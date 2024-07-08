stock image

Another large entry of 934 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 6th July produced a strong demand for quality stock in all sales rings.

In the Fatstock Ring 330 lots listed sold easily to a brisk demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to 1842-30 for a 690kg Lim. to £267 per 100kg a 790kg Lim. sold to £248 per 100kg to £1959-20 with a 690kg Lim. to £267 per 100kg to £1842-30.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to a top of £276 per 100kg for a 620kg Lim. to £1711-20 a 620kg Lim. sold to £268 per 100kg to £1661-60 and a 620kg Lim. sold to £266 per 100kg to £1649-20.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1041-60 for a 620kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £154 to £164 per 100kg. Fat Bulls sold to £1958-40 for a 960kg Ch. to £204 per 100kg.

Fat Steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 720kg Ch. Fat Heifers sold to £270 for a 540kg B/B.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1950 for a 705Kg Ch. (£276) to £306 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1840.

Forward Steers sold to £1790 for a 595kg Lim. (£301) to £311 per 100kg for a 540kg Lim. to £1680. Med Weight Steers sold to £1480 for a 490kg Lim. (£302) to £338 per 100kg for a 420kg Ch. to £1420.

Smaller Steers sold to £1290 for a 400kg Lim. (£322) Heavy Heifers sold to £1870 for a 640kg Lim. (£292) selling to £304 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1840.

Forward Heifers sold to £1820 for a 580kg Ch. (£314).

Med Weight Heifers sold to £1510 for a 490kg Lim. (£308) Smaller Heifers sold to £1150 for a 395kg Sim.

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1590 for a 475kg Ch. (£335) to £384 per 100kg for a 325kg Lim. to £1250. Weanling Heifers sold to £1220 for a 470kg Ch. (£281) to £312 per 100kg for a 295kg Lim. to £920.

Breeding Bulls sold to £2200 for AA. and £2000 Hereford.

Dairy Cow and Heifers sold to £1710 and £1620.

Suckler Outfits sold to £2290 and £2100 Incalf Cows sold to £1940.

Bull Calves sold to £555 for Ch.

Heifer Calves sold to £460 for B/B.

Reared Male Lumps sold to £810 for AA.

Reared Female Lumps sold to £975 and £880 for Chars

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:

Glenarm Producer 620kg Lim. to £276 (£1711-20) 540kg Lim. to £274 (£1479-60) and 660kg Lim. to £250 (£1650) Armagh Producer 620kg Lim. to £268 (£1661- 60) and 550kg Ch. to £254 (£1397) Armagh Producer 560kg Lim. to £268 (£1500-80) Tempo Producer 690kg Lim. to £267 (£1842-30) Benburb Producer 570kg Ch. to £266 (£1516-20) Greencastle Producer 620kg Lim. to £266 (£1649-20) Augher Producer 610kg Ch. to £262 (£1598-20) Pomeroy Producer 630kg Sal. to £260 (£1638) Portadown Producer 730kg Lim. to £256 (£1868-80) Cookstown Producer 540kg Ch. to £252 (£1360-80) Augher Producer 570kg B/B. to £250 (£1425) Augher Producer 630kg Ch. to £248 (£1562-40) Moira Producer 790kg Lim. to £248 (£1959-20) and 630kg Ch. to £248 (£1562- 40) Fivemiletown Producer 630kg AA. to £246 (£1549-80) Drumcose Producer 630kg Lim. to £246 (£1549-80) Ballymena Producer 650kg Lim. to £246 (£1599).

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £230 to £244 per 100kg.

2ND quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.

Quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £250 to £276 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1041-60 for a 620kg to £168 per 100kg with others selling from £154 to £164 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £122 to £142 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £96 to £115 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Fermanagh Producer 960kg Ch. to £204 (£1958-40) Fintona Producer 680kg Ch. to £182 (£1237-60) Glenarm Producer 590kg Ch. to £182 (£1073-80) Portadown Producer 700kg Ch. to £172 (£1204).

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold to £274per 100kg for a 720kg to £1972-80. Lim Steers sold to £272per 100kg for a 550kg to £1496. B/B. Steers sold to £256 per 100kg for 700kg to £1792.AA Steers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1390-80) S/H Steers sold to £238 per 100kgh for a 510kg to £1213 80. Fries Steers sold to £1320 for a 660kg to £200 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

B/B Heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1458. Lim Heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for 590kg to £1581-20. Char Heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1467-20. Fries Heifers sold to £202 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1212.

STORE BULLOCKS (130 LOTS)

A good steady demand with Heavy Stores selling to £1950 for a 705kg Ch. (£276) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1840 most other quality lots sold from £238 to £299 per 100kg Forward Steers sold to £1790 for a 595kg Lim. (£301) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 540kg Lim. to £1680 other quality lots sold from £264 to £301 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

Des Greenaway Portadown 705kg Ch. to £1950 (£276) 630kg Lim. to £1650 (£262) and 725kg Ch. to £1650 (£227) B Fegan Ballygawley 645kg Brb. to £1860 (£288) 600kg Lim. to £1840 (£306) and 610kg Lim. to £1800 (£295) John Holland Dungannon 615kg Ch. to £1840 (£299) T Gardiner Markethill 615kg Lim. to £1790 (£291) and 610kg Ch. to £1680 (£275) A Sloane Armagh 615kg Ch. to £1700 (£276) M Brown Newtownbutler 710kg AA. to £1690 (£238) FORWARD STEERS 510KG TO 595KG sold to £1790 for a 595kg Lim. (£301) 590kg Ch. to £1740 (£295) and 545kg Lim. to £1630 (£299) for John Holland Dungannon. G Steen Dungannon sold a 580kg Ch. to £1750 (£302) and a 550kg Ch. to £1650 (£300) B Daly Dungannon 585kg Lim. to £1700 (£290) A M Irvine Fivemiletown 570kg Lim. to £1680 (£295) 545kg Lim. to £1540 (£282) and 550kg Lim. to £1510 (£274) B Fegan Ballygawley 540kg Lim. to £1680 (3311) and a 570kg Lim. to £1670 (£293) T Gardiner Markethill 555kg Lim. to £1560 (£281) and 515kg Lim. to £1470 (£285) A Nevin 525kg Lim. to £1470 (£280).

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 50OKG

A good steady trade in this section with quality lots selling to £1480 for a 490kg Lim. (£302) with a 480kg Lim. to £1460 (£304) and a 430kg Lim. to £1310 (£304) and selling to £338 per 100kg for a 420kg Ch. to £1420 several other quality lots sold from £254 to £301 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

G H Hetherington Irvinestown 490kg Lim. to £1480 (£302) 480kg Lim. to £1460 (£304) 475kg Lim. to £1350 (£284) Pomeroy Producer 420kg Ch. to £1420 (£338) 485kg AA. to £1340 (£276) 415kg Sal. to £1180 (£284) and 465kg Sim. to £1180 (£254) P J Hughes Keady 445kg Lim. to £1340 (£301) 430kg Lim. to £1310 (£304) 430kg Lim. to £1220 (£284) B Daly Dungannon 475kg AA. to £1330 (£280) J R Scott Armagh 475kg AA. to £1240 (£261) and 425kg B/B. to £1080 (£254) Banbridge Producer 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) J Carney Fermanagh 435kg AA. to £1160 (£266) B Fegan Ballygawley 425kg Lim. to £1140 (£268).

SMALLER STEERS 400KG & UNDER

P J Hughes Keady 400kg Lim. to £1290 (£322) and 395kg Lim. to £1140 (£288) T Donohoe Derrylin 335kg B/B. to £870. J R Scott Armagh 335kg Lim. to £760 and 310kg Lim. to £680.

STORE HEIFERS (140 LOTS)

A very keen demand for quality lots in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £1870 for a 640kg Lim. (£292) and selling to £304 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim to £1840 several others sold from £254 to £292 per 100kg. FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1820 for a 580kg Ch. (£314) with a 555kg Lim. to £1700 (£306) others sold from £274 to £to £295 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

F Dolan Castlederg 640kg Lim. to £1870 (£292) 605kg Lim. to £1840 (£304) 630kg B/B. to £1840 (£292) and 610kg Lim. to £1730 (£283) Fermanagh Producer 690kg Ch. to £1810 (£262) 650kg Ch. to £1810 (£278) 635kg Ch. to £1760 (£277) and 670kg Ch. to £1740 (£260) E Greenaway Dungannon 620kg Lim. to £1720 (£277) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 640kg Ch. to £1700 (£265) and 630kg Lim. to £1600 (£254) J Fowler Dungannon 645kg Sim. to £1680 (£260) M Browne Strabane 600kg Sim. to £1630 (£271)

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1820 for a 580kg Ch. (£314) for P McAleer Pomeroy. J Lendrum Fivemiletown 555kg Lim. to £1700 (£306) P J Mallon Dungannon 560kg Daq. to £1650 (£294) D Rafferty Dungannon 570kg Lim. to £1630 (£286) E Greenaway Dungannon 590kg Ch. to £1620 (£274) and 590kg Lim. to £1620 (£274) J Morton Armagh 535kg Lim. to £1580 (£295)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 490kg Lim. (£308) with a 455kg Lim. to £1390 (£305) several others sold from £266 to £300 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

C Murphy Brookeborough 490kg Lim. to £1510 (£308) J Burton Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1470 (£300) and 470kg Ch. to £1310 (£278) A Quigley Macken 495kg Ch. to £1450 (£293) P McAleer Pomeroy 500kg Ch. to £1450 (£290) C Livingstone Benburb 480kg Lim. to £1440 (£300) 475kg Daq. to £1420 (£299) 455kg Lim. to £1390 (£305) 475kg Ch. to £1360 (£286) and 465kg Ch. to £1280 (£275) B Daly Dungannon 470kg Daq. to £1380 (£293) and 475kg Ch. to £1380 (£290) J Morton Armagh 500kg Ch. to £1350 (£270) 485kg Lim. to £1350 (£278) and 495kg Lim. to £1320 (£266) G Anderson Armagh 500kg Lim. to £1330 (£266) M Browne Strabane 475kg Lim. to £1320 (£278) D J Doherty Enniskillen 460kg Ch. to £1300 (£282) and 460kg Ch. to £1280 (£278) A Nevin Cookstown 470kg Ch. to £1290 (£274)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

P J Hughes Keady 395kg Sim. to £1150 (£291) and 375kg Lim. to £900. J Stephens Portadown 395kg Sim. to £1100 and 370kg Lim. to £1060. F & D Liggett Stewartstown 400kg B/B. to £1080. B Daly Dungannon 375kg Ch. to £1040. T J Murphy Clogher 360kg Ch. to £980 and 370kg Ch. to £940. D J Doherty Enniskillen 390kg Lim. to £940, 375kg Ch. to £920, and 375kg Ch. to £910. Kerrib Livestock Pomeroy 385kg B/B. to £900, 385kg B/B. to £860, 335kg B/B. to £800, and 360kg B/B. to £800.

WEANLINGS

A very sharp demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1590 for a 475kg Ch. (£335) with a 475kg Ch. to £1580 (£332) and selling to a high of £384 per 100kg for a 325kg Lim. to £1250 with a 355kg Lim. to £1350 (£380) and a 390kg Lim. to £1460 (£374) Stronger Steers & Bulls sold to £1530 for a 645kg Lim. (£237) WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1220 for a 470kg Ch. (£281) with a 405kg Ch. to £1170 (£289) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 295kg Lim. to £920

LEADING PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Brian Quinn Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1590 (£335) 475kg Ch. to £1580 (£332) 475kg Ch. to £1570 (£330) 455kg Ch. to £1390 (£305) 455kg Lim. to £1360 (£299) and 460kg AA. to £1310 (£285) R H Sinnamon Pomeroy 390kg Lim. to £1460 (£374) 395kg Ch. to £1390 (£352) 355kg Lim. to £1350 (£380) and 325kg Lim. to £1250 (£384) J Boylan Aughnacloy 415kg Ch. to £1430 (£344) 365kg Lim. to £1280 (£350) and 370kg Ch. to £1140 (£308) Coalisland Producer 425kg Lim. to £1410 (£332) G Anderson Armagh 460kg Lim. to £1390 (£302) E Kyle Sixmilecross 375kg Ch. to £1230 (£328) Armagh Producer 385kg Ch. to £1200 (£311) and 345kg Ch. to £1190 (£345) Stronger Males sold to £1530 for a 645kg Lim. (£237) Co. Down Producer 440kg Lim. to £1180 (£268)

WEANLING HEIFERS

D Rafferty Dungannon 470kg Ch. to £1220 (£281) and 400kg Lim. to £1010 (£252) Coalisland Producer 425kg Lim. to 31190 (£280) 385kg Lim. to £1090 (£283) and 340kg Lim. to £950 (£279) R Watson Augher 405kg Ch. to £1170 (£289) E Kyle Sixmilecross 405kg Ch. to £1150 (£284) 390kg Ch. to £1040 (£267) and 375kg Ch. to £1010 (£269) G Cadden Fermanagh 390kg Lim. to £1060 (£272) 360kg Lim. to £1020 (£283) 350kg Lim. to £980 (£280) 370kg Lim. to £960 (£259) 325kg Lim. to £930 (£286) and 295kg Lim. to £920 (£312) E and McAnenly Ballygawley 365kg Ch. to £970 (£266) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 320kg Ch. to £960 (£300) and 315kg Ch. to £930 (£295)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand for a larger entry this week sold to £1710 and £1500 for a Calved Heifers from a Dungannon Producer. Newtownbutler Producrer £1620 for Calved Heifer. Londonderry Producer £1580 for Calved Heifer £1560, £1380, and £1000 for Calved Cows. Sixmilecross Producer £1500, £1420, £1310, and £1210 for Calved Heifers.Cookstown Producer £1310 for Calved Heifer. Incalf Cows (7 months incalf) sold to £1350 , £960 and £860.

BREEDING BULLS

Derrylin Producer £2200 for Ped. Reg. AA. (born 23-03-2022) Dungannon Producer £2000 for Ped. Reg. Hereford (born 26-04-2020) Derrylin Producer £1520 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 22-05-2020)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard this week sold to £2290 for Heifer with Heifer Calf £1900 and £1650 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Roslea Producer £2200 for Heifer with Heifer Calf £2100, £1960 and £1800 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £2000 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf. F G O Neill £1910 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. R Hennessy Brookeborough £1900 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf D McCaffery Derrylin £1800 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1700 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1600 for Heifer with Bull Calf. R McDermott Omagh £1670 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Omagh Producer £1530 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1510 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £1940 for Maguiresbridge Producer. £1540 to F G O Neill Dungannon Dundrod Producer £1240. Seskinore Producer £1240, £1150, and £1100 for Heifers (due October to Lim. Bull )

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry this week sold to a keen demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £555 and £430 for Chars to B McCullagh Greencastle. J G Sloan Ballygawley £700 for Sim. J Leitch Castlederg £405 for Ch. B Gardiner Tempo £350 twice for Limms. M/S N & C Herdman Moira £320 for St. W Rutledge Derrylin £315 and £300 for B/Bs.

HEIFER CALVES

L Elliott Fivemiletown £460 for B/B. N Morrow Clabby £430 for AA. Aughnacloy Producer £390 for Ch. B Gardiner Tempo £350 and £325 for Limms. J Leitch Castlederg £330 for Ch. W Rutledge Derrylin £300 x 2 and £270 for B/Bs. M/S N & G Herdman Moira £280 for St. H Connelly Rosslea £280 for AA. K Moore Augher £270 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

K Moore Augher £810 for AA. and £740 for Lim. I J Armstrong Lisbellaw £660, £495, and £465 for Simms. £660 and £485 for B/Bs. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £660 for Ch. J C S Whitcroft Middletown £640, x 2 for AAs. and £630 for B/B. J Tracey Clogher £630 for B/B.D McCullagh Greencastle £630, £600, and £555 for Chars. A McGovern Newtownbutler £610 for Lim. C McGovern £580 for Her. K Moore Augher £515 for B/B. R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £510 for Lim.

FEMALE LUMPS

M McVeigh Dungannon £975, £880 and £500 for Chars. K Moore Augher £720, £605, £590 for Chars. Wm. Rutledge Derrylin £650, £630 x 2 for AAs. A McGovern Newtownbutler £550 x 2 for Limms. L Elliott Fivemiletown £530 x 2 and £480 for Chars. and £510 for AA. I J Armstrong Lisbellaw £490 for B/B. AND £475 FOR Sim. R C Farms Derrylin £485 for Ch