperson, Harry Heron, won the champion beef stand in the Logan Hall with his impressive display.

Judging Results

Judge: Mr David Barker, Caylers Charolais

Cow, born before 1 January 2022, in calf or in milk having had at least one calf: 1 – Loughriscouse Opium – Harry Heron; 2 – Sydenville Raspberry – G & N Hadnett; 3 – Loughriscouse Persia – Harry Heron

Cow or Heifer, in milk or in calf, born in 2022: 1 – Crossane4 Tayto – Eoin McGovern; 2 – Brownhill Tara – Brownhill; 3 – Coolnaslee Tina – David Rea

Heifer, in calf or calf at foot, born on or after 1 January 2023, and on or before 30 June 2023: 1 – Stranagone Uncanny – Robert McWilliams; 2 – Brigadoon Utopia – WD & JA Connolly; 3 – Loughriscouse Urania – Harry Heron

Heifer, born on or after 1 July 2023, and on or before 31 December 2023: 1 – Brownhill Una – Brownhill; 2 – Tullaghan Ursa – Andrew McCammond

Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2024: 1 – Crossane4 Victorious – McGovern & Beattie; 2 – Brigadoon Virginia – WD & JA Connolly; 3 – Loughriscouse Vatsala – Harry Heron

Bull, born on or before 1 January 2024: 1 – Falleninch Sancerre –, Harry Heron; 2 – Ballinalarefarm Ultron – Lee Wilson; 3 – Glassdrummond Uber – Richard Beattie

Bull, born on or after 1 January 2024 and on or before 31 March 2024: 1 – Stranagone Virtuous – Robert McWilliams; 2 – Brigadoon Viper – WD & JA Connolly

Bull, born on or after 1 April 2024: 1 – Stranagone Verynice – Robert McWilliams; 2 – Ardmachree Vangogh – Ardmachree; 3 – Brigadoon Vulcan – WD & JA Connolly

Group of Three: 1 – Robert McWilliams; 2 – WD & JA Connolly; 3 – WD & JA Connolly; 4 – Harry Heron

The Orage Perpetual Challenge Cup for the best Charolais cow or heifer

Champion – Stranagone Uncanny

Reserve – Crossane4 Tayto

John K Currie Perpetual Challenge Cup – for the best Charolais heifer (classes 569 – 571): Champion – Stranagone Uncanny; Reserve – Brigadoon Utopia

Junior Female: Champion – Crossane Victorious; Reserve – Brigadoon Virginia

The HA Curry Perpetual Trophy – for the best junior bull: Stranagone Verynice

Junior Bull: Champion – Stranagone Verynice; Reserve – Ardmachree Vangogh

Junior Breed Championship: Champion – Stranagone Verynice; Reserve – Crossane4 Victorious

Male Champion: Falleninch Sancerre

Reserve Male Champion: Stranagone Verynice

Champion Female: Stranagone Uncanny

Reserve Champion Female: Crossane4 Tayto

Overall Champion: Stranagone Uncanny