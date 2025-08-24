Success for Ballintogher at Castlewellan Show
Judge for the day was Gareth Henderson of the well known Saddleford flock.
It was not an easy task with the quality and quantity of sheep put forward by County Down’s leading North Country Cheviot breeders,
Gareth commenced his task with the aged ram class, where coming up tops in this class was Murnion Livestock of the Castle View flock with a strong stock ram.
Next up was the shearling ram class, where James Brown of Derryneil flock took first place with an eye catching shearling ram.
The ram lamb class was next with James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher flock taking first place rosette with a sharp ram lamb.
Next was the aged ewe class where again James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher flock took top spot, with their superb ewe.
The Shearling ewe class was next, where James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher Flock took first place, with a brilliant shearling ewe.
The Ewe lamb class was scheduled next, and was won by Micheal Johnston with a very smart lamb of Largy flock.
The championship was up next and after considerable thought it was a superb aged ewe taking the title from James and Kathryn Rowan of the Ballintogher flock.
Micheal Johnston’s smart ewe lamb took reserve spot for the Largy flock.
The Northern Ireland North country Cheviot club annual sale takes place next Friday, 29th August at Beatties Livestock Centre.