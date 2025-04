Strong prices in all classes of cattle at Markethill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final sale of store cattle and weanlings in Markethill on Saturday 21st December continued to sell to exceptionally strong prices in all classes of cattle, particularly for forward and heavy heifers and bullocks.

A good entry of 400 store cattle returned, perhaps, the best ever trade with good quality forward heifers to £345 per 100k for 554k at £1910 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. The same owner received £341 per 100k for 592k at £2020and an Armagh farmer received £335 per 100k for 508k at £1700.

Heavy heifers sold up to £334 per 100k for 652k at £2180 for a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £302 per 100k for 690k at £2100 for a Gilford producer. All good quality heavy and forward heifers sold steadily from £290 - £330 per 100k.

Midweight heifers sold to £348 per 100k for 460k at £1600 from an Armagh producer. The same owner received £347 per 100k for 432k at £1500 and £331 for 470k at £1560. All good quality lots from £290 - £315 per 100k.

Good quality bullocks sold to £329 per 100k for 508k at £1670 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £324 for 500k at £1620 from a Castlewellan farmer. Main demand for good quality lots from £280 - £320 per 100k.

A good entry of 140 weanlings sold in a very strong demand with good quality males selling to £411 per 100k for 258k at £1060 from a Rathfriland farmer, followed by £394 /100k for 282k at £1110 from a Dungannon producer and another Dungannon farmer received £390/100k for 200k at £780. All good quality light males from £300 - £370/100k.

Stronger males sold to £352/100k for 432k at £1520 from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by £341/100k for 414k at £1410 from a Forkhill producer. All good quality lots sold from £280 - £330/100k.

Light heifers sold to £530/100k for 302k at £1600 from a Dungannon farmer. The same owner received £396/100k for 326k at £1290 and £357/100k for 322k at £1150. Main demand for good quality lots from £300 - £360/100k. Stronger lots to £334/100k for 404k at £1350 from a Clough farmer, followed by £319/100k for 420k at £1340 from a Donemana producer.

FORWARD AND HEAVY HEIFERS

Newtownhamilton producer 554k £1910 £345/100k, 592k £2020 £341/100k; Armagh producer 508k £1700 £335/100k; Newtownhamitlon producer 652k £2180 £334/100k; Armagh farmer 510k £1690 £331/100k; Armagh producer 558k £1790 £321/100k; Forkhill farmer 534k £1690 £136/100k; Armagh producer 550k £1730 £315/100k; Armagh farmer 516k £1580 £306/100k; Gilford producer 696k £2100 £302/100k.

MIDWEIGHT HEIFERS

Armagh producer 460k £1600 £348/100k, 432k £1500 £437/100k, 472k £1560 £331/100k; Katesbridge farmer 374k £1180 £316/100k; Armagh farmer 478k £1500 £314/100k, 494k £1540 £312/100k, 456k £1420 £311/100k; Dromara producer 444k £1340 £302/100k; Milford famer 468k £1400 £299/100k.

BULLOCKS

Armagh producer 508k £1670 £329/100k; Castlewellan farmer 500k £1620 £324/100k; Armagh farmer 544k £1750 £322/100k, 524k £1660 £317/100k, 560k £1760 £134/100k; Dungannon farmer 564k £1770 £314/100k; Armagh farmer 536k £1640 £306/100k; Castlewellan producer 484k £1480 £306/100k; Newtownhamilton farmer 466k £1420 £305/100k; Armagh producer 538k £1640 £305/100k.

LIGHT MALE WEANLINGS

Rathfriland producer 258k £1060 £411/100k; Dungannon farmer 282k £1110 £394/100k; Dungannon produer 200k £780 £390/100k; Markethill farmer 252k £960 £381/100k; Rathfriland producer 284k £1070 £377/100k; Lurgan farmer 360k £1360 £378/100k, 360k £1350 £375/100k.

STRONG MALE WEANLINGS

Cullyhanna farmer 432k £1520 £352/100k; Forkhill farmer 414k £1410 £341/100k, 438k £1450 £331/100k, 452k £1480 £327/100k; Armagh producer 412k £1220 £296/100k.

LIGHT FEMALE WEANLINGS

Dungannon farmer 302k £1600 £530/100k, 326k £1290 £396/100k; Loughbrickland farmer 322k £1150 £357/100k; Forkhill producer 390k £1380 £354/100k; Lurgan farmer 274k £960 £350/100k; Loughbrickland farmer 286k £990 £346/100k; Clough farmer 362k £1260 £348/100k; Loughbrickland farmer 322k £1120 348p/100k; Donemana producer 356k £1220 £343/100k.

STRONG FEMALE WEANLINGS

Clough farmer 404k £1350 £334/100k; Donemana producer 420k £1340 £319/100k; 402k £1180 £294/100k; 438k £1280 £292/100k, 448k £1280 £286/100k.

MARKETHILL LIVESTOCK SALES – SHEEP – 30TH DECEMBER 2024

An entry of 1150 sheep at Markethill maintained their recent trend with all classes selling readily.

Heavy lambs sold to 640p/k for 30 lambs 24.5k at £157 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand for good quality pens for 610p – 640p/k.

Several pens of over weight lambs sold to £158 to 3162.50 each. The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £155 each.

Good midweight sold from 630p – 688p/k for 20k at £137.50 each.

Stores returned an excellent trade with good quality pens selling from 90p to 769p/k for 14.7k at £113, followed by 745p/k for 15.7k at £117.

The 270 cull ewes sold in a very firm trade to £272. All top quality ewes from £190 - £262. Others from £150 to £180 and the poorer quality pens from £80 to £130 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Richhill producer 24.5k £157 641p/k; Markethill producer 25k £160 640p/k; Tandragee producer 24k £153 638p/k; Armagh producer 24.5k £155 633p/k; Tassagh producer 25.9k £162.50 627p/k; Cullyhanna producer 24.3k £152 626p/k; Loughgilly producer 26k £162 623p/k; Lisnaskea producer 24.3k £151 621p/k; Markethill producer 25k £155 620p/k.

MIDWEIGHT LAMBS

Moy producer 20k £137.50 688p/k; Armagh producer 20k £137 685p/k; Poyntzpass producer 20.4k £135 662p/k; Tandragee producer 20.3k £133.50 658p/k; Poyntzpass producer 20.5k £134.50 656p/k; Armagh producer 23.1k £150.50 652p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 21.2k £138 651p/k; Lisburn producer 20.5k £133 649p/k; Markethill producer 21.8k £141 647p/k.

STORE LAMBS

Newry producer 14.7k £113 769p/k; Mullaghbawn producer 15.7k £117 745p/k; Poyntzpass producer 17k £123 724p/k; Poyntzpass producer 16.2k £117 722p/k; Dungannon producer 19k £136.50 718p/k; Poyntzpass producer 18.7k £133 711p/k; Dungannon producer 16.5k £116 703p/k; Keady producer 18.3k £128.50 702p/k; Dungannon producer 14.4k £100 694p/k.