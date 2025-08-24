Success for Ballintogher at Castlewellan Show

Castlewellan Show saw one of the larger turn outs of North Country Cheviots at the country shows, with nearly 70 present on the day.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge for the day was Gareth Henderson of the well known Saddleford flock.

It was not an easy task with the quality and quantity of sheep put forward by County Down’s leading North Country Cheviot breeders,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth commenced his task with the aged ram class, where coming up tops in this class was Murnion Livestock of the Castle View flock with a strong stock ram.

Reserve champion from Michael Johnston of Largy Flock with judge Gareth Henderson

Next up was the shearling ram class, where James Brown of Derryneil flock took first place with an eye catching shearling ram.

The ram lamb class was next with James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher flock taking first place rosette with a sharp ram lamb.

Next was the aged ewe class where again James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher flock took top spot, with their superb ewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shearling ewe class was next, where James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher Flock took first place, with a brilliant shearling ewe.

Supreme champion from James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher Flock, alongside judge Gareth Henderson

The Ewe lamb class was scheduled next, and was won by Micheal Johnston with a very smart lamb of Largy flock.

The championship was up next and after considerable thought it was a superb aged ewe taking the title from James and Kathryn Rowan of the Ballintogher flock.

Micheal Johnston’s smart ewe lamb took reserve spot for the Largy flock.

The Northern Ireland North country Cheviot club annual sale takes place next Friday, 29th August at Beatties Livestock Centre.