Strong demand as Aberdeen Angus bulls soar to 7,600gns at Dungannon

Prices soared to a top of 7,600gns and following a complete clearance, auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirmed that six bulls sold for a centre-record average of £5,775. Maiden heifers peaked at 3,800gns, with two averaging £3,360 each.

Speaking after the sale the Dungannon auctioneer said that more bulls were needed to satisfy customer demand at the society’s official sales. “The demand for Aberdeen Angus bulls remains high, as dairy farmers and suckler herd owners are keen to secure easy calving sires that will produce premium-price progeny. The native breed ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to sustainability and profitability.”

These words were echoed by Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society chief executive Robert Gilchrist. “There is fantastic confidence in the breed, which has been reflected at recent society sales throughout the UK. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough bulls coming forward at society auctions, resulting in numerous customers going home empty handed.”

The day’s sale leader at 7,600gns was Ember Pablo A091, a fourteen-month-old entry from Freddie Davidson’s herd at Banbridge. Sired by the high index AI bull HW Main Man V686, he is out of the home-bred Cheeklaw Edgar R515 daughter, Ember Pauline W704 – one of six breeding females in the herd.

This young bull is ranked in breedplan’s top 1% for eye muscle area +9.0, top 5% for TSI+53 and SRI+71, and top 25% for calving ease +1.7 and milk+17. He sold to pedigree breeder Gareth Sproule for his Ardbarron herd based at Castlederg, County Tyrone.

Freddie Davidson had a good day at Dungannon, selling two bulls from his Ember prefix to average £6,930 each.

The third placed Ember Peyton A102 TSI+22 SRI+38 sold for 5,600gns to returning customer S Caldwell from Beragh, County Tyrone. This fourteen-month-old was sired by the herd’s former stock bull, Cheeklaw Edgar R515, and is out of the home-bred Ember Princes Lil T251. He is in the breed’s top 20% for calving ease.

Second highest bid of 6,600gns, was paid to James Porter from Dromore, County Down, for his reserve male champion, Old Glenort Blackbush Z391 TSI+37 SRI+51. Buyer was M Armstrong from Straid, near Ballyclare.

This twenty-one-month-old entry is by herd sire, Carlhurlie Gentilex S124 – purchased as a calf at the 2016 dispersal sale; and bred from Eastfield Blackbird U197 – bought as an in-calf heifer at the Brewis family’s major reduction sale in 2020.

Judge Adam Armour, Bushmills said: “The reserve male champion is a nice bull with good conformation and breed character.” His half-brother, Old Glenort Victorious Y514, was the breed’s male champion at Balmoral Show last year, and has been retained as a stock bull for the 60-cow herd.

The overall male champion was Ballyvaston Eden Z262 from Jackie Strain’s 5-cow herd based at Downpatrick. Sired by Westellen Diego M734, his dam is the home-bred Rosemead Karona J957 daughter, Ballyvaston Eve T041. This seventeen-month-old bull was snapped up by Peter McCaffrey from Omagh.

Commenting after the pre-sale show, judge Adam Armour added: “The male champion is an outstanding and well-fleshed bull with super breed character. He is very square, has great width and good rib, coupled with sound legs and feet.”

Graeme Donaghy from Scarva claimed the female champion and reserve rosettes. His Lisnavaragh prefix was founded three years ago and comprises of 12 breeding females.

Adam Armour awarded the female championship to the yearling heifer Lisnavaragh Pegasus A174. Sired by Cheerbrook Profit V138, her dam is the Rosemead Karona J957 daughter, Loughan’s Pebble V263. This one sold for 3,800gns to Peter Turtle’s Hazelwood pedigree herd at Bangor, County Down.

Also on Mr Turtle’s shopping list at 2,600gns was her herd mate, and a reserve female champion, Lisnavaragh Maeve A196. This nine-month-old heifer was sired by the home-bred Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911 son, Lisnavaragh Phoenix Conor Y056, and was bred from Greyville Maggie Y052.

“The maiden heifers are very similar. The champion is very sweet and flashy, and has all the promise of a great cow maker.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 02/07/23 and 09/03/24 – 1, and male champion, DJ Strain, Ballyvaston Eden Z262 by Westellen Diego M734; 2, and reserve male champion, James Porter, Old Glenort Blackbush Z391 by Carlhurlie Gentilex S124; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Pablo A102 by Cheeklaw Edgar R515; 4, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ragnor A447 by

Rawburn Boss Hogg N630.

Female, born between 28/04/24 and 05/07/24 – 1, and female champion, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Pegasus A174 by Cheerbrook Profit V138; 2, and reserve female champion, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Maeve A196 by Lisnavaragh Phoenix Conor Y056.

