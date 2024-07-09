Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monday, 8th July saw an entry of 45 top quality cattle at Swatragh which resulted in a strong trade for all stock on offer with a 100% clearance.

Fat cows were in great demand once again, more cows needed.

Bullocks sold to 283p/kg for a Lim at 492kg (£1390) and to a top of £1560 per head for a CH at 560kg (279p/kg). Heifers sold to 263p/kg for an AA at 410kg (£1080) and to a top of £1410 per head for a CH at 544kg (259p/kg). Cows sold to 234p/kg for a CH at 640kg and to a top of £1500 per head for the same cow.

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a larger number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 15th July - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.

Some of the sample prices:

Fat Cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, CH 640kg £1500 (234), Bellaghy producer, BB 684kg £1480 (216), Portglenone producer, Lim 550kg £1170 (213), Portglenone producer, Sim 472kg £980 (208), Gulladuff producer, Daq 662kg £1310 (198), Gulladuff producer, Sim 696kg £1350 (194), Dungiven producer, Her 564kg £1050 (186), Loup producer, AA 712kg £1310 (184), Gulladuff producer, BB 678kg £1090 (161), Gulladuff producer, Her 620kg £950 (153).

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, AA 236kg £500 (212), Upperlands producer, SHB 354kg £710 (201).

401kg and over (p/kg)

Tamlaght producer, AA 410kg £1080 (263), Ballymaguigan producer, CH 544kg £1410 (259), Ballymaguigan producer, FKV 452kg £940 (208).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, CH 388kg £1050 (271), Maghera producer, Sim 336kg £910 (271), Maghera producer, Sim 302kg £800 (265), Maghera producer, Sim 352kg £930 (264), Maghera producer, Sim 340kg £880 (259), Maghera producer, Sim 368kg £920 (250), Maghera producer, BB 306kg £750 (245).

401kg and over (p/kg)

Lissan producer, Lim 492kg £1390 (283), Lissan producer, CH 560kg £1560 (279), Draperstown producer, CH 404kg £1110 (275), Lissan producer, Lim 466kg £1270 (273), Draperstown producer, CH 428kg £1100 (257), Dungiven producer, SHB 563kg £1430 (254), Lissan producer, Lim 458kg £1090 (238), Dungiven producer, SHB 554kg £1310 (236), Draperstown producer, CH 600kg £1390 (232).

Saturday 6th July saw a greater entry of over 1280 sheep presented for sale which resulted in an easier trade for lambs with 850 lambs on show along with a strong trade for fat ewes with 430 cull ewes and rams going through the ring.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £147 for a single lamb at 30kg and to a top of 557p/kg for 13 lambs at 11.5kg into £64. Fat ewes reached a top of £181 for a single ewe with many more lots of ewes reaching very strong prices.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand for a large number of buyers attending both ringside and online

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 13th July - yard open at 7am and sale starting 10:30am sharp, Breeding sheep sold at 12pm.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices:

Heavy Weight Fat Lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 6 lambs 26.2kg £140 (534), Toomebridge producer, 3 lambs 25kg £131.50 (526), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 25.3kg £132.50 (524), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 28kg £144 (514), Ballintoy producer, 11 lambs 27kg £138.50 (513), Ballintoy producer, 2 lambs 27.5kg £139 (505), Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 27.2kg £136.50 (502), Moneymore producer, 1 lamb 30kg £147 (490).

Mid Weight Fat Lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Aghadowey producer, 1 lamb 22kg £119 (541), Kilrea producer, 11 lambs 21.1kg £113 (536), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 22kg £117 (532), Toomebridge producer, 7 lambs 22kg £116.50 (530), Toomebridge producer, 10 lambs 23.9kg £126.50 (529), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 23.3kg £123.50 (530), Randalstown producer, 5 lambs 23.2kg £122 (526), Kilrea producer, 7 lambs 23.7kg £124.50 (525), Limavady producer, 6 lambs 22.8kg £120 (526), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £118 (524), Knockloughrim producer, 18 lambs 21.8kg £114.50 (525), Lissan producer, 4 lambs 21.8kg £114 (523), Garvagh producer, 16 lambs 21.6kg £113 (523), Magherafelt producer, 10 lambs 23.8kg £124.50 (523), Middletown producer, 8 lambs 22.8kg £119 (522), Cookstown producer, 16 lambs 21.3kg £111.50 (523), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 21.9kg £114 (521), Moneymore producer, 21.3kg £111 (521), Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 21.2kg £110.50 (521), Stewartstown producer, 7 lambs 21.2kg £110.50 (521).

Light Weight Fat Lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 13 lambs 11.5kg £64 (557), Bellaghy producer, 3 lambs 19kg £104 (547), Kilrea producer, 6 lambs 20.8kg £112 (538), Upperlands producer, 7 lambs 19.7kg £106 (538), Kilrea producer, 14 lambs 20.7kg £111 (536), Stewartstown producer, 5 lambs 20kg £107 (535), Dungiven producer, 12 lambs 20.4kg £107.50 (527), Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 20.7kg £108 (522), Ringsend producer, 5 lambs 20.8kg £109.50 (526), Upperlands producer, 13 lambs 19.7kg £103 (523), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 20.7kg £107.50 (519), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £106 (517), Aghadowey producer, 7 lambs 19.9kg £102.50 (515), Cookstown producer, 8 lambs 14.8kg £76 (514), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 20.8kg £106.50 (512), Ballykelly producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £100 (513), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 19.5kg £100 (513), Fintona producer, 5 lambs 15.4kg £79 (513), Ringsend producer, 5 lambs 19.6kg £100 (510).

Fat Ewes

Maghera producer, 1 ewe £181, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe £178, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £174, Toomebridge producer, 2 ewes £170, Ballycastle producer, 2 ewes £166, Ballycastle producer, 2 ewes £165, Ahoghill producer, 3 ewes £165, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £164, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £160, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £158, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £158, Ballycastle producer, 3 ewes £157, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £155, Dungiven producer, 20 ewes £154, Lissan producer, 1 ewe £154, Knockloughrim producer, 7 ewes £150, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £150, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £150.

