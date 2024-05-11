Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future very rapidly becomes the present. In the world of agriculture, change is on the way and as farmers there is a lot to get the head around.

Sustainability is a key word that crops up frequently. Can we carry on as before or do we have to modify how things are done to progress into the future?

Everybody is involved in the food business either as a producer or partaker, a supplier or a consumer. In Northern Ireland, the agriculture and food industry is a significant element of the local economy with 70,000 people employed in providing and processing in the agri-food supply chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support measures for the food supply industry will increasingly have a measure applied regarding sustainability.

Strangford Down Chairman John Martin welcomes Dr Esther Skelly-Smith who, when elected President of the Northern Ireland Branch of British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the President of the North Of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA), gave evidence to the House of Lords European Affairs Select Committee Windsor Framework Sub- Committee and warned that veterinary access to medicines for zoonotic diseases including leptospirosis and salmonella could be affected. Dr Skelly-Smith has a well established veterinary practice at Katesbridge and also has a flock of sheep on the family farm.

Speaking to members of Strangford Down, Dr Rosemary Agnew who is the Director of Transition Policy within DAERA, introduced the topics which will feature in the future agriculture policy in Northern Ireland. There will be emphasis on sustainability, a long term view as to how agriculture will develop to meet future environmental requirements. There will be an integrated approach to develop land and livestock and infrastructure and people. The development of an effective functioning supply chain is supported. There is a requirement to deliver on climate change and to provide public good in a value for money way.

Thirty three years ago Strangford Down was set up by a group of County Down farmers, encouraged by local department farm advisor Vincent Lusby, to market lamb and beef in a more effective way. Over the years the group has grown and developed a functioning supply chain. One of the key features was the provision of grading details back to the farmer in order that he could make an informed decision about his selection of lambs, the weight of lambs and, in the longer term, his breeding policy and choice of breeds to maximise returns taking into account survival traits, growth rates and meeting grading requirements. Over the years farmers adopted new ideas and refined their systems to match market demands.

Strangford Down supplies lambs to Linden Foods and during the past year over 16,000 lambs have been provided by group members. Gary Foster, lamb procurement manager at Linden Foods and Alan Montgomery and Crosby Cleland of Strangford Down coordinate the supply of lambs each week, negotiate on price and organise transport of lambs to the factory. Gary specifies that the factory needs quality assured, in spec lambs and has built up a good working relationship with Strangford Down and can be confident that the group will provide the specification needed to maintain the supply for the supermarket outlets. Benefits to the producer include free haulage and rapid feedback on grades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strangford Down has four loading points for lambs in County Down and supplies Linden Foods in Dungannon on a weekly basis. Lambs are booked in with the Strangford Down co-ordinator, the lambs are collected from the four points, delivered to the factory and the grades are sent out by email that afternoon. Strangford Down also operates as a buying group and deals are available on fuel with AEG and meal from Thompsons.