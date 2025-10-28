Strong trade for cull cattle at Markethill
Top quality beef bred cows sold to £395 for a 2016 760k at £3030 from a Markethill producer followed by £378 for 816k at £3080 from a Cullyhanna producer.
Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £300 to £360 per 100 kilos.
Dairy bred cows sold to £281 for 946k at £2660 from a Bessbrook farmer. Well fleshed cows from £240 to £267 per 100 kilos. Second quality friesians from £210 to £230 and the plainest types from £180 to £205 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Hamiltonsbawn farmer 766k £3025 £395.00; Cullyhanna farmer 816k £3080 £378.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £2520 £360.00; Randalstown farmer 600k £2120 £353.00; Newry farmer 626k £2100 £336.00; Armagh farmer 892k £2880 £323.00; Cullyhanna farmer 788k £2530 £321.00; Tynan farmer 786k £2520 £321.00; Newry farmer 704k £2250 £320.00; Middletown farmer 734k £2340 £319.00; Newry farmer 838k £2650 £316.00.
Friesian bulls
Annaghmore farmer 812k £2760 £339.00; Portadown farmer 924k £3040 £329.00; Castlewellan farmer 856k £2500 £292.00.
Dairy bred cows
Bessbrook farmer 946k £2660 £281.00; Markethill farmer 630k £1680 £267.00; Mountnorris farmer 716k £1810 £253.00; Loughgilly farmer 626k £1540 £246.00; Mountnorris farmer 626k £1530 £244.00; Mountnorris farmer 654k £1590 £243.00; Armagh farmer 858k £2080 £242.00; Armagh farmer 644k £1560 £242.00; Mountnorris farmer 636k £1520 £239.00.
CALVES
A large entry of 225 calves maintained a very strong trade with bull calves under 8 weeks old to a top of £950 paid 5 times for BB bull calves from a Whitecross farmer. The same owner sold 4 AA bulls at £920 each. Main demand for good quality bulls from £600 to £780 per head. A Special entry of 100 reared bull calves sold to a top of £1310 for a Char followed by £1300 for a AA. Main demand from £1000 to £1270 each. Friesian bulls under 8 weeks old sold to £460 with others at £430, £420. Main demand from £240 to £330 each. Young heifer calves sold to £890 paid 3 times for BB followed by £870 paid on 5 occasions for BB and £810 also for a BB. All good quality heifers sold from £600 to £780 each. Plainer types from £450 to £580 per head.
Bull calves
Whitecross farmer BB £950 x 5; Whitecross farmer AA £920 x 4; Whitecross farmer BB £780; Newry farmer Ch£760; Whitecross farmer BB £740; Whitecross farmer BB £730; Whitecross farmer BB x £700; Newtownhamilton farmer Her £700.
Friesian bull calves
Whitecross farmer £460; Keady farmer £430; Newtownhamilton farmer £420; Richhill farmer £330; Whitecross farmer £300; Richhill farmer £280; Portadown farmer £270.
Heifer calves
Whitecross farmer BB £890 x 3; Whitecross farmer BB £870 x 5; Newtownhamilton farmer BB £810; Newtownhamilton farmer Her £780; Whitecross farmer AA £770 x 3; Whitecross farmer AA £760 x 3; Newry farmer Ch £750; Banbridge farmer BB £720; Newtownhamilton farmer Her £710.