This stunning home and smallholding is located at 22 KIllyclowney Road, Newtownbutler, BT92 8BW.

Agents, Property People, are thrilled to bring a real home of distinction to the market. This detached residence is set on circa 28 acres of mixed-use land including grazing, mature woodland, Agri forestry, and lakeside frontage. The property also comes with a hay shed, a large shed/ garage, a second large shed (Roof needs to be constructed), and stone-walled outbuildings.

The house is a beautifully designed modern building comprising of the following:

- Entrance hall (6'8 x 12')

- Dining area (19'4x11')

- Reception 1 (18'9" x 13'3")

- Open plan living/ kitchen area

- Downstairs bathroom

- Master bedroom with ensuite (13'6" x 13'9")

- Bedroom 2 (12'8 x 11'11)

- Bedroom 3 (10'10 x 13'8"0

- Master bathroom (9'1 x 11'11')

This stunning property has panoramic views of the beautiful Co. Fermanagh countryside from every room. The house is encircled with well-kept lawns featuring mature apple and pear trees.

Rarely the opportunity arises to purchase a beautiful contemporary home set on a farm set up to maximize all the surrounding land can offer. This purchase is not just a property, it's a lifestyle.

For more information Call Property People on +44 28 8556 9209.

