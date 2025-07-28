Strong trade for cattle at Markethill

stock image

An entry of 380 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 26th July maintained a strong trade in all sections.

In the suckler ring a Charolais cow with Limousin bull calf at foot reached £5220 for a Markethill farmer and £4500 for Limousin cow with BB bull calf at foot. Other lots reached £4280 and £3950.

The 80 heifers sold in a steady demand with forward feeding heifers selling up to £438/100k for 466k at £2040 from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by £432/100k for 462k at £2000 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Midweight heifers sold to £434/100k for 534k at £2320 for a Portadown producer and the same seller received £413/100k for 572k at £2360. Heavy heifers sold to £2860 for 696k (£411/100k).

100 bullocks showed an increase to a top of £484/100k for 306k at £1480 for a Jerrettspass producer. The same seller received £441/100k for 374k £1650 and £429/100k for 336k at £1440. All good quality forward heifers from £364 - £407/100k. Midweight heifers up to £428/100k for 552k £2360 for a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by £410/100k for 536k £2200 for the same seller. Heavy bullocks sold to a top price of £3000 for 848k (£354).

A special entry of 23 Friesian bullocks sold averaging 556k at £1820 (£332/100k) for a Newry farmer

180 weanlings sold in an increasingly firm demand to a top of £670/100k for 430k £2880 for a Newry farmer. Included were a batch of 17 Charolais males and females from a Tassagh producer averaging 437k at £2140 per head £489/100k.

Light male weanlings sold exceptionally well from £426-£541/100k. Stronger males from £500 - £533/100k.

Female weanlings also saw a substantial increase in price with stronger heifers selling to £670/100k for 430k at £2880 for a Newry farmer. All good quality light heifers sold from £440-£493/100k, with midweights from 500-£543/100k.

HEIFERS

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna producer 466k £2040 £438/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 462k £2000 £433/100k: 444k £1870 £421/100k: Armagh producer 384k £1620 £422/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 444k £1870 £421/100k: 464k £1950 £420/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 418k £1730 £414/100k: Rathfriland producer 450k £1860 £413/100k: 484k £2000 v£413/100.

Midweight heifers

Portadown producer 534k £2320 £434/100k: 572k £2360 £413/100k: Cullyhanna producer 560k £2310 £413/100k: 542k £2210 £408/100k: Markethill producer 502k £2030 £404/100k: Cullyhanna producer 562k £2270 £404/100k.

Heavy heifers

Armagh producer 696k £2860 £411/100k: Magheralin producer 622k £2500 £402/100k: Katesbridge producer 650k £2600 £400/100k: Banbridge producer 634k £2530 £399/100k.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks

Jerrettspass producer 306k £1480 £484/100k: 374k £1650 £441/100k: 336k £1440 £429/100k: 440k £1790 £407/100k: Forkhill producer 462k £1840 £398/100k: Newry producer 366k £1450 £396/100k: Ballynahinch producer 374k £1380 £369/100k.

Midweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton producer 552k £2360 £428/100k: 536k £2200 £410/100k: Collone producer 590k £2380 £403/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 520k £2080 £400/100k: Collone producer 590k £2350 £398/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 590k £2340 £397/100k: Crossmaglen producer 542k £2100 £387/100k.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh producer 632k £2480 £392/100k: Milford producer 604k £2350 £389/100k: Camlough producer 714k £2770 £388/100k: Dromore producer 602k £2280 £379/100k: Castlewellan producer 776k £2930 £378/100k: Dromore producer 692k £2600 £376/100k: Omagh producer 766k £2850 £372/100k.

WEANLINGS

Light male weanlings

Portadown producer 392k £2120 £541/100k: 400k £2110 £528/100k: Jerrettspass producer 342k £1750 £512/100k: Portadown producer 396k £2020 £510/100k: Armagh producer 322k £1640 £508/100k: Tynan producer 370k £1880 £508/100k: Jerrettspass producer 334k £1610 £482/100k: Portadown producer 380k £1780 £468/100k.

Stronger male weanlings

Portadown producer 402k £2250 £560/100k: Tassagh producer 452k £2410 £533/100k: Portadown producer 432k £2300 £532/100k: 450k £2290 £509/100k: Tassagh producer 500 £2520 £504/100k? Tynan producer 414k £2070 £500/100k.

Light female weanlings

Annaclone producer 280k £1380 £493/100k: Portadown producer 206k £980 £476/100k: Annaclone producer 276k £1310 £475/100k: Armagh producer 296k £1330 £449/100k: Rathfriland producer 274k £1230 £449/100k.

Midweight female weanlings

Tassagh producer 350k £1900 £543/100k: 356k £1910 £537/100k: 342k £1800 £526/100k: Markethill producer 394k £2060 £533/100k: Portadown producer 320k £1630 £509/100k: Tassagh producer 376k £1890 £502/100k.

Stronger female weanlings

Newry producer 430k £2880 £670/100k: Tassagh producer 484k £2590 £535/100k: Markethill producer 402k £1940 £483/100k: 432k £2040 £472/100k: 462k £2170 £470/100k.