Success for cereal growers in North Antrim

It was a very close-run affair in each section, showing the high calibre of arable farmers in the North Antrim area growing quality crops in what has been an exceptionally difficult year. We would especially like to extend our congratulations to the following group winners: Winter barley: Marshall Patton, Spring barley: Marshall Patton; Winter wheat: Robert and Jonathan Brown; Oats: David Chestnutt

All of these winners went forward to the county stage where David Chestnutt was placed first in County Antrim for oats, Robert and Jonathan Brown won the winter wheat section and Marshall Patton was runner-up in the winter barley section.

In early June we had a very successful local agricultural show with an excellent turnout of members and the sun shining was a great bonus. One of the group managers, Robert Calvin, had an especially busy couple of days. As a part-time sheep farmer he always likes to support the local show with stock and entered both pedigree Texels and Rouge into Ballymoney Show. However, he had also been asked to judge both these breeds at Lurgan Show on the same day! Robert did the UFU stand on the Friday night, then was straight home to get sheep ready for the show the next day. A 5am start to get them cleaned and loaded before heading to Lurgan show while friends took his sheep to Ballymoney Show.

Early in our winter programme of activities we plan to run a combined trip with the North East Derry UFU group to Ulster Rugby for the match between Ulster and Munster on Friday 10 November 2023 at 7.35pm.