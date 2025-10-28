Strong trade for cull cattle at Markethill

An entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 28th October maintained a very strong trade for all types.

Dairy bred cows sold to £281 for 946k at £2660 from a Bessbrook farmer. Well fleshed cows from £240 to £267 per 100 kilos. Second quality friesians from £210 to £230 and the plainest types from £180 to £205 per 100 kilos.

A large entry of 225 calves maintained a very strong trade with bull calves under 8 weeks old to a top of £950 paid 5 times for BB bull calves from a Whitecross farmer. The same owner sold 4 AA bulls at £920 each. Main demand for good quality bulls from £600 to £780 per head. A Special entry of 100 reared bull calves sold to a top of £1310 for a Char followed by £1300 for a AA. Main demand from £1000 to £1270 each. Friesian bulls under 8 weeks old sold to £460 with others at £430, £420. Main demand from £240 to £330 each. Young heifer calves sold to £890 paid 3 times for BB followed by £870 paid on 5 occasions for BB and £810 also for a BB. All good quality heifers sold from £600 to £780 each. Plainer types from £450 to £580 per head.