Suckler farming in the Clogher Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Applications are now open for the new Business Sustainability Groups (BSGs) with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Beacom, CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser, recently visited former members of a Clogher Valley suckler group to discuss their experiences of being a group member.

The Clogher Valley group of suckler farmers who manage a range of suckler systems in the local area, was facilitated by CAFRE Adviser, Gareth Beacom. The group met regularly on each other’s farms to demonstrate how they run their business as well as sharing their knowledge and experiences of managing suckler systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A farm discussion group is based around peer-to-peer learning and allowing farmers to see first-hand what works locally in their area and practically at farm level. As well as visiting members farms they also had the opportunity to visit farms of nearby discussion groups as well as CAFRE Technology Demonstration Farms.

Ryan McBride (Fintona) with sons Piaras and Finn out doing the daily rounds.

Ian Browne farms near Fivemiletown, farming about 100 suckler cows with his family. His herd is mainly pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows, with some Hereford cows and a growing number of red Angus cows. Ian focuses on producing quality breeding bulls and heifers, with the remainder sold as finished animals or forward stores.

Keeping a low-cost system is a priority for Ian, managing input costs and maximising the inclusion of grass and clover in the diet. Ian manages high value nature habitats on his farm and works hard to increase that biodiversity when possible. Group meetings were held on farm where members viewed his herd and discussed his management practices of incorporating nature friendly farming into a sustainable suckler farm.

Commenting on what Ian gained from the group he said: “Visiting local, working farms gives you great food for thought. Seeing things that work for other local farmers always makes you think about your own system and evaluate what you’re doing on your farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The O’Connor family farm 60 suckler cows just outside Augher. Michael and Noel run a herd of continental bred cows aiming to maximise carcass value and herd output through supplying high grading carcasses. A range of finishing systems operate on the farm with some calves finished as bull beef whilst others are targeted to the store market and sold as forward stores.

Michael O’Connor (Augher) and a young calf turned out to grass.

The O’Connor family also place a strong focus on herd health as it is a key area to ensure herd output is maintained. The family have hosted several group meetings, discussing topics such as calving, cow fertility and nutrient management planning. The meetings allowed the O’Connors to share farm key performance indicators and provided a platform for the group to discuss their own practices and experiences in a productive group setting.

As well as the informative aspect of the meetings Michael also enjoyed the social element of them and said: “It’s always good to get out to talk to other local farmers at the meetings and the group gives you the chance to see what they’re doing on their farms and how their systems are working out for them.”

Ryan McBride from Fintona runs 65 suckler cows with an emphasis on breeding high maternal merit cows and quality weanlings. His goal is to produce weanlings that meet market demand, whilst managing production costs to improve profit margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan uses a mix of genetics, predominately Shorthorn, Limousin and Simmental and hybrid bulls where appropriate to increase calf value. Ryan has hosted several meetings discussing topics such as calf health, farmyard planning and silage analysis interpretation.

Ryan McBride (Fintona) with sons Piaras and Finn out doing the daily rounds.

Ryan said: “What I enjoyed most about the groups was meeting other farmers and learning about different suckler systems and how to make your farm more profitable. I gained a lot by understanding how healthier herds will lead to herd longevity which will mean more profit on your farm.”

CAFRE Adviser, Gareth Beacom who facilitated the group says: “The Clogher Valley suckler group is a great example of how a range of farmers operating different systems can come together to learn so much from each other. Whether its land management, silage management or herd health planning the group were able to share ideas. Even though cow type and management vary from farm to farm a lot can be gained from a local group of farmers coming together to discuss problems and share information.”

CAFRE is currently recruiting for the new programme of Business Sustainability Groups (BSGs). If you are a beef or sheep farmer develop your knowledge, cooperation and innovation through a BSG.

Apply now to improve the sustainability and performance of your businesses. For more information visit the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk