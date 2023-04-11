Strong offering of bull at Hereford Spring Show and Sale

The entry of 20 bulls are ready to go straight to work.

Ideal for both the suckler or Dairy systems.

Their tremendous docility and the ability of Hereford sired progeny to finish earlier of grass are just a few of the many attributes that are proving highly desirable in today’s market.

With dairy in mind, fertility and longevity mean you get the value out of your bull. What’s more, with a shorter gestation period, of one week less than the average continental bull, cows will be back in the parlour more quickly

Farmers using Hereford sires have discovered that the better beef price is only part of the story however.

The natural feed efficiency and ease of fleshing of the Hereford cross means that cattle will reach slaughter condition earlier and with less expensive feed than continental bred cattle.

This means a shorter finishing period and lower feed rates, resulting in a much more efficient system and major cost reductions.

For producers this combination of low input costs and higher prices for the end product represents a “win – win” and makes the Hereford the natural choice for crossing in either beef or dairy herds.

With all major processors across the Provence offering a bonus on in spec Hereford cattle the time to buy a Hereford Bull has never been better.

Their ease of management is an essential trait which enables the Hereford sire so easy to work within your Herd.

All entries are BVD vaccinated and the health status of the herd will be displayed in the catalogue and at the sale.

Catalogues are available from Dungannon Farmers Mart, 90 Granville Rd, Granville, Dungannon and can be viewed on the Hereford Society website - www.herefordcattle.org

The Hereford is a British breed of beef cattle originally from Herefordshire in the West Midlands of England.

