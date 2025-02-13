The Lecale team pictured with one of the speakersplaceholder image
Successful animal welfare conference brings industry leaders to Downpatrick

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST
The Lecale Trinity Grammar team, participating in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, hosted a highly successful Young Farmers Animal Welfare Conference, bringing together experts from across the agricultural sector to discuss vital issues such as animal welfare, sustainability, and mental health within the farming community.

The event featured insightful talks from leading speakers:

- Glenn Cuddy (Ulster Farmers' Union) on safeguarding animal welfare in Northern Irish farming.

- Siobhàn Kyle (DAERA) on government policies shaping the welfare landscape.

- Alan Boyd (United Feeds) on the importance of nutrition for animal well-being.

- Debbie McConnell (AI Services) on breeding strategies to improve welfare.

- Matthew McConville (CAFRE) on welfare-focused training for young farmers.

- David Turley (Local Farmer and Vet) on practical veterinary care on farms.

- Gyles Dawson (Rural Support) on mental health support for rural communities.

- Liam McCarthy (ABP) on the role of supply chains in driving high welfare standards.

The Lecale Trinity team — Ben O'Connor, Brent Magouran, Lochlann Hegarty, and Christopher Cunningham — said: "We are so proud of how the event turned out. We want to sincerely thank all our speakers for sharing their expertise, our teachers for supporting us, and our guests for attending. Their contributions made this event truly impactful."

The conference provided a platform for meaningful conversations about the future of farming, highlighting the importance of collaboration and education to create a more sustainable and welfare-conscious agri-food industry.

Debbie McConnell (AI Services) with the team

1. image10.jpeg

Debbie McConnell (AI Services) with the team Photo: freelance

The Lecale team with a representative from ABP

2. image9 (1).jpeg

The Lecale team with a representative from ABP Photo: freelance

Matthew McConville (CAFRE) with the Lecale team

3. image7 (1).jpeg

Matthew McConville (CAFRE) with the Lecale team Photo: freelance

Pictured at the event at Lecale Trinity Grammar School

4. image8 (1).jpeg

Pictured at the event at Lecale Trinity Grammar School Photo: freelance

