Strong demand for Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training

Training has been developed by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE). This training helps farmers to understand and interpret their SNHS soil analysis report, make best use of organic manures, and learn how to create a Nutrient Management Plan. It can be completed from the comfort of their home online at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training

For those who do not have access to online training or do not feel confident in its use, a limited number of face-to-face training sessions are being provided. These will involve viewing the training videos in a theatre. This training is being delivered by Countryside Services Ltd.

Commenting on the delivery of the face-to-face Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, Dr Andrew Kerr, Rural Services Contract Manager at Countryside Services Ltd stated: “Following the success of the events held to date we have experienced a surge in interest from farmers wishing to attend the face-to-face training courses. Farmers recognise that completing the training could be necessary to receive payments under future farm support schemes and have demonstrated an appetite to attend the face-to-face training events. To cater for demand we are pleased to release a further four additional training dates.”

Enniskillen: Wednesday 22 January from 1.00pm to 5.00pm in the Ardhowen Theatre

Craigavon: Thursday 30 January from 1.00pm to 5.00pm in the Civic Centre

Cookstown: Monday 10 February from 1.00pm to 5.00pm in the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre

Downpatrick: Wednesday 19 February from 1.00pm to 5.00pm in the St Patrick’s Centre

To book your place visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training or telephone Countryside Services on 028 8778 9770.

Please note that pre-registration for these events is essential, and you must bring photographic ID with you.

1 . Photo 1 CS.jpg Dr Andrew Kerr, Countryside Services pictured with Mary McCormack and a group from Camowen Farmers who participated in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme Training Event at the Burnavon in Cookstown. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Photo 2 CS.jpg A selection of farmers who attended the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme at the Burnavon in Cookstown. Photo: freelance Photo Sales