Successful year outlined at Aberdeen Angus AGM

Members of the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club attended its recent AGM in Dungannon.

Chairman Peter Lamb extended a warm welcome and thanked everyone for attending. He also welcomed guest speaker, Craig McAlister MRCVS, clinical director (farm animals) from the Parklands Veterinary Group in Dungannon.

Everyone was upstanding for a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to club members who had passed away, and families who had been bereaved, within the last twelve months.

Ruth Strain read the treasurer’s report, which was followed by the secretary’s report compiled by Cathy O’Hara.

Chairman Peter Lamb with Alan Morrison, president, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.

During the chairman’s report Peter Lamb said 2024 had been another outstanding year for the club and its members.

“The Armour family continued their winning streak at Balmoral, claiming the supreme championship and reserve junior interbreed honours. Their junior, exhibitor-bred and supreme overall champion was Woodvale Miss Annie Z151, a sixteen-month-old heifer sired by the home-bred bull Woodvale Powerplay X893.

“The Summer Championship, held at the 104th Clogher Show, judged by Dallas Allen from the Stouphill Herd, proved to be another fantastic day for the breed. Well-done to Adrian Parke and family from the Coolermoney herd, who won the reserve junior male, reserve senior male and senior female awards, as well as the supreme overall championship. Their show stopper was the five-year-old cow HW Madame Pride V714, shown with her January-born HW Mr Equilibrium W202 bull calf at foot.

“The reserve supreme champion and senior male champion was the sixteen-month-old bull Island Farm Monrose Z392 from Kevin McOscar.

Newly elected committee members, James Mallon, Hylda Mills and Ian Colville.

“Congratulations to club member Iain Colville on winning the breed’s junior male and overall male championships at the Royal Welsh Show. He also won a first prize at the Great Yorkshire Show with the April 2023 bull Oak Moor Kingston Z709.”

Peter Lamb added: “Pedigree and commercial herd owners travelled from as far afield as counties Cork and Kerry to attend our annual open day, hosted by Kevin McOscar’s 40-cow Island Farm herd at Cookstown. Visitors enjoyed the afternoon itinerary which included a clipping demonstration, stockjudging and guess the weight competitions, followed by a BBQ sponsored by Foyle Meats.

“The results of the club’s annual herd competition, kindly sponsored by WK Powell and Sons Agricultural Supplies from Armagh, were announced by Cornish judge Mark Pilcher from the Gear herd. Congratulations to all the prize winners and everyone who took part in the competition.

“Cookstown breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle savoured success at the autumn sales in Stirling, winning a second prize rosette and realising 13,000gns for the nineteen-month-old Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194.

Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane, won a number of awards in 2024. They were congratulated by chaiman Peter Lamb.

“The 60-cow Drumhill herd had another memorable trip to the spring (2025) bull sales at Stirling. The event was judged by Stephen Wallace from the Baronagh in Garvagh. The Doyle family won the junior and reserve supreme championship awards, and the sale’s second highest bid of 28,000gns for the May 2023 Drumhill Kristoff Z566.”

The chairman continued: “Scottish judge Ewen Campbell from the 20-cow Kilmallie herd, judged the club’s annual calf show in Dungannon. The one-day event attracted over 70 entries and proved another successful outing for the Doyle family who claimed four championship sashes.

“The supreme overall championship went to the bull calf champion, Drumhill Express Root A883, a six-month-old calf by the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287. Standing in reserve overall position was the heifer calf champion, Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023, a five-month-old calf sired by the home-bred stock bull Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532.

“Buyers were out in force at the society’s April show and sale in Dungannon, with 13 bulls selling to average £3,715 per head in a 93% clearance. Bidding was brisk with prices soaring to a top of 8,400gns, setting a new breed record at the County Tyrone saleyard. The record breaker was the Doyle family’s supreme overall champion Drumhill Lord Hugo Y102.”

Club chairman Peter Lamb presents the silver salver for the champion at Clogher Show to Graeme Parke.

Peter Lamb added: “There was a small entry of Aberdeen Angus cattle at the October sale in Dungannon. Sale leader at 5,000gns was the female champion Drummeer Bell Z316 bred by Alan and Naomi Morrison from Maguiresbridge. Bulls sold to a top of 3,000gns, paid to Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore, for the fifth placed Coltrim Pedro Z134.

“Prices for bulls at the February (2025) sale peaked at 4,800gns twice, with six lots changing hands to average £4,340 each. Females topped of 3,300gns twice, with 7 maiden and in-calf heifers selling to average £2,925 per head.

“The Dodd family secured the male and female championship ribbons. The overall male champion was the July 2023 Glenbrae Red Mario Z177, sold for 4,800gns. Sharing the day’s top price was the fourth placed Drumhill Black Granite Z647 from by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle.”

Peter Lamb concluded by congratulating Alan Morrison who was recently elected president of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.

The official AGM business was conducted by Leo Cherry.

He declared all positions vacant, and the following members were elected:

NI Aberdeen Angus Club office-bearers, Ruth Strain, treasurer; Caolan McBrien, vice-chairman; Peter Lamb, chairman; and Cathy O’Hara, secretary.

Chairman – Peter Lamb (Richhill); Vice Chairman – Caolan McBrien (Old Barr); Secretary – Cathy O’Hara (Innisfayle); Treasurer – Ruth Strain (Creevy).

Committee members include: James Mallon (Knockoneill), Iain Colville (Glen Cowie), Hylda Mills (Dartrey); William Dodd (Glenbrae), Noel Willis (Greenacres), Connie Kearney (Finkiltagh), Graeme Donaghy (Lisnavaragh), Alan Morrison (Drummeer) and George Gregg (Bridgend).

Craig McAlister MRCVS gave a very interesting presentation on herd health and fertility, which included the criteria for semen testing bulls and pre-sale veterinary inspections.