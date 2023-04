Meanwhile Heifers sold to £2190 for an 870kg Char (252.00) and as far as 322p per 100kg far a 490kg Char at £1580; Fat Cows sold to £1610 for a 650kg BB (248.00); Dropped Calves sold to £415 for an AA Bull and Heifer Calves to £350 BB; Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1470 for a Sim with a Lim Bull Calf at foot; Meanwhile Weanlings sold to £1410 for a 365kg Char Male (385.00), While weanling Heifers sold to £1090 for a 450kg Char (242.00).

STEERS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2070 for a 745kg Lim (278.00) presented by J Jardine; S Casey £2040 690kg Lim (296.00), £2000 730kg Char (274.00), £1810 655kg Char (276.00), £1790 655kg Lim (273.00); R Newport £1940 660kg Lim (294.00); D Cush £1825 600kg Lim (305.00), £1820 645kg Char (282.00), £1780 640kg Lim (278.00), £1750 630kg Lim (278.00), £1710 605kg Char (283.00), £1680 595kg Daq (282.00), £1610 555kg Lim (290.00); E & S Boland £1800 615kg Lim (293.00), £1780 655kg Lim (272.00); R McAllister £1780 590kg Daq (302.00), £1700 550kg Char (309.00); A Neale £1740 630kg Char (276.00), £1650 545kg Lim (303.00), £1500 515kg Lim (291.00), £1490 525kg Char (284.00); P Turbitt £1650 575kg Char (287.00), £1160 435kg Sim (267.00); A Ballygawley producer £1590 580kg AA (274.00), £1560 565kg Lim (276.00), £1100 415kg AA (265.00); D Mallon £1540 480kg Lim (321.00), £1450 490kg Lim (296.00); N Badger £1350 500kg Her (270.00); G O’Neill £1270 475kg Char (267.00); F McStay £1270 470kg Sim (270.00); E Conroy £1180 445kg AA (265.00), £1135 430kg AA (264.00);

Latest prices from Dungannon

HEIFERS

Heifer prices saw thee sharpest trade of the year so far as prices topped at £2190 for an 795kg Char (275.00) presented by J Jardine, £2100 730kg Lim (288.00); H Hanna £2190 870kg Char (252.00), £2060 735klg Char (280.00), £2050 750kg Char (273.00); J McClean £2060 690kg Char (299.00), £1740 630kg Lim (276.00), £1740 635kg BB (274.00); H Cairns £1990 645kg Char (309.00), £1870 625kg Char (299.00), £1820 600kg Char (303.00), £1810 605kg Char (299.00); F McVeigh £1950 640kg AA (305.00); D Conlan £1910 670kg Char (285.00); H McClelland £1800 615kg Char (293.00), £1790 630kg Char (284.00), £1650 545kg Char (303.00), £1640 575kg Char (285.00); R Newport £1670 545kg Lim (306.00), £1650 520kg Char (317.00), £1630 585kg Lim (279.00), £1610 505kg Lim (319.00), £1580 490kg Char (322.00), £1370 480kg Lim (285.00); R McAllister £1660 560kg Lim (296.00), £1590 585kg Char (272.00); O Cairns £1600 570kg Lim (281.00), £1480 535kg AA (277.00); W Williamson £1580 540kg Her (293.00), £1500 510kg Lim (294.00); I Campbell £1560 540kg Lim (289.00); R Boyd £1530 545kg Lim (281.00); A Colbert £1460 470kg Lim (311.00); A Neale £1450 530kg Lim (274.00);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat Cows sold to £1610 for a 650kg BB (247.00) presented by N McKiver; E Wallace £1430 740kg Her (193.00), £1180 635kg Her (186.00); J Weir £1050 585kg Her (180.00);

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calf prices peaked at £415 for a AA Bull presented by E & A Robinson, £360 Her Bull, £320 x 2 AA Bulls9; F McNally £400 AA Bull; D Montague £380 BB Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £25 to £190 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves topped at £350 for a BB presented by C Richardson; A Local producer £300 AA Hfr, £280 x 2 BB Hfrs; E & A Robinson £300 Her Hfr, £250 AA Hfr; S Quinn £270 BB Hfr, £260 AA Hfr, £240 AA Hfr, £220 AA Hfr; F McNally £250 AA Hfr; D Montague £245 Her Hfr, £235 AA Hfr, £230 AA Hfr; R Givan £230 AA Hfr.

Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1470 for a 2014 born Sim Cow with AA Bull Calf at foot presented by N Berry, £1380 for a 2015 born Sim Cow with an AA Bull Calf at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WEANLINGS