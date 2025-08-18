Success for Charlotte at Hagans Croft

The day started out with the X-Poles class where everyone was a winner - receiving a rosette and a packet of sweets for all their efforts. Well done Sophie and Mia.

In the 40cm class Carter Greeves rode a superb round on his new pony 'Ted', taking first place, followed by Meadow Titterington-Kernan on 'Diesel' in second place. There was only one double clear to be achieved in the 50cm class, therefore, first place went to a delighted Alexa Gawley and 'Minnie'. It is great to see this pair’s friendship grow and abilities develop since we saw them a few months ago. Well done!

The competition started to hot up in the 60cm class, where a total of ten competitors took on the course of twelve fences. This time the course saw fillers, planks and back poles added to create oxers This proved an extra challenge for horse and riders with only three double clears to be achieved. This meant that the time on the clock through fences nine to twelve was all the more important.

Taking the win with 30.72 seconds on the clock was Abbey Stevenson and 'Ballylennon Georgia'. It’s great to see this pair back out competing again and in winning form!

On to the 70cm accumulator class where competitors walked the course to check and recheck what lines they were going to take to each fence and whether there were any short cuts to be taken to shave off those extra few seconds. The main question was whether competitors were going to take the risk and jump the joker fence which was sitting 15cm higher than the course height, but was also worth the most points.

One person that took the risk and for whome it paid off was Amira Greeves and 'Sam' who rode the course exceptionally well and cleared the joker fence with ease, finishing on a perfect score of 90 points. The pair were delighted with their achievement and very well deserved of first place.

The 80cm class was another accumulator class with a joker fence. With an unfortunate pole down at fence 8, this meant that Grace Harney and 'Willow' had minus 8 points, however they decided to take on the joker fence to try and make up points which they successfully jumped and passed through the finish line with 82/90 points and first place.

Charlotte Nelson had a very successful day taking the win in the 90cm class on 'Spirit' and first place in the 1m class on 'Taylor' achieving double clears across the board and also with the fastest times through fences nine to twelve throughout the day. What a successful day out for Charlotte and her ponies! Very well deserved.

Charlotte Keers and 'Freddie' were looking for some extra showjumping preparation before they head to Wellington Horse Trials next weekend.

A special request for the course to be put up to 1.15cm was in place. It was an absolute delight to see with Charlotte and 'Freddie' jump around the course at these heights and achieve a beautiful foot perfect round and first place. We wish them all the very best for Wellington Horse Trials.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Blow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

There are three more weeks of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the x-poles class and each class there after rosettes are given to placings 1st to 6th and 1st place receiving a small prize.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

"Showjumping Summer Blow Out"

Results - Saturday 16th August 2025

Class 1 - X-Poles - WINNERS

Sophie McKibbin, Skippy; Mia McIlwaine, Teddy.

Class 2 - 40cm: 1) Carter Greeves, Ted; 2) Meadow Titterington-Kiernan, Diesel.

Class 3 - 50cm: 1) Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 2) Skye Jolmes, Keady Bob.

Class 4 - 60cm: 1) Abbey Stevenson, Ballylennon Georgia; 2) Caelan Greeves, Sam; 3) Erin Hodgen, Pali; 4) Holly McCarroll, Zara; 5) Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 6) Skye Jolmes, Keady Bob.

Class 5 - 60cm Pairs Relay - No Entries

Class 6 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence: 1) Amira Greeves, Sam; 2) Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 3) Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 4) Abbey Stevenson, Ballylennon Georgia; 5) Mia McIlwaine, Black Bird.

Class 7 - 75cm Pairs Relay - No Entries

Class 8 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence: 1) Grace Harney, Willow; 2) Megan Carson, Devon Mason; 3) Katie Creegan, Dunreevey Deputy Dan; 4) Farrah Stevenson, Sonadors Touch of Class; 5) Vicki Titterington, Charlie; 6) Mia McIlwaine, Black Bird.

Class 9 - 90cm: 1) Charlotte Nelson, Spirit; 2) Megan Carson, Devon Mason.

Class 10 - 1m: 1) Charlotte Nelson, Taylor; 2) Charlotte Keers, Freddie; 3) Charlotte Nelson, Spirit.