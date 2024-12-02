Strong demand for cattle at Clogher
In the Fatstock Ring 310 lots listed produced a very firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2552 for an 880kg Ch. to £290 per 100kg a 900kg Ch. sold to £2502 @£278 per 100kg with a 740kg Lim. to £2131-20 at £288 per 100kg and a 780kg Lim. sold to £2121-60 at £272 per 100kg.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2158-40 for a 710kg Lim. to £304 per 100kg a 630kg Lim. sold to £1864-80 at £296 per 100kg with a 660kg Ch. to £1874 @£284 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1513 for an 850kg to £178 per 100kg.
FAT BULLS sold to £2183-60 for a 1030kg AA. to £212 per 100kg with a 980kg Sim. to £2038-40 at £208 per 100kg.
FAT STEERS sold to £288 per 100kg for a 790kg £2275-20 with an 830kg Lim. to £286 per 100kg to £2373-80.
FAT HEIFERS sold to £328 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £2132.
In the Store Rings HEAVY STEERS sold to £2280 for a 645kg Ch. (£353) with a 640kg Ch. to £2190 (£342)
FORWARD STEERS sold to £1960 for a 585kg Lim. (£335) with a 585kg Lim. to £1910 (£326)
MED WEIGHT STEERS sold to £1690 for a 500kg Lim. (£338) and selling to £348 per 100kg for a 465kg Lim. to £1620. SMALLER STEERS sold to £1290 for a 370kg Ch. (£348)
HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2200 for a 705kg Ch. (£312) with a 620kg Lim. to £1940 (£313)
FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1950 for a 610kg Ch. (£319) with a 595kg Lim. to £1920 (£322)
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £1560 for a 480kg Ch. (£325) selling to £338 per 100kg for a 455kg Ch. to £1540.
SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £1310 for a 385kg Ch. (£340) to £350 per 100kg for a 340kg Ch. to £1190.
WEANLING STEERS & BULLS Strong Males sold to £1670 for a 490kg Lim. (£341) to £359 per 100kg for a 445kg Ch. to £1600.
Light weight Males sold to £1510 for a 385kg Ch. (£392) with a 410kg Ch. to £1520 (£373)
WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1290 for a 365kg Lim. (£353) and selling to £410 per 100kg for a 280kg Ch. to £1150.
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS sold to £2500 twice and £2420.
SUCKLER OUTFITS sold to £2730, £2700, and £2680.
BULL CALVES sold to £490 for an AA.
HEIFER CALVES sold to £445 for a char.
REARED MALE LUMPS sold to £860 for Lim. Friesians sold to from £410 to £480.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS sold to £910 for Char.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS
Keady Producer 710kg Lim. to £304 (£2158-40). Pomeroy Producer 630kg Lim. to £296 (£1864-80) and 730kg Lim. to £266 (£1941-80). Armagh Producer 600kg Sim. to £290 (£1740). Castlederg Producer 880kg Ch. to £290 (£2552). Sixmilecross Producer 740kg Lim to £288 (£2131-20) 630kg Lim. to £270 (£1701) and 900kg Ch. to £278 (£2502). Dungannon Producer 540kg Lim. to £288 (£1555-20). Armagh Producer 750kg Ch. to £284 (£2130) and 660kg Ch. to £284 (£1874-40) and 900kg Ch. to £278 (£2502). Augher Producer 480kg AA. to £280 (£1344). Fermanagh Producer 520kg Lim. to £274 (£1424-80). Fivemiletown Producer 550kg Lim. to £274 (£1507). Coalisland Producer 780kg Lim. to £272 (£2121-60). Fermanagh Producer 410kg Ch. to £270 (£1107). Fintona Producer 770kg Ch. to £268 (£2063-60). Cookstown Producer 470kg Lim. to £268 (£1259-60). Roslea Producer 580kg Lim. to £266 (£1542-80). Portadown Producer 680kg B/B. to £262 (£1781-60.
Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £240 to £258 per 100kg
2nd Quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £210 to £236 per 100kg.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £270 to £304 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1513 for an 850kg to £178 per 100kg
Other Fleshed Friesians sold from £154 to £174 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £124 to £148 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £102 to £120 per 100kg.
FAT BULLS
Beragh Producer 1030kg AA. to £212 (£2183-60). Armagh Producer 980kg Sim. to £208 (£2038-40). Augher Producer 950kg Ch. to £198 (£1485). Dungannon Producer 1000kg Ch. to £192 (£1920). Omagh Producer 1000kg AA. to £188 (£1880). Middletown Producer 830kg Lim. to £182 (£1510-60). Fivemiletown Producer 900kg AA. to £180 (£1620). Beragh Producer 1110kg Her. to £170 (£1887).
FAT STEERS
Char Steers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 790kg to £2275-20. Lim. Steers sold to £286 per 100kg for an 830kg to £2373-80. AA. Steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1688-40. Spk. Steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1821-60. Fkv. Steers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1293-20. Her Steers sold to £242 for a 700kg to £1694. Friesian Steers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1342.
FAT HEIFERS
Lim Heifers sold to £328 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2132. Char Heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1821-60. AA. Heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1461-60. Her Heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1353. Friesian Heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1368.
STORE BULLOCKS (130 Lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £2280 for a 645kg Ch. (£353) with a 640kg Ch. to £2190 (£342) with several other heavy steers sold from £271 to £335 per 100kg FORWARD STEERS sold to £1960 for a 585kg Lim. (£335) with a 585kg Ch. to £1870 (£319) other quality steers sold from £299 to £346 per 100kg for a 520kg Ch. to £1800
LEADING PRICES:
M/S A & M Daly Dungannon 645kg Ch. to £2280 (£353) and 605kg Lim. to £2030 (£335). S Bingham Augher 685kg Ch. to £2250 (£328) and 615kg Lim. to £2000 (£325). M Donnelly Lurgan 750kg Ch. to £2240 (£298) and 685kg Lim. to £2100 (£306). M/S M & H Williamson Dungannon 675kg Ch. to £2230 (£330) 660kg Ch. to £2170 (£328) 640kg Ch. to £2100 (£328) 615kg Ch. to £2020 (£328) and 615kg Ch. to £1980 (£322). P J McWilliams Seskinore 705kg Lim. to £2220 (£315) 745kg AA. to £2020 (£271). G Law Ederney 685kg Shb. to £2200 (£321). A Williamson Dungannon 640kg Ch. to £2190 (£342) 640kg Ch. to £2070 (£323) and 610kg Lim. to £2000 (£328). A Holland Dungannon 640kg Lim. to £1940 (£303)
FORWARD STEERS 505KG TO 595KG sold to £1960 for a 585kg Lim. (£335) to A Williamson Dungannon. P J McWilliams Seskinore 585kg Lim. to £1910 (£326). Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher sold to £1870 for a 585kg Ch. (£319) 575kg Lim. to £1850 (£321) `565kg Ch. to £1810 (£320) 565kg Lim. to £1790 (£317) 570kg Ch. to £1790 (£314) 565kg Ch. to £1780 (£315) 540kg Ch. to £1780 (£329) 540kg Lim. to £1770 (£327) 535kg Ch. to £1760 (£329) and 560kg Lim. to £1760 (£314). E & A Morrison Maguiresbridge 565kg Ch. to £1850 (£327) 545kg AA. to £1770 (£325) and 530kg Ch. to £1760 (£332). M Hollywood Armagh 520kg Ch. to £1800 (£346) 545kg Ch. to £1800 (£330) 545kg Ch. to £1770 (£325) and 530kg Ch. to £1750 (£330). M McClave Roslea 515kg Ch. to 31770 (£343) 520kg Ch. to £1730 (£332) and 525kg Ch. to £1730 (£329). E Fee Fivemiletown 575kg Ch. to £1750 (£304) 510kg Ch. to £1690 (£331) 540kg Ch. to £1670 (£309) and 510kg Ch. to £1590 (£311). P Devlin Cookstown 505kg Ch. to £1510 (£299). A Armstrong Dromore 535kg Ch. to £1720 (£321) and 515kg Ch. to £1560 (£303)
MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG
A strong demand remains in this section with quality steers selling to £1690 for a 500kg Lim. (£338) and selling to £348 per 100kg for a 465kg Lim. to £1620. Several other quality lots sold from £252 to £335 per 100kg. LEADING PRICES;
Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 500kg Lim. to £1690 (£338). M McClave Roslea 500kg Ch. to £1670 (£334) 495kg Ch. to £1470 (£297) and 460kg Ch. to £1320 (£287). E Fee Fivemiletown 485kg Ch. to £1640 (£338) and 490kg Lim. to £1360 (£277). M Hollywood Armagh 465kg Lim. to £1620 (£248). S Coyle Pomeroy 475kg Ch. to £1600 (£337). J Holmes Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1540 (£314) 495kg Ch. to £1460 (£295) 450kg Lim. to £1460 (£324). Wm Watson Armagh 485kg B/B. to £1490 (£307). M McWilliams Seskinore 445kg Lim. to £1490 (£335). J E Latimer Fermanagh 500kg Lim. to £1480 (£296) and 490kg AA. to £1320 (£270). P B Donnelly Armagh 495kg Fries. to £1250 (£252) and 465kg Hol. to £1180 (£253)
SMALLER STEERS 400KG & UNDER
M Hollywood Armagh 370kg Ch. to £1290 (£348). J Holmes Fivemiletown 400kg Ch. to £1310 (£327).
STORE HEIFERS (150 Lots)
A very firm demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2200 for a 705kg Ch. (£312) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 620kg Lim. to £1940 several others sold from £280 to £310 per 100kg.
FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1950 for a 610kg Ch. (£319) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 595kg Lim. to £1920 most others sold from £296 to £320 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES:
P Hacket Newtownbutler 705kg Ch. to £2200 (£312) and 645kg Lim. to £1960 (£304). K McCrory Sixmilecross 695kg Lim. to £2140 (£308). G Law Ederney 660kg B/B. to £2050 (£310) 620kg Ch. to £1900 (£306) and 630kg S/H. to £1860 (£295). R Armstrong Fivemiletown 670kg Lim. to £1940 (£289). A McCrory Sixmilecross 620kg Lim. to £1940 (£313). J A Johnston Magheraveely 645kg Lim. to £1920 (£297). S Brodison Stewartstown 660kg Lim. to £1880 (£285). E Fee Fivemiletown 670kg Ch. to £1880 (£280). S Bingham Augher 635kg Lim. to £1850 (£291)
FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1950 for a 610kg Ch. (£319) for J A Johnston Magheraveely. P Hacket Newtownbutler 610kg Ch. to £1940 (£318). E Fee Fivemiletown 605kg Lim. to £1940 (£320) and 605kg Lim. to £1870 (£309). K McCrory Sixmilecross 595kg Lim. to £1920 (£322). S Brodison Stewartstown 605kg Lim. to £1840 (£304) and 615kg Lim. to £1820 (£296).
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS
A brisk demand in this section with quality heifers selling to £1560 for a 480kg Ch. (£325) with a 455kg Ch. to £1540 (£338) with a 405kg Ch. to £1370 (£338) a 465kg Ch. sold to £1550 (£333) and a 450kg Lim. sold to £1500 (£333) several other quality lots sold from £278 to £326 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES:
A Collen Armagh 480kg Ch. to £1560 (£325). M/S T J & T G Robinson Armagh 465kg Ch. to £1550 (£333) 455kg Ch. to £1540 (£338) 460kg Lim. to £1500 (£326) 485kg Ch. to £1500 (£309) 460kg Ch. to £1470 (£319) 460kg Ch. to £1460 (£317) and 470kg Lim. to £1440 (£306). J Cassidy Rosslea 490kg Ch. to £1540 (£314) and 485kg Ch. to £1380 (£284). T Muholland Lurgan 450kg Lim. to £1500 (£333) 500kg Lim. to £1390 (£278) and 405kg Ch. to £1370 (£338). P J Monaghan Omagh 445kg Lim. to £1410 (£317) and 430kg Lim. to £1390 (£323). J Boylan Aughnacloy 470kg Ch. to £1390 (£296). N Doherty Castlewellan 475kg Lim. to £1380 (£290) and 430kg B/B. to £1370 (£318)
SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER
S Elliott Florencecourt 385kg Ch. to £1310 (£340) 390kg Ch. to £1270 (£325) 340kg Ch. to £1190 (£350) 1345kg Ch. to £1100 and 380kg Ch. to £1060. Fermanagh Producer 380kg Lim. to £1250 (£329) and 360kg Ch. to £1040. P McGinnity Armagh 390kg Lim. to £1200 (£307) 380kg Lim. to £1180 (£310) and 400kg Lim. to £1150. T Mullholland Lurgan 395kg Ch. to £1170. G Smith Seskinore 390kg Sim. to £1150. J Carney Fermanagh 380kg Lim. to £1140. K M Cushley Ballymena 385kg B/B. to £1010 and 395kg AA. to £1000. N Doherty Castlewellan 345kg AA. to £780 and 275kg AA. to £580. N McKenzie Dungannon 375kg AA. to £700 and 255kg AA. to £520.
WEANLINGS (248 Lots)
A larger entry in this section sold to a very strong demand with Strong Males selling to £1670 for a 490kg Lim. (£341) with a 465kg Lim. to £1640 (£352) and selling to £359 per 100kg for a 445kg Ch. to £1600 several others sold from £272 to £318 per 100kg.Lighter weight Males sold to £1510 for a 385kg Ch. (£392) with a 410kg Ch. to £1520 (£370) and a 370kg Ch. to £1380 (£373) others sold from £325 to £365 per 100kg. Weanling Heifers sold to £1290 for a 365kg Lim. (£353) with a 310kg Ch. to £1110 (£353) a 290kg Lim. sold to £1180 (£407) with a 280kg Ch. to £1150 (£410) and a 280kg Ch. to £1140 (£40
LEADING PRICES:
Strong Males sold to £1670 (£341) for N Robinson Ballygawley. M McGinley Eskra 465kg Lim. to £1640 (£352) and 445kg Ch. to £1600 (£359) P Maguire Tempo 485kg Ch. to £1560 (£321) 560kg Ch. to £1530 (£273) and 530kg Ch. to £1490 (£281) T Allen Dungannon 540kg Sim. to £1470 (£272) H McFarland Trillick 470kg Lim. to £1450 (£308) B Kelly Armagh 430kg Lim. to £1370 (£318) Lighter Weight Males sold to £1520 for a 410kg Ch. (£370) 385kg Ch. to £1510 (£392 and 380kg Ch. to £1420 (£373) 370kg Ch. to £1380 (£373) and 415kg Ch. to £1380 1380 (£332) for M McGinley Eskra. M O Neill Armagh 410kg B/B. to £1450 (£353) 420kg Lim. to £1420 (£340) and 425kg Lim. to £1390 (£327) A Teague Dromore 410kg Ch. to £1420 (£346) R E Wilson Trillick 380kg Ch. to £1390 (£365) P Maguire Tempo 415kg Lim. to £1350 (£325)
WEANLING HEIFERS
Strong Heifers sold to £1450 for a 450kg Lim. (£322) for O’Callaghan Rosslea. H McFarland Trillick 410kg Lim. to £1440 (£351). J L Heagney Clogher 410kg Ch. to £1160 (£283). R Brownlee Moy 435kg B/B. to £1100 (£253)
Light weight Heifers sold to £1290 for a 365kg Lim. (£353) 400kg Lim. to £1280 (£320) and 365kg Lim. to £1250 (£342) for O’Callaghan Rosslea. J L Heagney Clogher 380kg Ch. to £1210 (£318). H McFarland Trillick 355kg Lim. to £1190 (£335) and 290kg Lim. to £1180 (£407). M Hackett Augher 395kg Ch. to £1160 (£293) and 345kg Ch. to £1110 (£321). S Hayes Dungannon 390kg Ch. to £1150 (£295). L J Gray Newtownbutler 280kg Ch. to £1150 (£410). P Maguire Tempo 370kg Ch. to £1140 (£308) and 335kg Ch. to £1060 (£316). S McDonnell Dromore 280kg Ch. to £1140 (£407). C Conroy Sixmilecross 310kg Ch. to £1110 (£358). J McManus Fermanagh 355kg Sal. to £1070 (£301) and 330kg Sal. to £1060 (£321).
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A good steady demand this week again with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2500 twice and £2000 for Calved Heifers. Benburb Producer £2420 and £2080 for Calved Heifers. A selection of Maiden Heifers sold £870, £780 x 2 £750 x 2 and 650 x 4 for a Strabane Farmer.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand especially for quality lots with a Newtownhamilton Producer selling a 2019 Cow with Bull Calf to £2730. Ballygawley Producer £2700 and £2680 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Fivemiletown Producer £2240 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £2230 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Armagh Producer £2170 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. £1940 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf and £1800 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Fermanagh Producer £1990 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. and £1830 for 2020 Cow with Bull Calf. Annaghmore Producer £1970 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1880 for a Ballygawley Producer. Pomeroy Producer £1760, £1750, and £1680. H McClure Fivemiletown Producer £1750. C McBride Trillick £1550, £1300 and £1270. E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1510 and £1400.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £490 for AA. and £420 for B/B. to A C Lunny Aghalane. G McGlone Clogher £455 for AA. Brookeborough Producer £435, £425, £400 and £395 x 2 for AAs. T Steele Keady £380 and £365 for Herefords. R W West Maguiresbridge £365 for AA.
HEIFER CALVES
E McCann Dungannon £445 for Char. Brookeborough Producer £420 and £385 for AAs. K Moore Augher £420 for Lim. J McElduff Carrickmore £395 x 2 for AAs. M/S E & A Thompson Tempo £405 for B/B. V E Irwin Ballina£480, £mallard £390 for B/B. D K Bloomfield Clogher £380 for B/B.
REARED MALE LUMPS
K Moore Augher £860 for Lim. £800 and £765 for Chars. M McGeough Pomeroy £730 for Fkv. G McNeill Caledon £480, and £410 x 3 for Fries. Armagh Producer £440 for Lim. G W McKeown Lisbellaw £435 for Lim. T Steele Keady £430 x 2 for Her. B Gardiner Tempo £415 for Sim.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS
Newpark Farms Ltd Dromore £910 and £860 for Chars. K Moore Augher £780 for Lim. and £600 for AA. R Hoy Drumcose £770 and £730 x 3 for AAs. J Donnelly Trillick £520 for AA. and £490 for Lim. Armagh Producer £500 for B/B.