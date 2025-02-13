Successful animal welfare conference brings industry leaders to Downpatrick

The event featured insightful talks from leading speakers:
- Glenn Cuddy (Ulster Farmers' Union) on safeguarding animal welfare in Northern Irish farming.
- Siobhàn Kyle (DAERA) on government policies shaping the welfare landscape.
- Alan Boyd (United Feeds) on the importance of nutrition for animal well-being.
- Debbie McConnell (AI Services) on breeding strategies to improve welfare.
- Matthew McConville (CAFRE) on welfare-focused training for young farmers.
- David Turley (Local Farmer and Vet) on practical veterinary care on farms.
- Gyles Dawson (Rural Support) on mental health support for rural communities.
- Liam McCarthy (ABP) on the role of supply chains in driving high welfare standards.
The Lecale Trinity team — Ben O'Connor, Brent Magouran, Lochlann Hegarty, and Christopher Cunningham — said: "We are so proud of how the event turned out. We want to sincerely thank all our speakers for sharing their expertise, our teachers for supporting us, and our guests for attending. Their contributions made this event truly impactful."
The conference provided a platform for meaningful conversations about the future of farming, highlighting the importance of collaboration and education to create a more sustainable and welfare-conscious agri-food industry.