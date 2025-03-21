Suckler Cow Scheme is legislated, says UFU

Glenn Cuddy, UFU deputy president

​Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has launched a public consultation on Developer Contributions for Wastewater Infrastructure.

The consultation seeks views on whether and, if so, how the Department should introduce developer contributions to help fund necessary improvements to our wastewater infrastructure.

It proposes two possible options:

Voluntary Developer Contributions for Wastewater Infrastructure - developers could voluntarily pay to offset the costs of upgrading or replacing the wastewater infrastructure preventing new connections in the specific areas where they are unable to build.

Compulsory Developer Wastewater Contribution Levy - introduction of a compulsory wastewater levy, requiring a financial contribution from developers which would be used on prioritised needs basis across the whole of the North, not just the areas where they directly benefit.

Minister Liz Kimmins said: “Due to years of historic underfunding and austerity by the British Government, our current drainage and wastewater infrastructure is in urgent need of upgrades. As a result, there are areas right across the North which have limited capacity for new wastewater connections to the network, impacting housing development, economic growth, environmental sustainability, and public service delivery.

“Improving our sewerage systems will be a significant undertaking, costing billions and spanning multiple decades. The introduction of developer contributions would not alone present the funding needed to implement the improvements that are needed but is another step forward on the journey towards having the infrastructure we all need. Launching this consultation is one part of a three-pronged approach - I am bringing forward new legislation in relation to sustainable drainage systems which can make water storage more efficient and am considering other options which prioritise housing need; and I continue to work with Executive colleagues to try and increase wastewater investment.”

The consultation will close on 27 June 2025.